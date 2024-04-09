Heart Patient with Multiple Blockages Saved by Implanting 7 Stents at a Time at SSB Hospital, Faridabad

In a remarkable display of medical expertise and compassion, the Interventional Cardiology Department at SSB Hospital Faridabad recently achieved a significant milestone in cardiovascular care. Cardiology Team led by Dr. S.S. Bansal, CMD and Chairman of Interventional Cardiology, SSB Heart And Multispeciality Hospital, successfully conducted a complex angioplasty by implanting 7 stents at a time on a 59-year-old patient from Iraq, who had been having chest pain and difficulty breathing for a long time.

After undergoing a CAG procedure in Iraq, it was revealed that he was suffering from left main with critical triple vessel disease. Given the critical nature of his condition, immediate action was necessary to restore blood flow and prevent sudden death. He refused to undergo bypass surgery, and sought alternative treatment options. Subsequently, he was referred to SSB Hospital Faridabad, where he met Dr. S.S. Bansal.

Dr. S.S. Bansal (Left) with the patient.

Dr. S.S. Bansal agreed to do a complex angioplasty stenting procedure to open all critical blocks to solve his problem. He successfully inserted seven drug coated stents to restore blood flow to all the arteries, including the Right Coronary Artery (x2), one each in Obtuse Marginal Artery 1 and 2 (x2), Left Anterior Descending Artery (x2), and Left Main to Ostial LAD (x1) all in same sitting.

The procedure, which lasted two hours, showcased the hospital's commitment to providing state-of-the-art cardiac care and saving lives through exemplary treatment options.

After angioplasty, the patient experienced an instant improvement in his symptoms. His chest pain got relieved, and his breathing difficulties subsided. Under the care of Dr. S.S. Bansal and the dedicated medical staff at SSB Hospital, the patient's prognosis has improved significantly, offering hope and optimism for his future health.

Dr. S.S. Bansal and his team continue to uphold the hospital's commitment to excellence in cardiovascular care, reaffirming their position as leaders in interventional cardiology. Their unwavering dedication to patient well-being and commitment to innovation serve as a beacon of hope for individuals facing cardiac challenges worldwide.

