Heavy turnout at Pancham Nagaria public meeting by Arshad Jamal Siddqui

National president of Samajwadi Party (SP) Akhilesh Yadav was overwhelmed to witness heavy turnout at the Pancham Nagaria public meeting addressed by Arshad Jamal Sidiqui.

Addressing a mammoth public meeting at Pancham Nagaria Village of Amratpur constituency, Akhilesh Yadav, spoke about Bhojpur Constituency and said that during the 2017 Assembly election “you did not support Arshad Jamal Siddiqui and he was defeated. But don’t do so this time and make him victorious with a good margin of votes. Every problem of Bhojpur Constituency would be solved as soon as the government was formed. Elect and send Arshad Jamal Siddiqui to Vidhan Sabha.”

A large number of people present at the public meeting greeted Arshad Jamal Siddiqui and Akhilesh Yadav shouting “ Arshad Jamal Siddiqui and Akhilesh Yadav “ Zindabad, Zindabad” on the assurance of Akhilesh Yadav.

1.Akhilesh Yadav solved the problem of Potato growers

Arshad Jamal Siddiqui asked the National President of Samajwadi Party (SP) Akhilesh Yadav that since Farrukhabad was the land of potato, hence a Potato products Factory should be set up on the borders of Kannauj and Farrukhabad to end the plights of the potato growers and they could also tread on the path of prosperity. Akhilesh Yadav assured that a factory on the borders of Kannauj and Farrukhabad would definitely be set up to end the problems of potato growers.

2.Construction of a Pucca bridge (Pul) accepted over the demand of Arshad Jamal Siddiqui

Arshad Jamal Siddiqui asked for a pucca bridge over river Ganga so that the distance of Hardoi and Farrukhabad from Lucknow could be reduced and the development of both districts could be ensured at a fast pace. Akhilesh Yadav assured that the bridge would be constructed at Madaiyyan Ghat of river Ganga which will assist trading farmers.

3.Link Roads would be constructed to connect Ganga ExpressWay and Agra-Lucknow

On the demand of Arshad Jamal Siddiqui the National President of Samajwadi Party (SP) Akhilesh Yadav in his address at the mammoth Pancham Nagaria public meeting announced that Ganga Express Way and Agra-Lucknow would be connected at any cost to facilitate and benefit the common people of every section and the traders alike.