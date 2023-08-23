Here's How To Watch 'Sound of Freedom' (2023) Free Online Streaming

‘Sound of Freedom’ is finally here. Find out how to stream Jim Caviezel's controversial child sex trafficking movie Sound Of Freedom online for free through streaming services.

True Story! Here are options for downloading or watching Sound of Freedom streaming the full movie online for free on 123movies & Reddit, including where to watch Jim Caviezel's horrific reality of human trafficking movie at home. Is Sound of Freedom available to stream? Is watching Sound of Freedom on Netflix, HBO Max, Disney Plus or Peacock, or Amazon Prime in the US, United Kingdom, UK, Canada, France, Italy, Japan, Australia. Barbie Release in the US? Yes, we have found an authentic streaming option/service.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

➤Watch Now: Sound of Freedom Online Free

Looking to watch Sound of Freedom starring Jim Caviezel. Here's how you can stream and watch Jim Caviezel's controversial child sex trafficking film Sound Of Freedom now online for free.

If you’re unfamiliar with Angel Studios’ Sound of Freedom, it’s because this is a rare film to make noise at the summer box office that isn’t getting released by one of the primary studios. As noted by Variety, the film has made over $40 million since it opened in theaters on July 4th.

Person of Interest and The Passion of the Christ star Jim Caviezel headlines the film as Tim Ballard, a former Homeland Security agent who founded Operation Underground Railroad, an organization dedicated to fighting child trafficking around the world. The film purports to be based on a true story based on Ballard’s mission to save children from sex traffickers in Colombia.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“BASED ON A true story,” I heard from somewhere across the theater.

The familiar words had appeared on screen, and an elderly man had taken it upon himself to read them aloud, to the rest of a sizable audience seated for a matinee showing of the anti-child-trafficking thriller Sound of Freedom, starring Jim Caviezel. For the seasoned moviegoer, this phrase is a joke — we know that cinema will stretch almost any “truth” to the breaking point — and the rank insincerity of such a pronouncement is the foundation of the prankish opening titles of Fargo. But this crowd, I could tell, would view the events depicted over the next two-plus hours as entirely literal.

Caviezel, best known for being tortured to death in Mel Gibson’s The Passion of the Christ, has become a prominent figure on the conspiracist right, giving speeches and interviews in which he hints at an underground holy war between patriots and a sinister legion of evildoers who are harvesting the blood of children. It’s straight-up QAnon stuff, right down to his use of catchphrases like “The storm is upon us.” Here, he gets to act out some of that drama by playing a fictionalized version of Tim Ballard, head of the anti-sex trafficking nonprofit Operation Underground Railroad (O.U.R.), in a feature film that casts the operator as a Batman-style savior for kids sold into the sex trade.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Sound of Freedom is a 2023 American independent action-thriller film directed by Alejandro Monteverde and co-written with Rod Barr. The movie stars Jim Caviezel as Tim Ballard, the founder of Operation Underground Railroad, who leads a team of operatives on a perilous mission to save children from international sex trafficking rings. Mira Sorvino co-stars in the film as Katherine Ballard 1, Tim's wife, who supports her husband to save children.

However, Vice and other outlets have challenged Ballard’s account and the accuracy of the events depicted within the film. Not that accuracy has ever stopped Hollywood from making a movie before.

For now, your only option to watch Sound of Freedom is in theaters during its limited release. Angel Studios is selling advance tickets through its official site, and at the moment, it has nearly 1.2 million tickets in presales. Additionally, Angel Studios is offering group ticket options and as noted above, it is getting press for doing so well without the backing of a major studio. Faith-based films do tend to have strong advance sales, and Sound of Freedom has already done that. How long it remains in theaters will depend on repeat business from moviegoers.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

So, where can you watch Sound of Freedom? Will it be available to stream at home on Netflix or Hulu? Here’s everything we know about how and where to watch Sound of Freedom online for free:

When is the Release Date for Sound of Freedom?

Sound of Freedom is set to make its exclusive theatrical debut on July 4th, 2023. The release date was announced at Angel Studios' annual Illuminate event on May 11. Sound of Freedom will be in theaters on July 4, 2023. The movie clocks in at 135 minutes according to IMDb. So, prepare to sit back, grab your popcorn, and turn off your devices for over two hours while watching this film.

Sound of Freedom will be released in theaters worldwide and be available in the blu-ray.watch Check back on May 11 for the official release date.

Where can you watch Sound of Freedom?

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

For now, your only option to watch Sound of Freedom is in theaters during its limited release. Angel Studios is selling advance tickets through its official site, and at the moment, it has nearly 1.2 million tickets in presales. Additionally, Angel Studios is offering group ticket options and as noted above, it is getting press for doing so well without the backing of a major studio.

Is Sound of Freedom on streaming?

No, Sound of Freedom isn’t streaming right now. It is exclusively available in select cinemas after its wide theatrical release on July 4, 2023.

As per its distributor Angel Studios: “Sound of Freedom will be in theaters as long as there is demand. The duration of its stay in theaters may vary based on theaters, but it’s guaranteed to run until at least July 13.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The company went on to say that, following its theatrical release, the movie “will be available for streaming exclusively” on its free streaming platform, Angel Studios, as well as on the Angel app.

Viewers can use various devices to access Angel Studios’ streaming platform, including: Roku, Android TV, Google TV, Apple TV, and Fire TV; Chrome OS, macOS, and Windows PC; and Android Phones and Tablets, Fire Tablets, iPhones, and iPads.

Where To Watch Sound of Freedom Online:

The film is being released exclusively in theaters to “north of 2,600 locations” on Tuesday, July 4. If you want to catch the faith-based thriller any time soon, you have to head to your local movie theater to do so. Due to the theatrical release, there has yet to be a streaming release date announced.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

➤Watch Now: Sound of Freedom (2023) Movie Online Free

However, we can look to a previous Angel Studios release for clues about a potential streaming release window. His Only Son was released in theaters on March 31, 2023, and hit digital release about two months later, on June 25. If Sound of Freedom follows the same pattern, you can expect it to premiere on VOD platforms like iTunes, Prime Video and Angel.com in either late October or early November of 2023.

Will Sound of Freedom be available to stream?

Yes. Angel Studios is a faith-based streamer, with its own lineup of movies and shows. So it’s inevitable that Sound of Freedom will be offered there at some point. An exact time frame for Sound of Freedom‘s streaming debut is harder to pin down. Since Angel Studios isn’t beholden to another studio, it can operate at its own pace.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

It’s also possible that Sound of Freedom could show up on another streaming platform down the line. But the safe bet is that it will go to Angel Studios first.

How to watch Sound of Freedom

Sound of Freedom is available to watch in theaters across the US now. Below are a number of sites you can use to find tickets and showtimes:

Angel Studios

Fandango

Cinemark

Atom Tickets

AMC Theatres

For those outside of North America, Angel Studios recently announced several international release dates, which you can find below:

August 18: South Africa

August 24: Australia and New Zealand

August 31: Mexico, Argentina, Colombia, Venezuela, and other South American territories

September 1: UK and Ireland

October 11: Spain

Where will Sound of Freedom be streaming after theaters?

It’s not known yet where Sound of Freedom will be streaming after theaters. The production company behind the film is Angel Studios, and the studio has its own streaming service. So there’s a possibility that’s where you’ll find the movie streaming. However, there’s always a chance for the company to give streaming distribution rights to another platform like Prime Video or Max. We’ll have to wait and see for an official announcement.

Is Sound of Freedom streaming on Netflix?

No, the Sound of Freedom is not available on Netflix; there are no platforms that have obtained the rights to stream the captivating film "Sound of Freedom" online. This decision stems from the resounding success the movie has achieved under the auspices of Angel Studios. The studio, recognizing the magnitude of its accomplishment, has chosen to capitalize on the theatrical experience to maximize its financial gains.

By forgoing online streaming, Angel Studios aims to safeguard the revenue potential that theaters provide, as the collective immersive experience continues to allure and engage audiences. While this choice may disappoint those eager to access the film remotely, it is a strategic move to preserve and bolster the profitability of this cinematic endeavor.’

Is Sound of Freedom on Amazon Prime?

Amazon Prime’s current catalog does not include ‘Sound of Freedom.’ However, the film may eventually release on the platform as video-on-demand in the coming months. Therefore, people must regularly look for the dark fantasy movies on Amazon Prime’s official website. Viewers who are looking for something similar can watch the original show ‘Dororo.’

Amazon Prime Video subscribers might be disappointed to know that ‘Sound of Freedom’ is not accessible in its library. Alternatively, you have the option to tune into films along a similar line, such as ‘The Whistleblower‘ and ‘Girl Next.’

Is Sound of Freedom on HBO Max?

HBO Max is a relatively new streaming service that offers Sound of Freedom for viewing. You can watch Sound of Freedom on HBO Max if you’re already a member. If you aren’t already a member, you can sign up for a one-month free trial and then cancel it before the month is up if you don’t want to keep the subscription.

We hate to tell you that ‘Sound of Freedom’ is not included in HBO Max’s massive content catalog. However, don’t let it stop you from enjoying some excellent alternatives that the streamer offers. You may enjoy watching ‘Extortion.’

Is Sound of Freedom Available On Disney Plus?

Sound of Freedom is a movie that may be streamed on Disney Plus. You can watch Sound of Freedom on Disney Plus if you’re already a member. If you don’t want to subscribe after trying out the service for a month, you can cancel before the month ends. On other streaming services, Sound of Freedom may be rented or purchased.

Will Sound of Freedom Be Streaming On Hulu?

The answer is no, at least not for now. The film, which is being produced by the independent Angel Studios, can potentially be streamed on the Angel Studios app in the future, which can be accessed on Roku, Apple TV, and Google TV. It should also be available on other Video on Demand (VOD) services in a few months as mentioned above.

No, ‘Sound of Freedom’ is not available for streaming on Hulu. Although, you can turn to similar movies on the platform. We recommend you watch ‘Girl in the Bunker.

How to Watch the Sound of Freedom in the US?

Sound of Freedom is in theaters for the US and Canada and plans to be available internationally in movie theaters around the world soon. Check your local theaters and news to stay up to date. Get more updates at angel.com or download the Angel app.

For those outside of North America, Angel Studios states that the film will also be available internationally in movie theaters around the world as soon as August 2023. Check your local theaters and news to stay up to date.

How to Watch Sound of Freedom Free Online?

Most Viewed, Most Favorite, Top Rating, Top IMDb movies online. Here we can download and watch 123movies movies offline. 123Movies website is the best alternative to Sound of Freedom (2023) free online. We will recommend 123Movies is the best Solarmovie alternatives.

There are a few ways to watch Sound of Freedom online in the U.S. You can use a streaming service such as Netflix, Hulu, or Amazon Prime Video. You can also rent or buy the movie on iTunes or Google Play. You can also watch it on-demand or on a streaming app available on your TV or streaming device if you have cable.

When Will Sound of Freedom Be on DVD and Blu-ray?

A home video physical release of Sound of Freedom will also likely be arriving in early Fall 2023, coming complete with all sorts of behind-the-scenes treasures that fans will want to sink their teeth into. The film will likely become available to buy on VOD a week or two before a streaming and home video release.

What is the Sound of Freedom About?

The narrative of ‘Sound of Freedom’ follows a Special Agent named Tim Ballard who quits his job in US Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) and decides to turn into a vigilante, embarking on a dangerous plan to go against cartels and human traffickers deep into the Colombian jungle. As he puts his life on the line, Tim races against time to rescue hundreds of kids held captive by the traffickers. Now that your interest has peaked, here are all the ways you can watch the Jim Caviezel starrer yourself!

This movie shines a light on one of the most horrific crime industries in the world: child trafficking. The movie stars Jim Caviezel (The Count of Monte Cristo, The Passion of the Christ) as Tim Ballard, a man who spent over a decade working as a special agent at the Department of Homeland Security. Sound of Freedom highlights one of his first missions to free dozens of children from sex trafficking and exploitation. It is a story of the fight for freedom and hope, even in the darkest of places.

Sound of Freedom Cast:

In terms of the confirmed cast members of Sound of Freedom, we can expect the following stars to appear:

Jim Caviezel as Tim Ballard

Mira Sorvino as Katherine Ballard

Bill Camp as Vampiro

Kurt Fuller as Frost

Gary Basaraba as Earl Buchanan

José Zúñiga as Roberto

Gerardo Taracena as El Alacrán

Scott Haze as Chris

Eduardo Verástegui as Paul

Javier Godino as Jorge

Gustavo Sánchez Parra as El Calacas

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/subscribe to the content(s) of the article/advertisement and/or view(s) expressed herein. Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the view(s), opinion(s), announcement(s), declaration(s), affirmation(s) etc., stated/featured in the same. The decision to read hereinafter is purely a matter of choice and shall be construed as an express undertaking/guarantee in favour of Hindustan Times of being absolved from any/ all potential legal action, or enforceable claims. Hindustan Times does not encourage/ promote piracy by any means. The links given here are not taking the users to pirated streaming contents.