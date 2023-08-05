Here’s How To Watch 'Barbie' Movie Online Streaming

Margot Robbie’s movie ‘Barbie’ is finally in theatres! But many are asking where the movie can be streamed online. Read on to know how you can watch Barbie online.

Barbie is In theaters now! If you're wondering if Barbie is streaming or trying to figure out how to watch the new Margot Robbie movie, we've got all the details on the summer film online free here.

The Barbie movie has taken the world by storm. After announcing the project in 2019, Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling are ready to show their versions of the famous dolls. But between all the pink-themed merchandise and unforgettable red carpet fashion moments, this live-action version of the beloved characters will have a different tone than most people would expect.

The movie follows Barbie as she lives her everyday life with Ken in the fictional world of Barbieland. But when she starts to experience an existential crisis, she decides it's time to see what life is like in the human world. After going through a portal, she meets other versions of herself and Ken (which include dolls portrayed by folks like Kate McKinnon and Simu Liu). Barbie also meets a Mattel employee named Gloria (America Ferrera), who teachers her something about herself along the way.

Two of the summer's biggest movies, Barbie and Oppenheimer, hit theaters this weekend, setting Greta Gerwig's colorful comedy against Christopher Nolan's triumphant/tragic drama. Whether you're planning to just see Barbie or booking tickets for a 'Barbenheimer' double feature, we've got you covered with this compilation of all the available info on Barbie's theatrical and eventual streaming release.

It’s almost time for director Greta Gerwig‘s highly-anticipated (and extremely star-studded) Barbie movie to hit theaters. Fortunately, we have you covered on all the ways you can watch this new live-action comedy!

Starring Margot Robbie as Barbie and Ryan Gosling as Ken, the film follows the duo as they embark on a “journey of self-discovery” after being banned from the utopian-like Barbie Land. The film also stars a slew of iconic actors including America Ferrera, Kate McKinnon, Issa Rae, Michael Cera and Nicola Coughlan.

Get ready to twirl and swirl with excitement as the fabulous Barbie and Ken come alive on the dazzling silver screen! The brilliant Margot Robbie will be gracing us as the one and only Barbie, while the charming Ryan Gosling will be sweeping us off our feet as the dashing (but just) Ken in this highly anticipated movie, brought to life by director Greta Gerwig. With Margot's star power and charisma, and Ryan's undeniable charm, this dynamic duo is set to make Barbie's world sparkle like never before.

Wondering how to watch Barbie? We have all the information on director Greta Gerwig's latest movie, from showtimes to streaming status.

With such excitement surrounding the movie, folks will likely want to know how to watch and stream Barbie from home. Luckily, there's a big clue. Here's where to watch and stream Barbie online.

When Is the Release Date for Barbie?

According to the Warner Bros. announcement at CinemaCon alongside a sneak peek of Robbie in character, the live-action film will land in theaters on July 21, 2023.

In its July release date, Barbie will be competing against another buzzy film with a massive ensemble cast with Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer. A nationwide event titled "Barbie Blowout Party" will allow some audience members to see the comedy a few days early, on July 19, 2023.

Will Barbie Be in Movie Theaters?

Yes, Barbie will initially be released exclusively in movie theaters. Tickets for the highly anticipated film went on sale on June 21, 2023, and a promotional video was released to coincide with the announcement.

Barbie will be available in most theaters beginning July 21. To find when and where you can watch the movie near you, check the local showtime listings at the main theater sites below:

Fandango

AMC Theaters

Cinemark Theaters

Regal Theaters

Where To Watch Barbie Online:

As of now, the only way to watch Barbie is to head out to a movie theater when it releases on Friday, July 21. You can find a local showing on Fandango.

Otherwise, you’ll just have to wait for it to become available to rent or purchase on digital platforms like Amazon, Vudu, YouTube and Apple or become available to stream on Max.

Want to watch Barbie on the big screen? This AMC ticket promo lets you buy a ticket to the Barbie movie at a discount rate of $11.99, which isn’t bad, considering an AMC movie ticket for adults can cost as much as $15-$25.

Although Warner Bros. has not yet announced a digital release date for Barbie, you can pre-order the movie now, so that you can watch it online as soon as it drops. Barbie is available for pre-order on Prime Video ($24.99), iTunes and other streaming platforms.

When Will Barbie Be on Streaming?

Barbie should eventually be released on Max, rather than Netflix or Disney+, given it's a Warner Bros. movie. A streaming release date has not yet been announced.

Warner's last two movies to hit Max — Evil Dead Rise and Shazam! Fury of the Gods — were added to the service 63 days and 67 days, respectively, after their theatrical debuts. Should Warner Bros. follow suit here, Barbie could hit Max as early as late September.

How to Watch Barbie 2023 Movie

At the moment, viewers can only watch Barbie in their local movie theater. But it shouldn't be too long before the flick becomes available for at-home viewing.

Barbie was written by Greta Gerwig and Noah Baumbach.

When it comes to the production studio behind the Barbie movie, Warner Bros. is distributing the film to cinemas worldwide. But the media conglomerate also has a hand in the streaming business as they also own Max (formerly known as HBO Max), which has a ton of films available. If we can infer on where Barbie will likely end up after the box office, it's plausible that it will land on the streamer.

As far as when viewers can watch Barbie online, that's currently to be determined. Most new films land on Max within 45 days of it being in theaters, as fans witnessed with the movie The Menu going to the site six weeks after it debuted. If Barbie follows a similar pattern, then subscribers can expect to start streaming the movie just before Labor Day weekend in September 2023.

When the time comes to watch Barbie at home, you'll need to make sure you're registered with Max first. The streamer offers three different plans to choose from, the lowest starting at $9.99 per month or $99.99 per year. Once you've set up an account, you can click on the movie title page on Max's website or on the Max app.

For parents wondering if the Barbie movie is age appropriate for kids, the film is rated PG-13 for implied references and brief crude language.

How long is Barbie’s theatrical release window?

Due to COVID, WarnerMedia had been simultaneously releasing films in theaters and on HBO Max (now Max) and in theaters, meaning films were available to stream on the service the same day they hit theaters.

But more recently, the distributor's films have been given an exclusive, 45-day theatrical window before hitting their streamer. The latest update is that the company will now use a “case-by-case basis” approach to determining when their theatrically-released films will land on Max.

When will Barbie be on streaming platforms?

Since Barbie is a Warner Bros. film, when Barbie does hit streaming, it will be available on Max (formerly HBO Max). Some Warner Bros. films have hit Max within just 45 days of debuting in theaters, but we have a feeling Barbie will have a longer theatrical run, thus delaying when it will be available on streaming. Shazam! Fury of the Gods, another Warner Bros. film, was on Max 67 days after its theatrical debut. We can expect to see Barbie on Max this autumn—it's just unclear as to when yet. However, we'll update this as soon as we learn more!

Barbie will also be available to rent or buy from video on demand platforms, like Prime Video and Apple TV+. In fact, it's available for preorder now—though no word on when it'll be available.

Is Barbie coming to Max?

Barbie will be available to watch exclusively in theaters on July 21, 2023, though a on Max (formerly HBO Max). streaming date may follow this window of exclusivity.

Warner Bros. is distributing the Barbie movie, and it owns the Max (formerly HBO Max) streaming service. It has released a number of movies exclusively on the streaming service, and the Barbie movie could follow suit.

When will Barbie be streaming on Max?

Margot Robbie's Barbie movie was released in cinemas on July 21, using this as a date to work forward from we can look at previous WBD release schedules to start to predict when it might be available. So, if recent streaming release schedules are anything to go by, then we could expect Barbie to arrive on Max as soon as September 27.

This is based on recent WBD movie launches. Looking at box office successes like Creed 3 and Evil Dead Rise – which premiered in cinemas on March 3 and April 21 2023, respectively, and were later released on streaming services on June 9 and June 23 2023 – we can expect that Barbie might take anywhere between 64 and 98 days to land on Max.

With Shazam! Fury of the Gods, for instance, the movie started streaming 68 days after its theater premier – although that was notably a flop after receiving bad reviews. But it marked a big switch up from when WBD had been releasing films simultaneously on HBO Max and theaters during the pandemic. It has since gone back to giving its blockbusters some solid box office time before making them available to stream.

A fall release makes sense for Barbie, then – probably later in September, or early October. But this could easily be changed like the many shows and films that have been affected by the writers’ strike. Amid the Hollywood writers’ and actors’ strikes, many release schedules have been tweaked – just recently Hulu and Sony delayed new movie and TV show releases over the strikes – however, it's unlikely Barbie will be delayed. If anything, it might come to the streamer soon, because there may be a lack of original new Max movies and shows.

Is Barbie streaming on Netflix?

There are currently no official plans to release the Barbie movie on Netflix after its July 21 release date, though this could change in the future.

There are several Barbie movies already available to watch on Netflix including Barbie Dreamhouse Adventures, Barbie Dolphin Magic, and Barbie Mermaid Power. While the 2023 Barbie movie is a bigger deal than these previous releases, this established partnership could continue in the future.

Will Barbie Be On Disney+?

Disney+ subscribers might be disappointed that ‘Barbie’ is unavailable for streaming on the platform. Alternatively, quite a few similar options are at your disposal, including ‘Enchanted‘ and ‘Disenchanted.’

Is Barbie on Amazon Prime?

The Barbie movie could eventually be available to watch on Prime Video, though it will likely be a paid digital release rather than being included with an Amazon Prime subscription.

Is Barbie Available On Hulu?

Viewers are saying that they want to view the new comedy movie Barbie on Hulu. Unfortunately, this is not possible since Hulu currently does not offer any of the free episodes of this series streaming at this time. It will be exclusive to the MTV channel, which you get by subscribing to cable or satellite TV services. You will not be able to watch it on Hulu or any other free streaming service.

How to Watch Barbie Online For Free?

Most Viewed, Most Favorite, Top Rating, Top IMDb movies online. Here we can download and watch 123movies movies offline. 123Movies website is the best alternative to Barbie (2023) free online. We will recommend 123Movies is the best Solarmovie alternatives

There are a few ways to watch Barbie online in the U.S. You can use a streaming service such as Netflix, Hulu, or Amazon Prime Video. You can also rent or buy the movie on iTunes or Google Play. You can also watch it on-demand or on a streaming app available on your TV or streaming device if you have cable.

When Will Barbie Be on DVD and Blu-ray?

Hold onto your Barbie dolls! While there's been talk about the iconic movie gracing our DVD and Blu-ray collections in Fall 2023, no official announcement has been made just yet. But hey, no need to worry! Keep those peepers peeled for future updates, and soon enough, Barbie might just twirl her way into your home entertainment collection! Stay tuned for the latest and greatest news!

What Is Barbie About?

Barbie is a film adaptation of Mattel's famed line of fashion dolls. Here's the official plot synopsis from Warner Bros.:

Barbie and Ken are having the time of their lives in the colorful and seemingly perfect world of Barbie Land. However, when they get a chance to go to the real world, they soon discover the joys and perils of living among humans.

Barbie Movie Cast

Barbie was written by Greta Gerwig and Noah Baumbach. It was directed by Greta Gerwig and stars the following actors:

Margot Robbie as Barbie

Ryan Gosling as Ken

America Ferrera as Gloria

Michael Cera as Allan

Kingsley Ben-Adir as Ken

Kate McKinnon as Barbie

John Cena as Ken

Issa Rae as Barbie

Will Ferrell as Mattel CEO

