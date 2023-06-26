Here's How To Watch Documentary 'Titanic Sub: Lost At Sea' (2023) Free Online

Documentary Movies! Here are options for downloading or watching Titanic Sub: Lost at Sea streaming the full movie online for free on 123movies & Reddit, including where to watch Titanic Submarine Documentary at home. Is Titanic Sub: Lost at Sea 2023 available to stream? Is watching Titanic Sub: Lost at Sea on HBO Max, Netflix, Disney Plus or Amazon Prime? Yes, we have found an authentic streaming option/service.

The recent tragic developments of the missing OceanGate submersible, which first vanished on Sunday (June 18) have sparked widespread interest in the Titanic and the undersea dive that set out to get a glimpse of its wreckage. Individuals around the world are tuning into live updates as the vessel’s 96-hour oxygen supply dwindles.

The missing submersible is even the focus of a new documentary, ITN’s Titanic Sub: Lost at Sea, which will be hosted by Channel 5’s news presenter, Dan Walker.

Due to the submersible’s small size, OceanGate explained that it had just 96 hours’ worth of oxygen — meaning its supply would be depleted sometime on Thursday, 22 June, although this depends on the ship and those inside it. As the online community continues to theorize what went wrong, a new documentary is set to air tonight to provide updates on the situation.

Although the Titanic submarine story is still unfolding in the news, a quick turnaround documentary titled Titanic Sub: Lost at Sea is on the way – here’s how to watch it if you’re in the US and what time and date it will be available on streaming.

When is Titanic Sub: Lost at Sea Coming Out?

The documentary about the lost Titanic sub is set to air Thursday, June 22 at 7 p.m. local time (2 p.m. ET/1 p.m. CT) on Channel 5, a broadcaster in the U.K. If you are living in the U.K, you may watch it live on cable television.

Where to Watch Titanic Sub: Lost at Sea Documentary Online

You can watch ‘Titanic Sub: Lost at Sea’ on Channel 5 by subscribing to the “Insider” membership; you can find more details about the same here. Other than that, there is no other way for you to watch the documentary film online as of yet. In addition, you don’t even have the option of buying or renting the movie on any of the digital platforms.

It aired on Channel 5 in the UK at 7 pm on June 22. But if you missed the live telecast hosted by news presenter Dan Walker, then you can go to the official Channel 5 website and watch the 75-minute-long documentary about the OceanGate submersible. If you’re in the US or outside of the UK , you can easily watch it here!

How to Stream Titanic Sub: Lost at Sea Documentary for Free?

Who were the individuals reported missing in the Titan submersible case?

OceanGate Expeditions’ missing submersible, known as Titan, is carrying a group of five individuals. Among them are Shahzada Dawood, a British-Pakistani businessman, and his 19-year-old son Suleman Dawood. Also on board are Hamish Harding, a British businessman and space tourist, Paul-Henri Nargeolet, a former French Navy commander and expert diver, and Stockton Rush, the founder of OceanGate, Inc. and the pilot of the submersible.

Titanic Sub: Lost at Sea – What will the documentary focus on?

The upcoming documentary about the missing Titan submarine aims to surpass the current news coverage by offering extensive updates on the status of the submersible and the ongoing rescue mission. It will take a deeper dive into the wider context surrounding the Titan’s voyage, featuring detailed profiles of all the passengers on board and exploring the enduring fascination with the shipwreck of the Titanic. Furthermore, the film will include interviews with experts and delve into the phenomenon of extreme tourism.

Who’s in the Titanic Sub: Lost at Sea cast?

The cast of the one-off film about the missing Titanic submarine includes Dan Walker, the British journalist who serves as the host and presenter, guiding viewers through the unfolding events; a range of expert interviewees providing insights into submarine technology and maritime exploration; individuals “close to those onboard” who offer personal connections and intimate perspectives; and potentially a narrator or voice-over artist who provides additional context and narration throughout the documentary, collectively creating a compelling and comprehensive narrative for the audience.

What is Titanic Sub: Lost at Sea about?

Titanic Sub: Lost at Sea will explore the missing Titan sub, which first lost contact on Sunday about two hours into a tourist dive off the North Atlantic to explore the Titanic wreck. Five people are aboard the vessel, which is operated by the company OceanGate Expeditions.

Ian Rumsey, ITN’s managing director of content, said in a statement shared with Variety that the doc “will chart everything from the exploration itself, to the rise of extreme tourism, to the rescue attempts, but above all it will tell a very human story that has captured the nation which is about 5 people, all with families, who are trapped at the bottom of the ocean.”

He added, “Our expertise and heritage in fast-turnaround documentaries and reputation for responsible filmmaking means we always treat such stories with great sensitivity.”

