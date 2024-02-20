 Hemant Sheru Aangrish Joins Hands with Sahil Khan to Empower Indian Athletes - Hindustan Times
Hemant Sheru Aangrish Joins Hands with Sahil Khan to Empower Indian Athletes for Global Success!

Hemant Sheru Aangrish Joins Hands with Sahil Khan to Empower Indian Athletes for Global Success!

Published on Feb 20, 2024 10:13 AM IST

Hemant Sheru Aangrish, the President of NPC Worldwide and Co-Founder of IHFF Sheru Classic, has joined hands with Bollywood Fitness sensation Sahil Khan

Sahil Khan and Hemant Sheru Aangrish are partnering to offer unparalleled sponsorships to athletes nationwide
ByHT Brand Studio

In a historic move set to redefine the landscape of Indian athletics, Hemant Sheru Aangrish, the President of NPC Worldwide and visionary Co-Founder of IHFF Sheru Classic, has joined hands with Bollywood's and Fitness sensation Sahil Khan also known as Indian Fitness Icon

In a significant shake-up in the fitness and bodybuilding industry, Hemant Sheru Aangrish, renowned for founding the prestigious IHFF Sheru Classic in 2011 and his partnership with IHFF has now parted their ways. Hemant Sheru Aangrish, known for his pioneering efforts in bringing the Amateur Olympia to India

Hemant Sheru Aangrish, a key figure in the fitness industry, founded IHFF Sheru Classic in 2011. The event, the largest in the industry at the time, attracted Bollywood stars like Amitabh Bachchan and Sanjay Dutt, adding glamour to the fitness extravaganza and making it a celebrated event in both fitness and entertainment.

Hemant Sheru Aangrish's strategic decision to bring Phil Heath, Jay Cutler, and Kai Greene to India for the first time elevated the IHFF Sheru Classic to international standards, providing Indian fitness enthusiasts with a rare opportunity to witness global bodybuilding icons.

Sahil Khan and Hemant Sheru Aangrish are partnering to offer unparalleled sponsorships to athletes nationwide. This partnership offers substantial cash prizes, reduced participation fees, and comprehensive exposure opportunities, fostering talent development and promoting India on International stage

Hemant Sheru Aangrish and Sahil Khan are preparing to unveil details of India's largest fitness expo in a press conference aiming to promote a brighter future for Indian athletes both domestically and internationally

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/subscribe to the content(s) of the article/advertisement and/or view(s) expressed herein. Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the view(s), opinion(s), announcement(s), declaration(s), affirmation(s) etc., stated/featured in the same.

