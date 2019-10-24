Here’s why your kitchen needs to be modern and modular

brand-stories

Updated: Oct 24, 2019 14:19 IST

“A kitchen should always look modern,” says Supriya, as she takes her friend Nikita towards the kitchen. With the festive season underway, she has redesigned her home. The interiors are clean, bright and cheerful. There’s light pouring in from the floor-to-ceiling glass windows in her living room, giving it a cosy vibe.

Once in the kitchen, Nikita’s first reaction is to utter a ‘wow’. Her eyes take in the modular design and the impressive built-in appliances from Glen. It takes her no time to understand that cooking will feel like fun in such a space; the chores will feel effortless.

“Be it snacks, dinner or desserts, the convenience that modular kitchen provides is unparalleled,” Supriya smiles while saying. Nikita agrees.

Supriya has been experimenting with all her new appliances. From a microwave to a dishwasher to a chimney with powerful suction, she has it all.

Always a fan of dinner parties with her near and dear ones, Supriya has invited Nikita and her family over today. Now is the time to impress her guests with some finger-licking food.

The dinner is filled with laughter and happy banter, with all the dishes getting over in a jiffy. They taste so good! Even as compliments pour in, Supriya thanks her brand-new modular kitchen in her head for helping her so much with all the preparations.

By the end of the dinner, as they relax and chat over coffee, Nikita asks her friend a question – is a modular kitchen with built-in appliances really a good investment? Is it convenient and does it offer a good value for money?

Supriya smiles and replies, “People often refrain from opting for a modular kitchen, but I really think I have taken the right decision. This modern kitchen has not only revamped my lifestyle, but also the kinds of dishes that I can cook. The built in appliances are the icing on the cake.”

Taking Nikita to the kitchen Supriya shows her around one more time, this time in detail. She focuses on the details: the bulky gas stoves replaced by the sleek built-in hobs, the freestanding microwave and ovens replaced by seamless built-in ones for a minimal look. Cleaning the dishes is no longer a manual task; the dishwashers blend well into the layout of the kitchen and saves time and effort of doing the dishes.

“Built-in appliances help maximize space, keeping your kitchen uncluttered. They also offer the flexibility of choice and adjustment as per the kitchen layout,” adds Supriya, before explaining all the advantages to Nikita one by one.

With Glen, you can always invest in a built-in microwave. There’s an extensive range to pick from. ( Glen )

Built-in microwave: When it comes to convenience, the microwave tops the list. With Glen, you can always invest in a built-in microwave. There’s an extensive range to pick from; from the basic ones to the more advanced varieties with touch controls, convection cooking and a combi oven.

Built-in ovens are convenient and look super stylish. ( Glen )

Built-in ovens: Built-in ovens are convenient and look super stylish. They are available in dimensions of 60CM or 45 CM to match your microwave oven. You can choose as per the available space and indulge in the innovative touch controls, precise functioning, and minimalistic design.

Glen has introduced hobs with a double ring of flame burners suitable for Indian cooking. ( Glen )

Built-in hobs: It is not a kitchen if there is no hob. It is the most used appliance for everyday cooking and built-in hobs are the best in the business. Till a few years back, the hobs imported from Europe meant for slow cooking were not liked by Indian customers. But Glen introduced hobs with a double ring of flame burners suitable for Indian cooking. Fitted with Italian gas valves for total safety, it offers choice of enamelled and brass burners, toughened glass with a 5-year warranty, multi-spark auto ignition and comes in varied sizes, shapes and colours.

The chimney: Today, no kitchen is complete without a powerful suction chimney to remove the smoke and odour and keep the modular kitchen clean.

Glen has a range to suit every need—from downdraft hoods to wall-mounted chimneys. These come in various sizes, colors and systems, such as the European, Heat Auto Clean, or Split chimneys for low noise.

The built-in dishwasher from Glen is designed to silently add sparkle to your dishes. ( Glen )

The dishwasher: No more struggling with the maid for not cleaning the utensils properly. The built-in dishwasher from Glen is designed to silently add sparkle to your dishes. From tough oil stains to stubborn spice marks, the automatic wash program tackles everything conveniently. These are crafted in a way to blend perfectly with your kitchen interiors and space.

Nikita gets excited about the details of the modular kitchen and starts toying with the idea of remodelling her old kitchen before Diwali. She recalls what Supriya told her: she just needs to keep three words in mind while deciding – Glen, efficiency, and ease.

First Published: Oct 24, 2019 14:19 IST