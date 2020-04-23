Here’s how your favourite celebrities are pledging their support during Covid-19

brand-stories

Updated: Apr 23, 2020 16:52 IST

As the pandemic rages on, it has become more important than ever to join hands against the novel Coronavirus. Other than taking care of your own health, maintaining social distancing and regular hygiene, this is also the time for us all to step up and contribute in every way possible. While we self-quarantine, there are hundreds others facing insurmountable challenges: migrant labourers fleeing back to their villages in order to survive, members of the law enforcement working round the clock to ensure safety, medical professionals treating Covid-positive patients being right at the eye of the storm. These individuals need our support, now more than ever. And who better to lead the way than our favourite Bollywood celebrities?

In the last few weeks, as the country has grappled with a lockdown, notable names from the Bollywood industry have donated funds to combat the Covid-19 crisis. Akshay Kumar grabbed headlines with a donation of a whopping 25 crore rupees to the PM CARES fund. Not only that, the respected actor also pledged to donate 3 crore rupees to Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) with the amount to be utilised for the production and distribution of personal protection equipment (PPE), masks and rapid testing kits.

Shah Rukh Khan has also set an inspiring example, aiding healthcare professionals in staying safe while they battle the pandemic. Khan’s NGO, Meer Foundation, has donated 50,000 PPE kits to medical teams in Maharashtra and West Bengal. Moreover, the actor with his wife and business partners Juhi Chawla and Jay Mehta, have pledged to contribute to the PM CARES fund through Kolkata Knight Riders, the IPL team owned by them.

Considering the world is witnessing a crisis that brings with itself acute uncertainty, every initiative by every individual can help better the situation. Film stars, with their popularity and financial prowess, can not only spread awareness about the current scenario but also donate to help others fight it. Case in point: Salman Khan, who has taken up the responsibility to do his bit, pledging to support 25,000 daily wage workers within the film fraternity. Actor Hrithik Roshan also deserves mention, contributing N95 and FFP3 masks to the workers and caretakers of Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation, showing his support to the Maharashtra Government.

Taking a cue from these megastars, countless others have promised to offer support including actors Vicky Kaushal and Kartik Aryan, both of whom pledged 1 crore rupees each to the PM CARES fund. Actor Varun Dhawan has come forward with a donation of 30 lakh rupees to the PM CARES fund and 25 lakh rupees to the Maharashtra CM’s relief fund. Actresses like Sara Ali Khan, Priyanka Chopra, Katrina Kaif have also joined ranks, providing monetary support.

Needless to say, these grandiose gestures by well-known celebrities have been quick to make it to the front pages and rightly so. However, there are individuals right amidst us who are working tirelessly, day and night, assisting the less-fortunate. These may include your neighbours who have taken the responsibility of distributing meals to the needy in your locality or the teenager who has decided to feed the stray animals on the streets. They are our Lockdown Warriors. Their efforts and their spirit deserve a salute, a lot of respect and recognition.

Join us in celebrating these unsung heroes. Do you know of a Lockdown Warrior who needs a shout out? Click here and share their story. Let’s spread love and awareness while we stand together and fight the Corona virus.