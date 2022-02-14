Here are the best moments from the reveal of Galaxy S22 Series

Were you among the lucky lot that managed to catch Samsung’s latest Galaxy Unpacked event on February 9? Don’t stress if you missed it as we bring to you the highlights of the event, including the much-awaited Galaxy S22 series reveal. Read on to know more.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“This is an unpacked like no other,” T M Roh, President and Head of Samsung’s Mobile Communications business, rightly said.

With the introduction of the first Galaxy S with built-in S Pen, Samsung has combined the best of its flagship experiences – A pro-grade camera with the versatile S Pen. The S Pen fits right into S for the first time allowing you to write, sketch or control your phone. Improved latency in Samsung Notes makes every pen stroke feel as natural as ink on paper — and you can convert those hastily written ideas into legible text with the handwriting to text feature.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Ushering in a ‘new form of creative experience’, the Galaxy S22 series offers a flagship mobile experience unlike any other. The smartphone looks sleek with its slim bezel and polished frame, and a neat dot represents the monochromatic camera that surrounds a linear camera system offering outstanding shots, both static and on the reel!

So, if you love posting live updates on social media, the Galaxy S22 Series is just the phone for you. Its pro-grade kit with a new 50-megapixel wide lens with a larger sensor and a new 10-megapixel tele lens with 3 times optical zoom quality, along with AI Auto Focus, VIDS and Super HDR, takes great quality photos even in limited light conditions. At a simple tap, you can convert these to share-worthy content.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The Galaxy S22 Series is a pro-grade kit with a new 50-megapixel wide lens with a larger sensor and a new 10-megapixel tele lens with 3 times optical zoom quality.

The big pixel camera enlarges pixels to pull in light while the Super Clear Glass dials down lens flare, all to offer you the most outstanding night time photos. This night goodness is not just limited to still photos.

The Nightography feature – one of the biggest leaps in Samsung’s video technology – matches the fps speed to your surroundings for high-quality, vivid videos even at nightouts. “Capture your favourite moments in the dark of night with Nightography,” said Won-Joon Choi, EVP, Head of Flagship Product, at the Galaxy Unpacked event.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The Pro-grade camera also reduces blur and makes videos more stable. Party reels sorted for your next Insta post, isn’t it!

What’s even more amazing is that you can zap out those annoying photobombs from your captures at the tap of a screen, leaving behind only what you want your ‘followers’ to see!

On the performance front, the Galaxy S22 is embedded with Samsung’s fastest chip – the 4nm processor allows you to get the most out of your phone, whether you are vlogging all day, gaming all night or simply scrolling through your news feeds.

The battery intelligently adapts to how you use your phone, ensuring it lasts way beyond a 24 hour day!

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

And, be sure of never running out of battery on this one with the Super Fast Charging and Wireless PowerShare features. The battery intelligently adapts to how you use your phone, ensuring it lasts way beyond a 24 hour day! The smartphone is durable and waterproof too, to live through accidental falls and splashes.

The Galaxy S22 Ultra is packed with all goodness of Galaxy S22 and an immersive 6.8 inch dynamic AMOLED 2X display. It comes in four bold, classic colours – Burgundy, Phantom Black, Phantom White and Green and is the first Galaxy S Series model that comes with a built-in S Pen.

Know more about Galaxy S22 Series by visiting https://www.samsung.com/in/smartphones/galaxy-s22-ultra/

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}