Here's How To Watch My Fault (Culpa Mia) Free Online

If you’re a fan of the After franchise (three of the four films are currently streaming on Netflix), the new young adult movie My Fault (aka Culpa Mia) might be for you.

Based on the first book of Mercedes Ron’s Culpables trilogy, the Spanish romance film centers on Noah (Nicole Wallace), a 17-year-old forced to leave her town, boyfriend, and friends behind and move into the mansion of her mother’s new rich husband. Noah soon meets her new stepbrother Nick, and while the two initially clash an irresistible attraction disrupts their rivalry. While the reviews haven’t exactly been glowing (and that’s an understatement), the movie does boast an impressive 95% Audience Score on Rotten Tomatoes.

Just one day ago, My Fault became a trend, a new romantic movie that has already captivated thousands of people around the world. The project has an exciting plot that many fans are eager to enjoy, especially those who read the trilogy.

Its striking story, which is based on the book of the same name by Mercedes Ron, has been a major factor in its success. Starring Gabriel Guevara and Nicole Wallace, it is currently one of the most-watched movies worldwide.

One of the most important and outstanding factors has been its soundtrack, as it is made up of big hits in Spanish and some in English. The production is an original content of the streaming platform and originates from Spain.

So where can you watch My Fault? Is it on Netflix? What about HBO Max? Here's your guide to everything you need to know about how to watch the spanish romance movie My Fault (Culpa mía) where to watch it.

When Is the Release Date for My Fault?

My Fault was a PrimeVideo release in 2023 on Thursday, June 8, 2023.

The announcement of filming My Fault was made on May 18th, 2022, and received a release date of June 2023, with a turnover of around a year. Assuming the film does well, production could begin after Amazon reviews the watch-hour data.

The movie centers around a young woman who moves with her mother to a highly affluent town and ends up falling in love with her stepbrother.

Where To Watch My Fault (Culpa Mia) Online:

My Fault is now streaming on Prime Video. Available for $14.99/month (or $139/year), you can watch the streaming service via the Prime Video app on smartphones, tablets, set-top boxes, game consoles, and connected TVs.

A standalone Prime Video membership is available for $8.99/month, and new subscribers can sample the service with a 30-day free trial.

How to Stream My Fault ‘Culpa mía’ Online

The official trailer for My Fault ‘Culpa mía’ was released by Prime Video on May 10, 2023, and it offers a peek into the many pivotal events set to unfold in the new movie. The trailer opens with protagonist Noah and her family moving into an affluent town, which she doesn’t seem to like.

She’s soon attracted to her charming stepbrother and it seems like they end up getting involved in a deeply passionate and steamy relationship. Overall, the trailer maintains a sensuous and highly dramatic tone that fans of romantic dramas would certainly enjoy.

Is My Fault ‘Culpa mía’ streaming on Prime Video?

My Fault ‘Culpa mía’ is streaming on Prime Video on Thursday, June 8, 2023.

Despite many fans wishing to watch it on Netflix, the reality is that My Fault is available on Prime Video. Therefore, in order to enjoy it, you need to have an account on that platform. Currently, it is the only on-demand service that has it available since it is an original production.

Will My Fault Be On HBO Max?

No, My Fault will not be on HBO Max since it’s not a Universal Pictures movie. Last year, the company released its films in theaters and on the streamer on the same day. However, they now allow a 45-day window between the theatrical release and the streaming release.

Is My Fault streaming on Netflix?

No, My Fault will not be on Netflix — at least not any time soon. In the meantime, you’ll just have to head out to a movie theater or wait for it to become available to stream on prime video.

Is My Fault Available on Hulu?

Viewers are saying that they want to view the new romantic movie My Fault (aka Culpa Mía) on Hulu. Unfortunately, this is not possible since Hulu currently does not offer any of the free episodes of this series streaming at this time. It will be exclusive to the MTV channel, which you get by subscribing to cable or satellite TV services. You will not be able to watch it on Hulu or any other free streaming service.

My Fault (Culpa Mia) Cast and Characters:

My Fault was written and directed by Domingo González. It stars the following actors:

Nicole Wallace as Noah

Gabriel Guevara as Nick

Marta Hazas as Rafaella

Iván Sánchez as William Leister

Eva Ruiz as Jenna

Víctor Varona as Lion

Fran Berenguer as Ronnie

Iván Massagué

What is My Fault (Culpa mía) About?

Noah has to leave her town, boyfriend and friends behind and move into the mansion of William Leister, her mother’s new rich husband. Seventeen years old, proud and independent, Noah resists living in a mansion surrounded by luxury. There, she meets Nick, her new stepbrother, and the clash of their strong personalities becomes evident from the very beginning. Noah soon discovers that behind the image of a model son, Nick hides a life of fighting, gambling and illegal car racing–exactly what she has always run away from.

Despite the abyss between them, both begin to feel an irresistible attraction that will soon turn into pure fire and unbridled passion. Neither the ongoing rivalry, nor the opposition of those around them can prevent them from falling secretly and madly in love. But Nick's turbulent present and Noah's stormy past will put to a test both their lives and their forbidden love.

