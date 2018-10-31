Here’s a recipe that completely impressed wrestler Sangram Singh!

Craving something rich and creamy?

Take a cue from Chef Osama Jalali from The Masala Trail, whose recipe for shahi paneer thoroughly impressed wrestler Sangram Singh.

Chef Osama Jalali and other top-rated chefs cooked the favourite dishes of celebrities at the fourth edition of the HT City Culinary Fest.

So, while Chef Augusto Cabrera drummed up a wonderful sushi dish for Bollywood singer Shibani Kashyap, Chef Veena Arora stirred up a Thai recipe for actor Aparshakti Khurana.

Former cricketer Virender Sehwag was also in for a treat when he dug into a plate of kadhi-chawal—a dish that is very close to his heart—prepared by Chef Manjit Singh Gill.

Now, what if you are told that you can meet and cook with the stars at DLF Promenade on November 10? All you need to do is to send in your cooking videos with interesting recipes to myhtevents@gmail.com.

