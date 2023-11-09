Here’s How You Can Achieve Financial Security with a Quick and Easy Gold Loan

Bajaj Finserv Gold Loan offers several benefits like lower interest rates, multiple repayment options, and more. Take a closer look at this beneficial financial option.

With the festive season approaching, it is time to gear up for celebrations, and your financial needs should be no exception. It is that time of the year when financial needs often arise, from buying gifts and renovating homes to funding travel and other expenses. Amidst these joyful moments, do not let financial worries dim your festive spirit.

By pledging your gold jewellery, you can access the necessary funds quickly and without hassle. There is no extensive paperwork, no credit checks, and no lengthy waiting periods. Plus, benefit from an attractive gold loan rate of interest, making your festive season even more delightful.

Here are a few features that makes gold loan a wise financing solution:

1. Quick and convenient: Festive preparations can be time-consuming, but a gold loan is not. Gold loan comes with an easy application process and quick disbursal of funds.

2. High loan amount: The gold loan per gram depends on the value of the gold jewellery pledged as collateral. With Bajaj Finserv Gold Loan, you can get funds starting from Rs. 5,000 up to Rs. 2 crore. Depending on the purity and weight of your gold jewellery, you can get up to 75% of the market value of your gold, as per RBI regulations.

3. Low interest rates: The gold loan rate of interest is typically lower compared to other types of loan, making it a cost-effective option for your festive needs. The competitive interest rates starting from just 9.50% * p.a. can significantly lower your loan's overall cost.

4. Multiple repayment options: Bajaj Finserv Gold Loan offers flexibility in repayment. You can choose a repayment tenure that suits you the best. You can choose to pay interest on a monthly, bi-monthly, quarterly, half-yearly, or annually basis as per your convenience. Please note that the principal amount and pending interest, if any, will be due for payment at the time of loan maturity.

5. Safe and secure: Your gold is securely stored in best-in-class vaults under 24/7 surveillance. The gold jewellery is returned to you in the same condition once the loan is repaid in full.

Before you decide to go for a gold loan in India, it is essential to understand critical aspects such as the gold loan rate of interest, gold loan per gram, repayment terms, and loan security. With a Bajaj Finserv Gold Loan, you can meet all your financial needs while safeguarding your valuable gold jewellery.

Steps to apply for a Bajaj Finserv Gold Loan

If you are an Indian citizen aged between 21 and 70 years, applying for a gold loan from Bajaj Finance is simple and convenient.

Step 1: Go to the Bajaj Finserv Gold Loan page

Step 2: Open the online application form

Step 3: Enter your 10-digit mobile number

Step 4: Submit the OTP to verify your details

Step 5: Select your state and city to locate the nearest branch

Step 6: Enter your full name and date of birth as per your PAN

Step 7: Set up an appointment at your nearest branch

Once the application is submitted, a representative from Bajaj Finance will connect with you to help you with the process further. With more than 800 branches across India, Bajaj Finance ensures quick and easy loan processing, creating a convenient loan experience for you.

