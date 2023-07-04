Here’s Where to Watch Indiana Jones And The Dial Of Destiny (2023) Free Online At Home

It's time to grab your hats and whips, folks! After close to two decades since the fourth movie came out, Harrison Ford is stepping back into the world of Indiana Jones as the beloved archaeologist.

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny follows Indy in 1969, after he's retired from his jaunts around the world and settled into a life of academia. But when his goddaughter Helena "Wombat" Shaw (Phoebe Waller-Bridge) asks him for help to find a lost artifact called the Dial of Destiny, he gets thrown back into his glory days of globe-trotting. Through this new quest though, Indy realizes there are a lot of secrets he needs to unlock from his past. And some of them, well, they go as far back to his days working against the Nazis from the events of Indiana Jones and the Raiders of the Lost Ark.

If you've been searching far and wide for the final Indiana Jones film, look no further. Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny hits theaters this weekend, marking the last time Harrison Ford appears as the legendary archeologist. He's found the Holy Grail, drank magical, mind-controlling blood, and even proved that aliens actually did build the pyramids. Now, he's fighting his greatest foe yet: time.

The legacy of the Indiana Jones franchise is truly one to behold and one that was likely impossible to predict even for the franchise's creators, Steven Spielberg and George Lucas. The first adventure, Raiders of the Lost Ark, became an instant sensation for its action, characters, and emphasis on history and mythology. The adventures continued in the flawed but entertaining Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom and the refreshing return to form of Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade. There's also the fourth film of Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull, though the film's trade-in of supernatural elements for science fiction did not go over well with fans.

Indiana Jones is one of the most beloved characters in cinema history. He’s smart, sarcastic, handsome, strong, and adventurous, and his movies aren’t too shabby, either. While opinions are pretty aligned on which is the worst Indiana Jones movie, the first film in the franchise, Raiders of the Lost Ark, and the third, Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade, are largely considered the highlights so far. These have the richest storylines and are the most intriguing to watch of the four films.

The fifth installment of the Indiana Jones franchise is slated to be released exclusively in movie theaters on June 30, 2023. When Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny was first announced, its initial release date was 2019 before being pushed back to 2020, 2021, and finally 2022. The film had its world premiere at the 76th Cannes Film Festival where it screened out of competition.

We wouldn't be surprised if you're ready to go on this next trek in the franchise. So, you're probably wondering how you can watch and stream Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny from the comfort of your own home. Luckily, we dug up some clues. Here's where to watch and stream Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny online.

When Does Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny Release?

Where Can I Watch Indiana Jones 5 Online?

There's been no official announcement regarding Indiana Jones And The Dial Of Destiny's streaming release. However, given it's a Universal film, Indiana Jones And The Dial Of Destiny will eventually be released on Peacock rather than Netflix, HBO Max, or Disney+

As for a potential release date, we know the Universal Pictures deal requires movies to be released on streaming no later than four months after their theatrical debuts. Universal's past two movies to hit Peacock — Knock at the Cabin and M3GAN — were added to the service 49 days after their debuts. This, theoretically, puts Indiana Jones And The Dial Of Destiny streaming release date as early as June 24 and as late as August 5.

How to Watch And Stream Indiana Jones 5

Fans will be able to watch Indiana Jones 5 in UK cinemas on June 28 and US cinemas on Friday, June 30, 2023.

The Harrison Ford movie will have an exclusive theatrical run once it hits the big screen globally. So, if you fancy catching the flick as soon as possible, then you need to head to your local Cineplex and start booking those tickets, friends!

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny Streaming Release Status

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny should eventually be released on Disney+, rather than Netflix or (HBO) Max, given it's a Disney film. The company has yet to announce a streaming release date, though Disney has consistently put its movies on streaming roughly two-three months after their theatrical debuts, which puts The Dial of Destiny's potential streaming date between late August and early October.

Will Indiana Jones And The Dial Of Destiny release on Disney+?

The eagerly awaited film is scheduled for an exclusive theatrical release on June 30th, 2023. While fans are excited to witness the latest chapter in Indiana Jones' epic saga, no official release date on Disney+ has been announced yet. As Disney Studios handles the distribution, it is expected that "Indiana Jones And The Dial Of Destiny" will become available on Disney+ after its theatrical run and subsequent digital release.

Is Indiana Jones And The Dial Of Destiny Streaming On Peacock?

Some fans may believe either Disney+ or HBO Max will host Indiana Jones And The Dial Of Destiny., but that will not be the case. Instead, you’ll find the movie on Peacock. Not right away, though. The animated feature will be in theaters for a number of weeks before landing on the streaming service. How long, exactly? We’re not sure, but we’ll be updating you as soon as we do.

Will Indiana Jones And The Dial Of Destiny Be On HBO Max?

No, Indiana Jones And The Dial Of Destiny is not on HBO Max since it’s not a Warner Bros. movie. Last year, the company released its films in theaters and on the streamer on the same day. However, they now allow a 45-day window between the theatrical release and the streaming release.

While we don't yet have a confirmed streaming release date for The Indiana Jones And The Dial Of Destiny, we can look at other Universal releases in 2023 to get a sense of when it might be available to watch at home.

Will Indiana Jones And The Dial Of Destiny Be On Netflix?

No, The Indiana Jones And The Dial Of Destiny will likely not be on Netflix any time soon, seeing as it will go directly to Disney Plus after its theatrical run.

A similar timeline would put the rental release date for The Indiana Jones And The Dial Of Destiny in the UK in early August, but it'll then be another month or two until you can buy and own a copy of the movie.

Is Indiana Jones And The Dial Of Destiny Available On Hulu?

Viewers are saying that they want to view the new Adventure movie Indiana Jones And The Dial Of Destiny on Hulu. Unfortunately, this is not possible since Hulu currently does not offer any of the free episodes of this series streaming at this time. It will be exclusive to the MTV channel, which you get by subscribing to cable or satellite TV services. You will not be able to watch it on Hulu or any other free streaming service.

There are a few ways to watch Indiana Jones And The Dial Of Destiny online in the U.S. You can use a streaming service such as Netflix, Hulu, or Amazon Prime Video. You can also rent or buy the movie on iTunes or Google Play. You can also watch it on-demand or on a streaming app available on your TV or streaming device if you have cable.

What Is the Story of Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny?

Rumors have been swirling around about the plot of the fifth Indiana Jones film for years. Yet, Disney and Lucasfilm have still not provided an official synopsis for the film. From the trailers, we know that the film will involve time travel and will implement de-aging technology, so Ford can play a younger Indy in 1944 as well as one closer to his actual age, in 1969. The space race between the US and the Soviet Union will also play a major role in the plot, as Dr. Jones is alarmed by the fact that the US government is being aided by former Nazis.

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny Cast and Characters

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny was written by Jez Butterworth, John-Henry Butterworth, David Koepp, and James Mangold. It was directed by James Mangold and stars the following actors:

Harrison Ford as Indiana Jones

Phoebe Waller-Bridge as Helena Shaw

Mads Mikkelsen as Jürgen Voller

Antonio Banderas as Renaldo

John Rhys-Davies as Sallah

Boyd Holbrook as Klaber

Toby Jones as Basil Shaw

