Here's How To Watch 'The Equalizer 3' Movie (2023) Online

Denzel Washington returns for one last fight in The Equalizer 3 – here’s how to watch the movie, and if and when it’ll be available on streaming.

This Labor Day weekend, Denzel Washington returns for one last run as Robert McCall in The Equalizer 3, the final installment of the movie franchise. Based on the 1980s television series by Michael Sloan and Richard Lindheim, The Equalizer trilogy re-introduced audiences to Robert McCall, a man with a strong (if not violent) sense of justice. The Equalizer 3 continues to follow Robert as he works to reconcile with his past actions, still finding some sense of peace in having helped people (in his own way). Now, he takes up a quiet life in Southern Italy, where he's made a new home and new friends. However, he jumps back into action when he learns his friends are under the mafia's control, and things may turn deadly for them.

The Equalizer 3 brings back franchise alums Richard Wenk and Antoine Fuqua as the screenwriter and director, respectively. The duo previously worked in the same roles for the first two features. They also worked together on the 2016 reboot of The Magnificent Seven, which also starred Washington.

Fuqua produced The Equalizer 3 alongside Denzel Washington, Equalizer 2 producers Tony Eldridge, Alex Siskin, and Michael Sloan, Todd Black, Jason Blumenthal, Steve Tisch, and Clayton Townsend. It is executive produced by Andy Mitchell, Tarak Ben Ammar, and David Bloomfield. Along with Washington, The Equalizer 3 stars Dakota Fanning, Remo Girone, David Denman, Sonia Ammar, Andrea Doddero, Eugenio Mastrandrea, Gaia Scodellaro, Andrea Scarduzio, and Bruno Bilotta, among others.

Denzel Washington is gearing up to reprise his role as retired U.S. marine and former DIA officer Robert McCall in The Equalizer 3, which is hitting theaters this weekend. Luckily, we have you covered on everything you need to know about the new flick!

In an effort to escape his harrowing past as a government assassin, Robert moves to Southern Italy — only to learn that his newfound friends are under the control of local crime bosses. This leads him to protect his pals by taking on the mafia.

So, how can you watch The Equalizer 3? Will it be on Netflix? What about Prime Video?

As we head into release weekend, we've compiled a guide on where you can watch and stream The Equalizer 3.

Where To Watch The Equalizer 3 Online:

As of now, the only way to watch The Equalizer 3 is to head out to a movie theater when it releases on Friday, Sept. 1. You can find a local showing on Fandango.

Otherwise, you’ll just have to wait for it to become available to rent or buy on digital platforms such as Amazon, Vudu, Apple and YouTube, or become available to stream on Netflix.

How to Watch The Equalizer 3 Movie

At the moment, viewers can only watch The Equalizer 3 in their local movie theater. But it shouldn't be too long before the flick becomes available for at-home viewing.

The action drama is currently being distributed by Sony Pictures, which also was the studio that put out 2022's Bullet Train. After three months of being in the box office, Bullet Train eventually made its way to Netflix. This coincides with the deal Sony made with the streamer in 2021, which gave Netflix the rights to have the movies live on their site. If this pattern follows similarly, it's likely The Equalizer 3 will drop on Netflix as well.

As for a specific release date for The Equalizer 3, that's currently hard to say. Bullet Train dropped on Netflix roughly three months after its August cinematic debut, leading us to think Gran Turismo will have a similar trajectory. If this is the case, fans can start watching the film on Netflix ahead of Christmas in December 2023.

When the time comes to stream The Equalizer 3 on Netflix, viewers will need to register with the site first. The site offers a number of plans to opt into, the lowest of which starts at $6.99 per month. Once an account is made, people can click on the movie title on Netflix's website or on the Netflix app.

Will 'The Equalizer 3' Go to Streaming?

At the time of this writing, there are no publicly confirmed plans to release The Equalizer 3 on streaming platforms. However, thanks to Sony's deal with Netflix, the movie will eventually arrive on the streamer at some point, though the timeline is unclear for the time being.

Recent Sony titles that have been added to Netflix include Big George Foreman, 65, and The Pope's Exorcist.

Is The Equalizer 3 streaming?

No, The Equalizer 3 isn’t available to stream right now.

There’s a trajectory you can follow: it could be available on Amazon Prime and other PVOD platforms as soon as November 2023, but it likely won’t come to a streaming platform until January 2024.

As for which streamer specifically, the most sensible bet is Netflix. As per the deal struck between Sony and Netflix from 2022 onwards, “all movies from the various film banners… will stream exclusively on Netflix after their theatrical and home entertainment releases,” as per Variety.

“The pay 1 window usually begins about nine months after a film’s theatrical release, although that timetable may have been sped up for Netflix,” the outlet added, with movies remaining on Netflix for an 18-month window before they can be dropped on other platforms such as Disney+.

Will The Equalizer 3 Be On Netflix?

The Equalizer 3 will likely be on Netflix as a result of a deal inked between the streaming platform and Sony Pictures Releasing. The deal gives the streamer U.S. rights to all the company’s theatrical films starting in 2022.

While a streaming release date for The Equalizer 3 has not yet been announced, we can make an estimate based on another recent Sony film. The Pope’s Exorcist was released in theaters on April 14, before coming to Netflix on Aug. 16, 2023 — around four months after it debuted. If The Equalizer 3 follows the same pattern, we could be watching from the comfort of our homes by early January 2024.

Will The Equalizer 3 Be On HBO Max?

No, The Equalizer 3 will not be on HBO Max since it’s not a Universal Pictures movie. Last year, the company released its films in theaters and on the streamer on the same day. However, they now allow a 45-day window between the theatrical release and the streaming release.

Will The Equalizer 3 On Prime Video?

While a digital release date for The Equalizer 3 has not yet been announced, we can make an educated guess on when it will be available to rent or buy on platforms like Prime Video based on a previously released Sony Pictures Releasing movie.

The Storm Reid-led thriller Missing was released in theaters on Jan. 20 before becoming available to purchase or rent on March 7 — about 45 days after its debut. By that logic, The Equalizer 3 should come to digital by mid-October 2023.

Will The Equalizer 3 Be On Disney Plus?

No, The Equalizer 3 isn’t on Disney Plus, and we don’t think it’s likely to be available there in the near future. Disney had no hand in making the movie, and Sony already has a deal with Netflix.

Those wanting to watch The Equalizer 3 at home before it goes to streaming will get the chance thanks to its Digital release. Sony has not officially announced when Gran Turismo will release on Digital and PVOD. The studio has typically allowed their 2023 movies to play in theaters for six weeks exclusively before giving audiences an at-home viewing option. This would put Gran Turismo's Digital release date in October 2023.

Will 'The Equalizer 3' Be on DVD and Blu-ray?

As of right now, no plans for a DVD or Blu-ray release have been officially confirmed for The Equalizer 3. However, since the prior two films in the franchise were released on physical formats, and The Equalizer 3 is a major theatrical and not streaming release, audiences can likely expect DVD, Blu-ray, and possibly 4K UHD releases for it. No date has been set yet, but it will still be some time until we find out. Additionally, as is typical, digital release will occur prior to the physical release.

How to Watch The Equalizer 3 Online For Free?

There are a few ways to watch The Equalizer 3 online in the U.S. You can use a streaming service such as Netflix, Hulu, or Amazon Prime Video. You can also rent or buy the movie on iTunes or Google Play. You can also watch it on-demand or on a streaming app available on your TV or streaming device if you have cable.

The Equalizer 3 Cast:

The Equalizer 3 was written by Richard Lindheim and directed by Antoine Fuqua. It stars the following actors:

Denzel Washington as Robert McCall

Dakota Fanning as Emma Collins

Eugenio Mastrandrea as Gio Bonucci

David Denman as Frank Conroy

Sonia Ben Ammar as Chiara Bonucci

Remo Girone as Enzo Arisio

Gaia Scodellaro as Aminah

Andrea Scarduzio as Vincent Quaranta

Andrea Dodero as Marco Quaranta

Salvatore Ruocco as Vincent's right hand man, Salvatore

What is The Equalizer 3 About?

The storyline follows Antoine Fuqua:The Equalizer 3 as he tries to find his way home after being stranded on an alienplanet. It is a sequel to The Equalizer 2, and the third and final installment of The Equalizer trilogy, which is loosely based on the television series of the same name.

The official synopsis of the movie reads:

“Since giving up his life as a government assassin, Robert McCall (Denzel Washington) has struggled to reconcile the horrific things he’s done in the past and finds a strange solace in serving justice on behalf of the oppressed. Finding himself surprisingly at home in Southern Italy, he discovers his new friends are under the control of local crime bosses. As events turn deadly, McCall knows what he has to do: become his friends’ protector by taking on the mafia.Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/subscribe to the content(s) of the article/advertisement and/or view(s) expressed herein.

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/subscribe to the content(s) of the article/advertisement and/or view(s) expressed herein.