Here's Where To Watch 'Elemental' (2023) Free Online Streaming At Home

Disney and Pixar's “Elemental” is an all-new, original feature film set in Element City, where fire-, water-, land- and air residents live together.

Disney and Pixar are gearing up to once again take us on a journey of the heart, mind, and soul in order to learn more about ourselves, each other, and our world through fantastical universes and adorable animated characters. Since bringing us Inside Out in 2015 audiences have come to expect groundbreaking tales of self-love, courage, empathy, and following your dreams that make enormous impacts on audiences of all ages. The studio's newest project, Elemental, seeks to continue making that impact with a story of finding common ground despite our differences. This heartwarming story is sure to make you feel all toasty inside as the characters look to turn their differences into water under the bridge, even if it means stirring things up and getting into a bit of hot water.

Despite the occasionally middling film, Pixar seems to be the strongest animation studio going. Its dominance began with its first try with 1996’s Toy Story, closely followed by Monsters Inc, Finding Nemo, Cars, The Incredibles, WALL-E, Up, and many more.

Pixar is known for giving random objects conscious thoughts, such as: What if cars had feelings? What if monsters had feelings? What if feelings had feelings?

And now it’s time for the elements themselves to get their own internal conflict, as Pixar’s Elemental is on its way. But while the film is set to release in cinemas, we can imagine that it will soon arrive on the streaming site Disney+. But when?

Here's when and how to watch Elemental, including its theatrical and streaming release date.

When did Elemental release in theaters?

Elemental will arrive in the heat of the summer movie season with its release scheduled to land on Father’s Day weekend, June 16th, 2023. This date will have the film opening up against the DC superhero blockbuster The Flash from Warner Bros, Wes Anderson's star-studded comedy Asteroid City from Focus Features, and the horror-comedy The Blackening from Lionsgate.

Where To Watch Elemental:

As of now, the only way to watch Elemental is to head out to a movie theater when it releases on Friday, May 5. You can find local shows on Fandango, IMAX, Regal, AMC Theatres, Cinemark, Cineplex, Landmark Theatres, Alamo Drafthouse and Harkins Theatres.

Otherwise, you’ll just have to wait for it to become available to rent or purchase on digital platforms like Amazon, Vudu, YouTube and Apple, or become available to stream on Disney+.

Is Elemental on streaming?

No, Elemental is not available to stream on Disney+ yet.

It is exclusively available in cinemas from June 16, 2023 in the US and Canada, and July 7 globally.

The plot for the film is as thus: “In a city where fire, water, land, and air residents live together, a fiery young woman and a go-with-the-flow guy discover something elemental: how much they actually have in common.”

How to Watch Elemental Online

You’ll eventually be able to stream Elemental exclusively on Disney+. A Disney+ subscription costs just $7.99 a month (with ads) and will give you access to watch Elemental online along with a ton of other Marvel content (see a full list here). For ad-free viewing, you can choose the plan that costs $10.99/month.

Once you’ve subscribed, you’ll be able to watch Elemental on your smart TV, laptop, or tablet using Apple TV, Roku, or other similar devices.

If you’re looking for a better deal, go with the Disney Bundle Deal, which will get you access to Disney+, Hulu and ESPN+ for just $19.99/month. Once subscribed, you can stream Elemental when it drops on Disney+, and even watch Only Murders in the Building on Hulu or the next soccer game on ESPN+.

When will Elemental be on Disney+?

Similar to Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, Elemental will reportedly be available to stream on Disney+ after a 60-day theatrical release window. That would make it viewable on July 28, 2023.

While fans patiently await the confirmed Disney+ release date of the third and final Guardians of the Galaxy, they can stream the first and second installments of the movie series, as well the Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special, on the platform now

Is Elemental On Netflix?

No, Elemental will not be available on Netflix — at least not anytime soon, since it will be heading straight to Disney+ after its theatrical release. In the meantime, you'll just have to wait for it to become available on the Disney+ streaming platform

Is Elemental Be On HBO Max?

No, Elemental will not be HBO Max since it’s not a Warner Bros. movie. In the meantime, you’ll just have to head out to a movie theater or wait for it to become available to stream on Disney+.

Is Elemental Streaming On Hulu?

Viewers are saying that they want to view the new action movie The Elemental on Hulu. Unfortunately, this is not possible since Hulu currently does not offer any of the free episodes of this series .

How to Watch Elemental Free Online

There are a few ways to watch Elemental online in the U.S. You can use a streaming service such as Netflix, Hulu, or Amazon Prime Video. You can also rent or buy the movie on iTunes or Google Play. You can also watch it on-demand or on a streaming app available on your TV or streaming device if you have cable.

Disney+ does not offer a free trial, unfortunately, but there are other ways to stream Elemental for free when it comes to Disney+.

If you are a Verizon subscriber, you may be eligible for their “Disney+ On Us” deal giving you access to six months of Disney+ for free. Sign-up now or register for the free streaming deal with your Verizon plan here. Then, you’ll be all set to stream Elemental for free on Disney+ as soon as it drops.

Elemental cast: Who’s in it?

The Elemental cast includes:

Leah Lewis as Ember Lumen

Mamoudou Athie as Wade Ripple

Mason Wertheimer as Clod

Wendi McLendon-Covey as Gale

Catherine O’Hara as Brook Ripple

Ronnie del Carmen as Bernie Lumen

Shila Ommi as Cinder Lumen

You can fins out more about the characters and cast here.

The movie is directed by Peter Sohn, who earlier helmed The Good Dinosaur, as well as lending his voice to Sox in last year’s Lightyear.

In an interview with Collider, he said: “It’s super exciting. I feel very lucky, but it all comes from trying to have some fun with all the creatives [at Pixar]. Working with [Lightyear director Angus MacLane], he’s just such a sci-fi nerd, as am I, so that was hitting that side of movie love, where Elemental is really different, on this other side. It’s fueling both of those things, so I’m totally lucky.”

In terms of working with Lewis and Athie, he added: “I think having done some voices helps me out a lot, but I’m not a trained actor in that way, so I only can use a little bit of the experience. Most of the time, it’s really trying to understand what the story needs.

“We’re doing a movie about elements and trying to find characters that fall in love. There’s a chemistry that’s necessary between the two performers, and trying to find that chemistry was not something I had done before. The film will live or die on that chemistry. The audience has to believe that they can get together, both just their elements, but also as performers. I knock on wood, but I hope people can feel it. That has been the main challenge, trying to get that chemistry up on screen.”

What Will Elemental Be About?

“The film journeys alongside an unlikely pair, Ember and Wade, in a city where fire-, water-, land- and air-residents live together. The fiery young woman and the go-with-the-flow guy are about to discover something elemental: how much they actually have in common.”

Ember and Wade live in a bustling bayside city connected by bridges. Many of the residents live in towering skyscrapers designed for their specific elements. The land-beings buildings are covered in lush greenery, where its earthy residents grow and take care of their sprouts; water-beings are able to travel via water slide, and windmills power the homes of air-beings. It appears though, that the fire-beings live on the other side of the bridge, in low buildings, each adorned with a chimney billowing smoke out of the small, cozy homes. Why do the fire-beings live separately from the others? Perhaps to keep the air-beings from evaporating, or to keep the land-beings many trees and plants from getting burned, or to keep the water-beings from accidentally putting out their flames. In the trailer, we aren’t only introduced to the elements but to how they interact with one another, which gives insight to the film's possible plot. A water-being sneezes and as a result, a land-being’s grass grows; an air-being excitedly smells the flowers growing from a land-beings armpit, though another land-being with a wooden nose warily pulls her child away from the smoldering Ember as she passes by. Similarly, when she passes by an air-being, a portion of his head evaporates, then reappears once she is gone. And, when water drips from Wade's hand as he attempts to help Ember pick up her fallen headphones, her hand sizzles and in a twinge of pain she says “Ow.” It is also of note that Ember, the only fire-being on the train, appears to be wearing a coat made of heat-resistant material, possibly required in order to protect her fellow Element City residents from her powerful heat. Ember’s struggle to navigate the city and have relationships with its residents appears to be what will drive the film's plot.

With the phrase “opposites react”, a play on the saying “opposites attract”, showing on screen after the two main characters meet, many viewers are wondering if Elemental will have a romantic element and if the tall drink of water will catch feelings for this new flame. We will have to wait and see if things get a little (PG-rated) steamy between the two as they attempt to create meaningful change in their city.

