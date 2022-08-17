Here’s All about Runfy (RUNF) cryptocurrency that pays for exercising

Runfy (RUNF) is a newly launched cryptocurrency project that plans to reward users for exercising. The Runfy network will be powered by a reward cryptocurrency known as the RUNF Token. Realizing the importance of health and fitness, The Runfy ecosystem will usher in a new era where users will get rewarded for adopting a healthy outlook.

Users will get access to health instruction manuals, and they will be able to get attractive discounts and rewards in terms of RUNF Tokens for completing milestones. Users will be able to keep track of their progress through the app of the Runfy ecosystem. Users looking for special dietary plans or exercises targeting core areas of the body can access and connect with fitness instructors at the click of a button.

The RUNF Token will be initially deployed on the Binance Smart Chain, known for high-speed transactions. The Runfy project also plans to launch a fitnеѕѕ-bаѕеd DeFi wаllеt in the future.

How does Runfy help a user?

As a user who wishes to embrace a healthier lifestyle, you can simply download the Runfy app and lock in your target, whether it's 20k steps or a particular form of exercise. The app will start rewarding you for participating in daily, weekly, or monthly challenges. In the long-term, Runfy plans to bring сutting-еdgе tесhnоlоgy and tооlѕ tо thе hеаlth аnd fitnеѕѕ industries.

There will be two empires in the Metaverse ecosystem being planned by Runfy. The RunfTR (Runfy Trainers) Metaverse will help users to connect directly with fitness trainers and nutrition experts. The trainers will be able to receive fees now in RUNF Tokens. Users can get customized dietary charts and fitness plans per their requirements. The second Metaverse component will be known as RunfShop (Runfy Shopping), where users can purchase equipment, protein supplements, and other necessities related to fitness. RUNF Tokens will be accepted as a payment method here too.

Is the Runfy project a good investment?

While there has been a history of unsuccessful projects in the cryptoverse, and there is no guarantee that an upcoming project may be successful in the long run, Runfy’s team is listed on the whitepaper document, which lays out comprehensive plans for the future.

There is a vesting period of two months for the tokens being offered on sale. The chances of a rug pull seem low, as the tokens will remain vested after the sale is completed. The RUNF Token will also offer users attractive rewards and allow staking on the platform. Holders will therefore receive incentives for accumulating tokens for the long term. However, research and carefully and go through the official documents to find out more about the future road map of the Runfy Token before making an investment decision as cryptocurrencies exhibit a lot of volatility.

How to buy the RUNF Token?

The Runfy Token can be purchased on presale. The presale can be used to accumulate huge volumes of the RUNF Token. Many attractive bonus options will be available to buyers during the presale period. If a user selects Ethereum (ETH) as a payment method, then a bonus of 15% will be credited into the user’s wallet. Similarly, if Binance Coin (BNB) is used for the purchase, then a bonus of 20% will be provided. In addition, 7%, 5%, and 3% bonuses will be applied during the first, second, and third stages.

To find out more about Runfy (RUNF), visit the links below:

Presale: http://go.runfytoken.io/

Website: http://runfytoken.io/

Telegram: https://t.me/RunfyTokenOfficial

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/ editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/ subscribe to the contents of the article/advertisement and/or views expressed herein.

The reader is further advised that Crypto products and NFTs are unregulated and can be highly risky. There may be no regulatory recourse for any loss from such transactions.

Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the views, opinions, announcements, declarations, affirmations etc., stated/featured in same. The decision to read hereinafter is purely a matter of choice and shall be construed as an express undertaking/guarantee in favour of Hindustan Times of being absolved from any/ all potential legal action, or enforceable claims. The content may be for information and awareness purposes and does not constitute a financial advice.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}