Here's how #ADreamTeam powers the digital payments ecosystem at Amazon Pay

In the pursuit of a cashless society, fintech companies are going all out, offering new-age products to make consumers' lives simpler. Safety and convenience are key attributes to accelerating the adoption of digital payments. One such player who offers these aspects is Amazon Pay – their unmatched appetite for innovation, and unwavering commitment to trust and safety, has helped them win the hearts of customers and merchants across India.

What is the secret behind Amazon Pay's success? Its best-kept secret is its people, who form the most integral part of this journey – #ADreamTeam that brings alive the vision to power the future of digital payments. Together, they grow, test, fail, and continue their quest to create industry-first solutions, and meaningful propositions, and set new benchmarks.

Deconstructing #ADreamTeam

We've often heard of the phrase 'teamwork makes the dream work' – at Amazon Pay, #ADreamTeam is a representation of how the company is working towards creating a 'great place to work'. A workplace is not just a mere office; it is what instills a sense of belonging and aims to enrich the lives of its employees. At Amazon Pay, the idea is to help employees strike a work-life balance, offer creative mind-space, and provide opportunities for purpose-driven work. Each employee here has a unique sense of identity and adds value to the entire ecosystem.

The digital campaign video #ADreamTeam is a true reflection of Amazon Pay's unique and enabling work culture that boosts innovation, learning, and rejuvenation. The video showcases how employees across verticals at Amazon Pay's headquarter in Bengaluru and also those working hybrid, interact, and engage with each other. Through these seamless interactions, they explore new ideas that further simplify digital payments, enhancing the experience for millions of customers and merchants across India.

All in all, Amazon Pay consistently works on creating the best tech talent pool in the industry, nurturing a culture where employees can set new benchmarks. With various roles offered across verticals, including Cybersecurity, Cloud Computing, Data Analytics, Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and UI/UX design, there are multiple opportunities for purpose-driven individuals to prove their mettle.

Here's why Amazon Pay values its people

People are the true assets of a company and it is they who help a company scale and grow beyond boundaries. No one understands this better than Amazon Pay. In consonance with this thought and to truly appreciate their teams, Amazon Pay offers several employee-centric initiatives that stand out. For example:

On every 4th Friday of the month, Amazon Pay observes the 'Pay Rejuvenate Day', wherein employees are encouraged to pick any activity that refreshes them. This could be anything under the sun – from working on a new idea to learning a new skill or having a discussion with their mentors. They could also take time off if they like!

Upskilling is the need of the hour today, especially in a space like fintech that is ever evolving. To help new employees demystify the fintech domain and understand the culture at Amazon Pay better, the company has a unique onboarding initiative called Pathshala. As its name suggests, this is a sort of a university; a self-learning hybrid model that acquaints employees with the nuances of the digital payments ecosystem.

Moreover, the leaders at Amazon Pay, from HR to the CEO, engage in powerful sessions called 'Ask Me Anything'. These sessions help employees put forward their viewpoints, offering leaders insight into their problem statements.

Lastly, Amazon Pay also organizes hackathons to solve real customer needs to drive an inspiring vision, empower, and reward employees to realize that they are building something pathbreaking and substantial.

Get a glimpse of Amazon Pay’s interesting work culture and experience the true meaning of #ADreamTeam. Go check out the video now.

Disclaimer: This article has been produced on behalf of Amazon Pay by HT Brand Studio.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}