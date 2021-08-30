Here’s how I was able to create extra hours for myself every week!

'Me time’ is truly rejuvenating – it makes us more productive, keeps stress levels in check, fortifies relationships and offers the brain an opportunity to reboot.

Amidst my crazy routine of managing a home, two children, a furry animal and a full-time job, making time for myself seemed near impossible. When it all got too much, I resorted to using a planner. Sure, it was packed with work deadlines and virtual meetings, my kids’ online lessons, and endless to-do lists. But it helped me find a small window of time for myself - to reflect and introspect or relax (even if for a few minutes). I followed a few simple tips to free up some time for myself every week. And, let me tell you, it works!

Complete tasks in the same order

Set a weekly routine. Do the same tasks at the same time of the day or in the same order. For instance, I wake up at the same time every day, follow the same morning routine, start and end my workday at the same time. This eliminates the need to make small decisions. I even try to pre-plan a menu for the week to cut down on time I would otherwise spend on irrelevant decision making. It helps keep my day productive and efficient.

Group similar tasks together

Grouping similar tasks and finish them all at once can save you more time than you think. For me, managing finances, especially things like tracking and paying bills, took up a lot of mind space and time. One way I've reduced time and energy on this is by setting aside one day a month to make all my payments - utility bills, tuition fees and everything else. I even subscribed to Airtel Black, which lets me combine multiple services - my postpaid, fiber and DTH plans under a single bill. It has reduced the stress of managing each bill and its payment deadlines. It also helps that my Black plan includes one customer care number for all services and a dedicated relationship management team that resolves any issues on a priority basis. Signing up for this all-in-one plan took me just a few minutes from the Airtel Thanks app (it can also be done from the website or at an Airtel store), and it didn't involve any extra costs. All this has helped save a bit of time that gives me a little breathing room.

Create a schedule

Having a proper schedule helps assess the quantum of work at hand. I typically set three columns in my planner for tasks – critical, important and good to do – and attempt them in that order. Assigning deadlines to each task offers visibility of my day’s workload, allowing me to prioritise them in that order.

Figure out your most productive hours

Some of us function better during the early hours of the mornings, while others are night owls, who are at their productive best when the rest of the world is asleep. Identifying your most productive hours can be essential to complete critical tasks quickly and efficiently. I have noticed that I can get the same work done in half the time early in the morning when my family is still in bed, as there are fewer distractions and my brain is more focussed.

Delegate, delegate, delegate!

This is something that doesn’t come easily to many people. But, the golden rule to improving efficiency and freeing up some time in your day is delegation. And if you can do this at home and work, you're bound to be successful at making time for yourself. I get my kids to tidy up their spaces, get paid help to clean my home and delegate tasks to my team at work. This way, I can free myself from routine tasks and concentrate my energies on the more important ones, improving overall efficiency.

It’s okay to say ‘No’

As a working mother of two, I have realised that not everything can fit into my day. I need to spend time doing what brings value to my life. So, if I need to skip a coffee morning with other moms from my younger one’s kindergarten to get some quiet time for myself, it is alright. It really is okay to say 'no'. And that brings me to another essential tip.

Keep guilt at bay

If you are anything like me, the last thing you will do is make time for yourself, even on days when you really need it. How can you sit around relaxing when dinner is not ready or when the dog needs to be walked? I have realised that it’s alright to order dinner from our family’s favourite restaurant and give myself that hour off, so I can curl up on the couch and read a book. Everyone can do with a break!

Finding some ‘me’ time every day, even if it is just ten minutes is important for your overall well being. Make sure to spend this time doing something you enjoy – like short breathing exercises, listening to music, or sipping a cup of tea out on your balcony as you gaze at the evening sky. It's one way to stay sane in this new normal world.