HelloAR Pioneers Ways to Leverage AR, VR for Enhanced Customer Experiences

India, 27 December 2022: As India continues to witness a new wave of entrepreneurs, the country is experiencing a surge in the adoption of 3D immersive technologies among young entrepreneurs. This cutting-edge technology has enabled entrepreneurs to create immersive experiences for their customers and enhance their customer engagement and the customer's understanding of their products. HelloAR, a leading 3D immersive technology provider, has seen a 25% growth in the number of young and upcoming brands adopting 3D immersive technologies in the last year.

Craft Maestros, led by female entrepreneur Akansha, is one such example of a successful venture leveraging 3D immersive technologies. The company uses 3D scanning and 3D printing to produce unique, customised products for their customers. They have seen a huge increase in their sales and customer satisfaction since incorporating this technology into their business model.

Another example is Atypical Advantage, a business venture led by special abilities entrepreneur Vineet Sairawala. This company specialises in creating 3D immersive experiences for their customers. Through the use of this technology, they are able to create a more interactive and engaging customer experience. This has resulted in an increase in their customer base as well as their revenue.

Suresh K, founder of HelloAR, said, "We are witnessing a huge increase in the adoption of 3D immersive technologies among young entrepreneurs in India." This technology has enabled entrepreneurs to create unique customer experiences and enhance their businesses. We are confident that this trend will continue to grow and that more entrepreneurs will benefit from this technology in the near future. "We are proud to be working with brands such as Craft Maestros and A Typical Advantage, who are leveraging 3D immersive technologies to bridge the gap between the physical and digital realms."

According to Vineet Sairawala, "A 3D version is always better when it comes down to giving customers that full and engaging experience they crave." "With so many works available on offer, filtering out which ones match exactly what you want can be difficult, but thanks to these fine details captured through 3D, this becomes much simpler than before!"

Akansha Dixit, CEO of Craft Maestros, shares her perspective that handicrafts have always been better experienced when customers can look at and feel the product before buying. With 3D immersive technologies in place for online shopping platforms, this gap has been significantly closed to facilitate a smoother purchasing experience. Consequently, more time is spent exploring the site, leading to an increase in sales with fewer customer complaints due to a greater understanding of products prior to purchase.

Speaking about the uptake of 3D immersive technologies, Faraz Ahmed, CEO of Kanpur-based startup Sofaab, said, "At Sofaab, we are excited to be embracing 3D immersive technologies for our upcoming website launch—they are vastly more cost-effective than traditional photography." This cutting-edge technology allows us to offer customers a comprehensive range of products in hundreds of colour variants and size options that were not feasible before. "Our team is thrilled with the potential this presents, allowing them the opportunity to provide an unparalleled user experience while elevating our product offering beyond current standards within just two short years."

