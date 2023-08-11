Here's How To Watch 'The Last Voyage Of The Demeter' Online

Horror Movie! Here are options for downloading or watching The Last Voyage of the Demeter streaming the full movie online for free on 123movies & Reddit, including where to watch Universal Pictures's Dracula movie at home. Is The Last Voyage of the Demeter (2023) available to stream? Is watching The Last Voyage of the Demeter on Peacock, Disney Plus, HBO Max, Netflix or Amazon Prime? Yes, we have found an authentic streaming option/service.

Based on a single chapter, the Captain's Log, from Bram Stoker's classic 1897 novel "Dracula", the story is set aboard the Russian schooner Demeter, which was chartered to carry private cargo - 24 unmarked wooden crates - from Carpathia to London. The film will detail the strange events that befell the doomed crew as they attempt to survive the ocean voyage, stalked each night by a terrifying presence on board the ship. When it finally arrived near Whitby Harbour, it was derelict. There was no trace of the crew.

One of the creepiest chapters of Bram Stoker’s Dracula is “The Captain’s Log” which tells the story of the merchant ship Demeter that sailed from Carpathia to London, not knowing that Dracula is aboard, hiding inside one of the 50 wooden crates it is carrying as cargo. By the time the Demeter washes ashore, the crew is missing, and the captain is dead, tied to the wheel and clasping a crucifix. The only thing that survives is the captain’s log, recording the deaths of his sailors and an eerie sighting of a “tall, thin man” — the monster Dracula. The Last Voyage of the Demeter, directed by André Øvredal (Scary Stories To Tell In The Dark) adapts this terrifying chapter to film. The Dracula we will see here is not the sophisticated aristocrat Gary Oldman portrayed in Francis Ford Coppola’s Bram Stoker’s Dracula, but the feral, bloodthirsty monster driven only by its need to survive. It’s Alien on a ship in 1897, with Dracula playing the role of an unstoppable monster.

The Dracula movie The Last Voyage of the Demeter will release on streaming after its theatrical run, and here is what is known about its streaming debut. Directed by André Øvredal, Universal's 2023 horror movie is the endgame for a nearly 30 year journey in Hollywood. The idea for The Last Voyage of the Demeter originated on the set of 1992's Bram Stroker's Dracula and had five different directors attached, including Neill Marshall, before Øvredal joined in 2019. The movie based on "The Captain's Log" chapter in Bram Stroker's book finally moved forward from that point on at Universal for a 2023 release.

If you don’t think there’s anything creative left to do with Dracula, you may want to check out the upcoming Universal Pictures horror film The Last Voyage of the Demeter. Covering a very specific point in Bram Stoker’s original novel with more detail than any adaptation in the past, the movie will feature an R rating for bloody violence and may give audiences the Dracula film they’ve been waiting for after the disappointing Renfield.

There's a new Dracula movie on the way as The Last Voyage of Demeter sails into cinemas. Here's whether it's streaming on Netflix, Prime Video, and Disney Plus.

The film adapts one chapter of Bram Stoker's 'Dracula' and presents a new monster to haunt your nightmares. Curious to see if there’ll be any survivors on The Last Voyage of the Demeter? Here’s how and when you can watch the movie to find out.

When's the Release Date of The Last Voyage of the Demeter?

The Last Voyage of the Demeter comes out in the US and Canada on August 11, 2023. International audiences should check with their local cinemas for release dates as these vary worldwide. For example, the movie lands a day earlier in Australia, on August 10.

When is 'The Last Voyage of the Demeter' streaming?

The Last Voyage of the Demeter’s release date on streaming has not yet been announced. Movies from Universal Pictures are pretty much certain to arrive on their streaming service Peacock, likely no later than a few months after they’re released in theaters. For the time being, though, your best bet is to catch the movie in theaters.

Where To Watch The Last Voyage of the Demeter Online:

As of now, the only way to watch The Last Voyage of the Demeter is to head out to a movie theater when it premieres on August 11, 2023. You can find a local showing on Fandango.

Otherwise, you’ll just have to wait for it to become available to rent or purchase on digital platforms like Amazon, Vudu, YouTube or Apple, or become available to stream on Peacock.

How to Watch The Last Voyage of the Demeter

At the moment, you can watch The Last Voyage of the Demeter at your local theater. But like most movies these days, it should hit a streaming website in the near future.

The Last Voyage of the Demeter hits theaters on Aughst 11, and that is the only way to watch it for now. Don't be surprised if showings sell out. We recommend buying tickets online ahead of time if you want to see the movie early.

The Last Voyage of the Demeter should eventually be released on Peacock rather than Netflix, (HBO) Max, or Disney+, given Universal's deal with the streamer. A streaming release date has not yet been announced.

As you may or may not know, movies generally have a theatrical window of 4 weeks to 45 days. A movie such as The Last Voyage of the Demeter can be different, staying in theaters anywhere from a week to the full standard theatrical window. At this point, it seems safe to assume the film will be in theaters for about a month at most, meaning those who want to rent or purchase the movie digitally will be able to do so by the beginning of September. A physical media release could go either way, and we honestly can’t say for sure whether or not there’s going to be one. If The Last Voyage of the Demeter does come to Blu-ray, it will be a couple of weeks into September more likely than not.

While Peacock is technically available for free, big recent releases like The Last Voyage of the Demeter and The Super Mario Bros. Movie typically require a paid subscription. Currently, Peacock has two subscription plans, Premium and Premium Plus. Both can be paid monthly or yearly at a 17% discount. Premium offers the entire Peacock library, live sports & events, current NBC and Bravo Shows, and 50+ live channels, all with limited ads for $4.99 per month or $49.99 per year. Premium Plus removes most ads from the service (outside live events and channels) and the ability to download and watch select titles without an internet connection and your local NBC channel for $9.99 per month or $99.99 per year.

Is The Last Voyage of the Demeter streaming?

The Last Voyage of the Demeter is not streaming right now, but we’d expect to see it on Peacock at some point in the near future.

The movie is a Universal Pictures release, so we’d expect the studio to debut it on its own streaming platform. It will almost certainly be available to rent or buy on other VOD services too. For now, though, you can stream this year’s other Dracula movie, Renfield, on Peacock.

When Will The Last Voyage of the Demeter Be on Streaming?

Universal has not announced an official The Last Voyage of the Demeter streaming release date as of this writing, but it is likely to happen in October. The studio does not have a standard operating procedure for when their theatrical movies release on Peacock, as each decision is made depending on the movie's success. However, the majority of their movies begin streaming on Peacock around 50 days after their theatrical debuts. With an August 11, 2023 release date, The Last Voyage of the Demeter releasing on streaming around 50 days later would put it in early October.

This could prove to be a perfectly timed streaming release for The Last Voyage of the Demeter. The 2023 horror movie should begin streaming in the weeks leading up to Halloween, offering Peacock subscribers a new supernatural thriller to view and enjoy the spooky season. This could help make up for any struggles that The Last Voyage of the Demeter has at the box office or be another boost to the movie's success if it becomes a streaming hit too.

Universal releases like The Last Voyage of the Demeter go directly to Peacock, so those who plan to wait for streaming will probably be able to enjoy the film on Peacock by November or December.

Is The Last Voyage of the Demeter streaming on Peacock?

Universal has not confirmed an exact The Last Voyage of the Demeter streaming release date, but it is known that Universal Pictures's movie will stream on Peacock when the time comes. The studio does not have a set timeline for when its theatrical movies move to streaming. M3GAN, Knock at the Cabin, Cocaine Bear, and Renfield all moved to Peacock in roughly 50 days, while Fast X sped to streaming after only 21 days. The Super Mario Bros. Movie releases on Peacock 120 days after its debut due to its strong box office performance. When The Last Voyage of the Demeter releases on streaming it is expected to be an anomaly thanks to Bram Stoker's demands.

While those who want to watch The Last Voyage of the Demeter at home might have to wait until October 2023 to do so on a streaming service, the digital release provides another option. Universal has acted quickly in the past to put their movies on Digital as a means to make more money from those willing to pay the PVOD price to watch movies not in theaters. This can be done as quickly as in three weeks in some cases. Unless the Dracula movie is a surprise box office hit, The Last Voyage of the Demeter releasing on Digital in September 2023 is very likely.

When Will The Last Voyage of the Demeter Be On Peacock?

While a Peacock release date for The Last Voyage of the Demeter has not yet been announced, we can make an estimate based on another recent film distributed by Universal Pictures. Cocaine Bear was released in theaters on Feb. 24 before joining the streaming platform on April 14 — a little over 45 days after its debut. If The Last Voyage of the Demeter follows the same trajectory, it should come to Peacock by early September 2023.

However, other movies like Nope have taken a little longer to reach the streamer (more than 100 days, to be exact) so it’s best to take this estimate with a grain of salt.

Is The Last Voyage of the Demeter streaming on Netflix?

No, it will not be on Netflix. Universal’s Dracula movie ‘The Last Voyage of the Demeter’ will not be available for streaming on Netflix anytime soon in the USA due to its streaming and production rights. As an official Universal Pictures production, ‘The Last Voyage of the Demeter‘ will be exclusively streaming on NBCUniversal’s Peacock following its 45-day theatrical window. Additionally, there is no streaming deal between Netflix and Universal related to ‘The Last Voyage of the Demeter’ or other films produced by Universal. As a result, it’s almost impossible to stream ‘The Last Voyage of the Demeter’ on Netflix in the USA.

Will The Last Voyage of the Demeter Be On Max?

No, The Last Voyage of the Demeter will not be on Max since it’s not a Warner Bros. movie. The platform — previously known as HBO Max — also no longer does direct-to-streaming releases. Instead, they’ve implemented a 45-day window between the theatrical release and the Max release.

Is The Last Voyage of the Demeter on Disney Plus?

The Last Voyage of the Demeter is very unlikely to be on Disney Plus any time soon.

Disney had no part in the making of the movie, so they won’t be streaming it on their platform, for now at least. The service does have every episode of Buffy the Vampire Slayer though, to satisfy your craving for fangs. And we can help you out on that front…

Is The Last Voyage of the Demeter on Prime Video?

We expect The Last Voyage of the Demeter to be available to buy or rent via Prime Video eventually, but it isn’t there right now. Instead, check out our list of the best Amazon Prime horror movies. There are plenty of chills to be found.

Is The Last Voyage of the Demeter Available On Hulu?

Viewers are saying that they want to view the new horror movie The Last Voyage of the Demeter on Hulu. Unfortunately, this is not possible since Hulu currently does not offer any of the free episodes of this series streaming at this time. It will be exclusive to the MTV channel, which you get by subscribing to cable or satellite TV services. You will not be able to watch it on Hulu or any other free streaming service.

How to Watch The Last Voyage of the Demeter Online For Free?

When will The Last Voyage of the Demeter Be on DVD and Blu-ray?

Universal Pictures has yet to announce the release date of The Last Voyage of the Demeter on DVD and Blu-ray as well. If it’s any indication, Universal’s other vampire movie Renfield came out on DVD and Blu-ray on June 6, 2023, less than two months after the movie was released on April 14, 2023.

The Last Voyage of the Demeter Cast

The Last Voyage of the Demeter was written by Bragi F. Schut Jr. and Zak Olkewicz. It was directed by André Øvredal and stars the following actors:

Corey Hawkins as Clemens, a doctor who joins the Demeter.

Aisling Franciosi as Anna, an unwitting stowaway.

Liam Cunningham as Captain Elliot, the captain of the Demeter.

David Dastmalchian as Wojchek, the Demeter's first mate.

Javier Botet as Dracula

Woody Norman

Jon Jon Briones

Stefan Kapičić

Nikolai Nikolaeff

Martin Furulund

Chris Walley as Abrams

Nicolo Pasetti as Deputy Hirsch

Sally Reeve as Landlady

What Is The Last Voyage of the Demeter About?

The Last Voyage of the Demeter (also known as Dracula: Voyage of the Demeter in some international markets) is an upcoming American supernatural horror film directed by André Øvredal and written by Bragi F. Schut Jr. and Zak Olkewicz. It is an adaptation of "The Captain's Log", a chapter from the 1897 Bram Stoker novel Dracula. The film stars Corey Hawkins, Aisling Franciosi, Liam Cunningham, and David Dastmalchian. Its plot follows the doomed crew of the merchant ship Demeter who attempt to survive the treacherous ocean voyage while being stalked by a vampire, known only as Dracula.

Adapting Bram Stoker’s 1897 novel Dracula is nothing new. The Last Voyage of the Demeter is expanding on the chapter called “The Captain’s Log” to a film nearly two hours in length. While we obviously know what happens to the crew of The Demeter in films like Bram Stoker’s Dracula and either version of Nosferatu, it will be interesting to see how the movie justifies its focus and 119-minute running time.

The horror film features a cast that will be largely unknown to North America audiences, with a cast that includes Aisling Franciosi, Corey Hawkins, Liam Cunningham, and notable creature actor Javier Botet as Dracula. While the movie has received a marketing push from Universal, many still don’t seem to be aware of the movie’s impending release, so here’s hoping it manages to build interest.

