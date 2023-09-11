Here's How To Watch 'The Nun 2' Movie (2023) Online Streaming At Home

Horror Movies! Here are options for downloading or watching The Nun 2 streaming the full movie online for free on 123movies & Reddit, including where to watch the latest Conjuring Universe movie at home. Is The Nun II 2023 available to stream? Are you watching The Nun 2 on HBO Max, Netflix, Disney Plus or Amazon Prime? Yes, we have found an authentic streaming option/service.

Watch Now: The Nun 2 Movie Online

The Nun 2 will be in theaters beginning September 8, 2023. If you're wondering how and where you can watch it, look at the information below.

We know it's only September, but there is always time to start celebrating Halloween with a spooky movie. Coming five years after the original, The Nun II is finally set to make its way into theaters. Luckily, we have you covered on everything you need to know about how you can watch this new flick!

As the ninth installment in The Conjuring Universe, The Nun II takes place four years after its predecessor as Sister Irene (Taissa Farmiga) again comes face-to-face with the demonic nun known as Valak at a boarding school in France.

Nun was a prequel spinoff from The Conjuring 2 and featured Bonnie Aarons as a demonic nun. Set in a monastery in 1952, the story saw a priest and a young nun, played by Demian Bichir and Farmiga, respectively, attempting to fight the nun’s evil possessions. The movie surprisingly became the highest-grossing installment of any of the Conjuring movies.

The Nun 2's theatrical release is now only part of the equation for audiences determining how and when they will watch the movie. Warner Bros. is partially responsible for making quick streaming releases an even bigger expectation from audiences, thanks to how the studio handled the pandemic. After giving all major movies simultaneous releases in theaters and on streaming, The Nun 2 has an exclusive theatrical release like the majority of the studio's recent movies. However, plenty will still hold out to see the new Conjuring Universe installment at home, either on digital or on a streaming service.

So where can you watch The Nun 2? Is it on Netflix? What about HBO Max? Here's your guide to everything you need to know about how to watch the horror franchise The Nun 2 and where to watch it.

The Nun 2 Release Date

The Nun 2 will be in theaters starting tonight with a more comprehensive release date of Friday, September 8. To find when and where you can watch the movie near you, check the local showtime listings at the main theater sites below:

● Fandango

● AMC Theaters

● Cinemark Theaters

● Regal Theaters

Where To Watch The Nun 2 Online:

As of now, the only way to watch The Nun II is to head out to a movie theater when it releases on Friday, September 8. You can find a local showing on Fandango.

Otherwise, you'll have to wait until it becomes available to rent or purchase on digital platforms like Vudu, Apple, YouTube, and Amazon or available to stream on Max.

How to Watch The Nun II 2023 Movie

The Nun 2 is still currently in theaters if you want to experience all the film's twists and turns in a traditional cinema. But there's also now an option to watch the film at home.

As of October 25, 2023, The Nun 2 is available on HBO Max. Only those with a subscription to the service can watch the movie. Because the film is distributed by 20th Century Studios, it's one of the last films of the year to head to HBO Max due to a streaming deal in lieu of Disney acquiring 20th Century Studios, as Variety reports. At the end of 2023, 20th Century Studios' films will head to Hulu or Disney+ once they leave theaters.

Watch Now: The Nun 2 Online Free

When Will The Nun 2 Be Available to Stream Online?

Nope, The Nun 2 is a cinema exclusive for now. We're sure it will make its way to streaming services and digital platforms in the near future, but it's a scary trip to the multiplex for now.

We have yet to determine when The Nun 2 will be available to stream at home. We know, however, that it will likely be coming to HBO Max. If The Nun 2 is any indication of what we can expect from the latest film, we could see it getting a digital release just 45 days after it hits theaters. That would probably put the date around late June.

The Nun II released in theaters on September 8, 2023

Is The Nun II coming to Max (formerly HBO Max)?

The Nun II will be available to watch exclusively in theaters on September 8, 2023, though a HBO Max streaming date may follow this window of exclusivity.

Warner Bros. is distributing The Nun II movie, and it owns the Max (formerly HBO Max) streaming service. It has released a number of movies exclusively on the streaming service, and the The Nun 2 movie could follow suit.

Will The Nun II Be Streaming on Netflix?

No, The Nun II is not on Netflix, and it likely won't be any time soon, seeing as it is going to stream on Max. In the meantime, you'll have to head out to a theater or wait for it to become available on streaming and VOD.

Will The Nun 2 Be On Disney Plus?

Disney+ subscribers might be disappointed that 'The Nun 2' is unavailable for streaming on the platform. Alternatively, quite a few similar options are at your disposal, including 'Enchanted 'and ‘Disenchanted.’

Is The Nun 2 on Amazon Prime Video?

The Nun 2 movie could eventually be available to watch on Prime Video, though it will likely be a paid digital release rather than being included with an Amazon Prime subscription.

This means that rather than watching the movie as part of an existing subscription fee, you may have to pay money to rent the movie digitally on Amazon. However, Warner Bros. and Amazon have yet to discuss whether or not this will be the case.

Is The Nun 2 Available On Hulu?

Viewers say they want to view the new horror movie The Nun 2 on Hulu. Unfortunately, this is not possible since Hulu currently does not offer any of the free episodes of this series streaming at this time. It will be exclusive to the MTV channel, which you get by subscribing to cable or satellite TV services. You will not be able to watch it on Hulu or any other free streaming service.

When Will 'The Nun II', Be Available on Blu-ray and DVD?

As of right now, we don't know. While the film will eventually land on Blu-ray, DVD, and 4K Ultra HD, Warner Bros has yet to reveal a specific date as to when that would be. The first Nun film also premiered in theaters in early September and was released on Blu-ray and DVD in December. Our best guess is that the sequel will follow a similar path and will be available around the holiday season.

How to Watch The Nun II Online For Free?

Most Viewed, Most Favorite, Top Rating, Top IMDb movies online. Here, we can download and watch 123movies movies offline. 123Movies website is the best alternative to The Nun II (2023), free online. We will recommend 123Movies as the best Solarmovie alternative.

There are a few ways to watch The Nun II online in the U.S. You can use a streaming service such as Netflix, Hulu, or Amazon Prime Video. You can also rent or buy the movie on iTunes or Google Play. You can also watch it on-demand or a streaming app available on your TV or streaming device if you have cable.

Watch 'The Nun II' (2023) Movie Free Online Streaming in France & Spain

To watch 'The Nun II' (2023) for free online streaming in France and Spain, you can explore options like 123movies and Reddit, as mentioned in the search results. However, please note that the legality and safety of using such websites may vary, so exercise caution when accessing them.

Additionally, you can check if the movie is available on popular streaming platforms like Netflix, Hulu, or Amazon Prime Video, as they often offer a wide selection of movies and TV.

How To Watch 'The Nun II' (2023) Movie Free Online Streaming in Australia & New Zealand

To watch 'The Nun II' (2023) for free online streaming in Australia & New Zealand, you have several options. According to my search results, the movie is available for streaming on Foxtel (via the Movies Thriller channel), Foxtel Now, BINGE, and Netflix1. These platforms may require a subscription or rental fee, so be sure to check the specific details on each platform. Additionally, it's worth exploring websites like 123movies or Reddit, as they may provide streaming options for free23.

It's also worth checking if the movie is available on streaming platforms like Netflix, Hulu, or Amazon Prime Video, as they often offer a wide selection of movies and TV shows.

Please keep in mind that the availability and legality of free streaming options may change over time, so it's always a good idea to check the most up-to-date information from reliable sources.

The Nun 2 Cast and Characters

The Nun 2 was written by Ian Goldberg, Richard Naing, Akela Cooper. It was directed by Michael Chavez and stars the following actors:

Taissa Farmiga as Irene

Jonas Bloquet as Maurice

Storm Reid as Debra

Anna Popplewell as Kate

Bonnie Aarons as The Demon Nun

Katelyn Rose Downey as Sophie

What Is The Nun 2 About?

The Nun 2 is a sequel to the 2018 Conjuring spinoff The Nun. Here's a brief plot synopsis from Warner Bros.:

1956 – France. A priest is murdered. Evil is spreading. The sequel to the worldwide smash hit follows Sister Irene as she once again comes face-to-face with Valak, the demon nun.

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/subscribe to the content(s) of the article/advertisement and/or view(s) expressed herein. Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the view(s), opinion(s), announcement(s), declaration(s), affirmation(s) etc., stated/featured in the same. The decision to read hereinafter is purely a matter of choice and shall be construed as an express undertaking/guarantee in favour of Hindustan Times of being absolved from any/ all potential legal action, or enforceable claims. Hindustan Times does not encourage/ promote piracy by any means. The links given here are not taking the users to pirated streaming contents.