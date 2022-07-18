Here are 4 reasons why you should use a personal loan interest calculator

Personal loans are one of the few financing solutions that can offer immediate financial support for your needs. As these are unsecured loans, you can get funds without needing to pledge any assets. This, in turn, reduces the loan processing time and can lead to near-instant disbursals. Such benefits make it a go-to choice for many borrowers, but it is important that you first plan the loan. With tools like the personal loan interest calculator, loan planning is now easy and hassle-free.

With a loan EMI calculator, you can identify loan offers and terms in the best interest of your financial wellbeing. Read on to know how a personal loan interest calculator can come in handy and why you should use one.

Helps ensure that EMIs fit into your monthly budget

Repayment is arguably the most important aspect of borrowing, which is why you must pay attention to your EMIs. These dictate your monthly outgo and are impacted by the personal loan interest rate, loan amount, and tenor. If you do not plan the loan appropriately, you may end up paying EMIs that are too high. A personal loan interest calculator simplifies planning by allowing you to calculate the EMIs for varying parameters. You can assess various terms by simply tweaking the values for the different variables until you find an EMI amount that fits the budget.

Enables easy comparisons to find the best deal for your profile

The best deal is one that is both affordable and cost-effective. It simply means that your EMIs are pocket-friendly, and the interest outgo is affordable. Such deals are rare, and you must compare offers by different lenders to find them. Use the calculator to accurately assess the difference and find one that truly complements your capabilities. Remember, while shortlisting loans based on the personal loan interest rate offer can work, you must also consider the total cost of borrowing. This includes any other fees and charges that may be applicable.

Safeguards your credit score and future borrowings

Irresponsible borrowing can damage your credit profile, lower your score significantly, and cause lasting damage to your profile. This often occurs when borrowers do not plan their loans or borrow more than they need. Using an EMI calculator, you can avoid such issues before applying. Since you have to enter the terms for the loan, you can easily assess the cost of borrowing and determine the loan’s affordability. If it isn’t feasible, you can adjust the loan amount to find terms that suit your repayment capacity. Remember, a strong credit profile is crucial as it impacts your future loans too. A poor score will affect your ability to access credit with ease.

Simplifies loan planning thanks to its user-friendly interface

To use an EMI calculator, all you need to know is the personal loan interest rate, loan amount, and tenor. With this information, you need only input the values into the digital calculator, and the calculations are done automatically. Best of all, you get accurate results every time and within seconds. Quick and error-free results simplify loan planning significantly and help you make informed decisions. Moreover, it saves you from travelling to the lender’s branch to know the estimated EMIs.

Additionally, leading lenders optimise their personal loan interest calculator provisions to feature a user-friendly interface. You don’t need to be tech-savvy and can even access it on your smartphone. The digital tool is usually free and can be used as many times as needed, thus making it easy to plan your loan effectively.

Given how a personal loan interest calculator can help you prioritise your financial wellbeing, be sure to use it before you apply for a loan. Additionally, compare top loan offers and only apply with lenders that ensure an affordable experience. One way to enjoy this benefit is to apply for the Bajaj Finserv Personal Loan.

Based on your profile, you can get approved for up to Rs. 25 lakh within minutes and have the entire sanction disbursed in a few hours. What’s more, you can use the intuitive Bajaj Finserv EMI Calculator to easily plan and apply online in just a few clicks. You can also check your pre-approved offer today and get a cost-effective loan in minutes.

