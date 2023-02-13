HERBCIENCE gets MADE SAFE, USA Certificate for Beauty & Personal Care Products

India, 13th February 2023: HERBCIENCE, a well-known 100% Natural, Green & Clean Beauty Brand, based in Bangalore which was certified by ECOCERT-COSMOS Natural in 2021 is now MADE SAFE-USA Certified! The certificate was issued on 10th January 2023.

The MADE SAFE® seal means that a product is only made with safe ingredients not known or suspected to harm human health, animals or ecosystems. It’s the only nontoxic certification to apply to products we use every day. For the first time, Indian shoppers can find things that are safe to use on their bodies, with their families and in their homes.

Highlighting the brand values & their future expansion plans, Mr. Ravi Malavat, Co-founder & CEO of HERBCIENCE shared, “HERBCIENCE was 100% Natural certified by ECOCERT-COSMOS Natural, Europe and now we are also 100% Safe Certified by MADE SAFE, USA, which says that all our products are completely safe on the body and the environment. Our consumers prefer to buy from us as the product performance comes only from the herbs; also they appreciate 100% Transparency & having International certifications.”

“We have plans to expand globally in countries like the USA, Mid-East etc as there is a good demand for such products. We are adding some more product categories like Baby products, Hotel Range etc. In-future, we have plans to expand to men’s grooming and cosmetic categories as well.”

HERBCIENCE is the first Indian brand to be completely Green & Clean wherein, “Green” refers to products that are made with 100% Natural & Eco-Friendly ingredients and the term “Clean” refers to the products that are 100% Safe and have zero chemicals. Their products do not lead to any kind of health issues and don't impact the environment. Also, they use sustainable natural ingredients like RSPO certified palm-derivatives etc. And they use sustainable paper tube packaging which is biodegradable. Through this approach, they have contributed to the reduction of carbon footprint to a greatest extent. Moreover, all the products are vegan & cruelty free.

Highlighting their customer feedback, Dr. Pooja Krishna Prasad, Co-Founder of HERBCIENCE shared, “I personally have spoken to many consumers and got to know, there are many people who are looking for fully Natural and Safe Indian alternatives. A few customers even mentioned that they had been importing products from European countries and were looking for a trustworthy product in India and were happy to have a Made in India product with similar qualities as of the European standards. They were happy about the improvements in their hair and skin that they observed after using the products.

They are looking for some more range of products which we are working on, like baby products and some adult ranges etc. and shared some suggestions about having variants in the existing products in terms of essence etc. which is under progress.”

HERBCIENCE is the first Indian brand to manufacture 100% Natural and 100% Safe beauty & wellness products certified by ECOCERT, COSMOS Natural, Europe and MADE SAFE, USA. Products are developed by a team of reputed Ayurvedic Doctors, who have deep knowledge of herbal science and practice of ancient Ayurveda recipes, including a clear scientific approach.

The team has done a lot of research on developing a herbal preservative and filing a patent for it. HERBCIENCE contains up to 35% medicinal herbs in their products and the product performance is from these herbs. Also, their approach to maintaining 100% Transparency where they disclose the complete list of ingredients to their consumers is changing the way people buy the products, i.e., from seeing the advertisement to checking the label before purchasing products and gathering enough information about what is safe for their body.

HERBCIENCE aims to create a global family of satisfied users that can benefit from their certified natural & safe products. They hope that their relentless initiatives will help contribute towards an eco-friendly & sustainable future.

For more information, visit - https://herbcience.com/pages/why-herbcience-products

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/subscribe to the content(s) of the article/advertisement and/or view(s) expressed herein. Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the view(s), opinion(s), announcement(s), declaration(s), affirmation(s) etc., stated/featured in the same.