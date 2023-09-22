Here's How To Watch 'Dumb Money' (2023) Online Streaming

Sony Pictures! Here are options for downloading or watching Dumb Money streaming the full movie online for free on 123movies & Reddit, including where to watch the latest comedy-drama movie at home. Is Dumb Money 2023 available to stream? Is watching Dumb Money on HBO Max, Netflix, Disney Plus or Amazon Prime? Yes, we have found an authentic streaming option/service.





Dumb Money is a movie about an unprecedented week in the stock market and the forces that brought it about. As a retelling, it’s solid. But as an illustration of how unserious and unimpressive the smartest guys in the financial room can be, it hits a bull’s-eye.

Dumb Money is the GameStop dramedy that features an all-star cast that includes Paul Dano, Seth Rogen, Nick Offerman, Pete Davidson, Sebastian Stan, Shailene Woodley, America Ferrera, and Anthony Ramos.

Sony notable Dumb Money by Craig Gillepsie, banked a projected $217k for the first leg of three-step platform release in eight theaters across six markets. The film captures the meme-stock frenzy that saw scrappy retail traders flood onto social media, egging each other on to buoy GameStop and other shares in dramatic showdown with traditional Wall Street players

Dumb Money is not as smart or skewering as it pretends to be – on-screen text at the end claims that Wall Street has permanently changed because of this financial blip – but it is funny, irreverent and crowd-pleasing, with a kaleidoscope of likeable characters and actors.

Dumb Money dramatizes the true story behind working class Redditors turned investors who flipped Wall Street on its head. Currently out in limited theaters and expanding in the coming weeks, director Craig Gillespie’s comedy-drama, written by Lauren Schuker Blum and Rebecca Angelo, weaves together multiple storylines to bring to life the GameStop saga of 2021. That story, which dominated headlines while many were stuck at home during the days of the Omicron variant, has its roots in the practice by mega hedge funds to invest stock in companies like the gaming retailer, with the hopes for a short selling, an investment strategy that looks to profit from their falling stock prices. And those top dogs appear in Dumb Money, in the form of characters played by Nick Offerman, Seth Rogen, and Vincent D’Onofrio.

Look, it’s really hard to write about the internet in a way that makes sense for movies because it’s boring to watch someone gaze into a computer. So Dumb Money has provided every main character with a partner (a wife, a girlfriend, a co-worker) so that character can deliver long, exposition-heavy monologues. For instance, Gill, played by an egregiously miscast Paul Dano, is out drinking with his buddy, and his main character trait is that he won’t spend $5 for a beer but will spend $50,0000 on a stock he thinks is a joke. Dano’s take on the everyman involves, mainly, making puppy dog eyes. If he has other expressive modes, they aren’t shown.

Dumb Money is screening at the Toronto film festival; it will be released in US cinemas on 15 September, in UK cinemas on 22 September, and Australia on 5 October. A comedy titled Dumb Money based on Ben Mezrich's book about the GameStop saga is slated for a September release.

The reason that the buying frenzy Keith had engendered caused trouble was that a number of institutional investors were selling GameStop short. Short selling is a way of betting that a stock price will fall: instead of buying shares in anticipation of eventually selling at a higher price, a short seller borrows stock and immediately sells it, contracting to buy it back at a later date; so long as the stock falls, this yields a profit. In “Dumb Money,” the short sellers are represented by perhaps the biggest and most brazen of them, Gabe Plotkin (Seth Rogen), the founder of a New York-based hedge fund called Melvin Capital. When the story starts, GameStop is trading at $3.85 per share; Gabe believes that it will go even lower, but then Keith begins his pushback to drive the price back up.

When Is the Release Date for Dumb Money?

Dumb Money hits theaters on 22th Sep, 2023. Tickets to see the film at your local movie theater are available online here. The film is being released in a wide release so you can watch it in person. On Friday, September 22, 2023, Dumb Money will make its way onto multiplexes. It is currently exclusively playing in theatres.

The Dumb Money arrives in cinemas globally on Friday, September 22, 2023. So far we have no word on when the film will be available to stream at home; we'll be sure to include that info when it arrives.









Dumb Money Cast

Dumb Money was written by Lauren Schuker Blum and Rebecca Angelo. It was directed by Gillespie and stars the following actors:

Paul Dano as Keith Gill

Shailene Woodley as Caroline Gill

Seth Rogen as Gabe Plotkin

Pete Davidson as Kevin Gill

Sebastian Stan as Vlad Tenev

America Ferrera as Jennifer Campbell

Talia Ryder as Harmony

Dane DeHaan

What Is Dumb Money About?

This movie is about the small triumph of the little guys pulling one over on the rich, which is not actually how things happened. It is, however, financed by the wealthy, people like the Winklevoss twins, who benefit from letting the average Joe think beating the house is possible. Dumb Money lets you know who has the last laugh — but only if you stay for the credits.

Keith Gill, played by Paul Dano, is central to the story, as the mastermind behind the stock takeover. Donning a red bandana and t-shirts with kittens on them in homage to his online username, “Roaring Kitty,” Gill is portrayed in the film as having gained a cult-like following from his fellow amateur, meme-friendly investors who connected with the videos he filmed from the basement of his Massachusetts home about his investments in GameStop.

Dumb Money, the breezy new movie about the GameStop stock hysteria of early 2021, starts in a hedge fund guy’s pandemic retreat mansion. Investor Gabe Plotkin (Seth Rogen) is trying to get a house demolished so he can put a tennis court there (true story, by the way) when he gets a call informing him a bunch of Redditors have blown an enormous hole in his short position against the video game retailer’s stock.

