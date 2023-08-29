Henkel Shines at India International Footwear Fair with a Vision of LESS TAKEN, MORE GIVEN

Mumbai, Maharashtra, India – Business Wire India

The recently-concluded India International Footwear Fair (IIFF) held in New Delhi, witnessed a dazzling showcase of innovation and sustainable solutions as Henkel, a global leader in adhesive technologies, took centre stage with their inspiring theme of “Less Taken, More Given”. This forward-looking approach reflects Henkel’s commitment to creating a more sustainable and responsible future for the footwear industry.Theme: “Less Taken, More Given”At the heart of Henkel’s participation was their powerful theme, “Less Taken, More Given”. This slogan encapsulates Henkel’s dedication to reducing their environmental footprint while maximizing positive contributions to society. The company demonstrated how this philosophy permeates every aspect of their operations, from production processes to product formulations.Tackling Industrial Challenges with Safer Chemicals and Automation SolutionsHenkel wowed the audience with their cutting-edge solutions aimed at tackling the footwear industry’s pressing challenges. One of the key highlights was their commitment to using safer chemicals in their adhesive products. With growing concerns about hazardous substances in footwear production, Henkel’s innovative adhesive technologies provide a safer alternative, ensuring the well-being of both consumers and workers.Moreover, Henkel showcased their strides in adopting automation solutions in manufacturing processes. Automation not only enhances efficiency and precision but also promotes sustainable practices by minimizing waste and energy consumption. Henkel’s state-of-the-art automation solutions presented an inspiring vision of a future where technology and sustainability work hand-in-hand.Certified Sustainability: ZDHC MRSL and BIS CertificationHenkel’s dedication to sustainability was further reinforced by their accolades at the India International Footwear Fair. The company proudly announced that its solutions have been awarded the Zero Discharge of Hazardous Chemicals (ZDHC) Manufacturing Restricted Substances List (MRSL) certification. Additionally, Henkel also obtained the prestigious Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) certification, signifying compliance with Indian quality and safety norms. Both these Certifications highlight Henkel’s commitment to responsible chemical management and ensuring that their products comply with the highest safety standards.Henkel’s participation at the India International Footwear Fair was a testament to their unwavering commitment to sustainability and innovation in the footwear industry. By embracing “Less Taken, More Given”, the company continues to pave the way for a greener, safer, and more sustainable future for all stakeholders involved. With their focus on safer chemicals, automation solutions, and certified sustainability, Henkel is undoubtedly a game-changer in the world of footwear manufacturing.Innovative Athleisure SolutionsThe company also showcased its cutting-edge Athleisure Solutions, catering to the ever-growing demand for comfortable, functional, and stylish footwear in the athleisure segment. With the global athleisure market on the rise, Henkel’s offerings addressed the evolving needs of consumers seeking a seamless blend of fashion and performance in their footwear.With Henkel's Non-sewing technologies, Athletic clothing can be made without a manually sewing processes, which enables manufacturers to develop lightweight, breathable, and durable sportswear, catering to the specific demands of athletes and fitness enthusiasts alike.Visitors at the India International Footwear Fair witnessed firsthand how Henkel’s Athleisure Solutions epitomize innovation, style, and environmental consciousness. As consumers worldwide continue to prioritize health, wellness, and fashion, Henkel’s commitment to pushing the boundaries of footwear technology ensures that the athleisure trend remains at the forefront of the industry’s evolution.Visit Henkel at: henkel.in

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/subscribe to the content(s) of the article/advertisement and/or view(s) expressed herein. Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the view(s), opinion(s), announcement(s), declaration(s), affirmation(s) etc., stated/featured in the same.