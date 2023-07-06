Here’s Where To Watch 'Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2' Free Online

Jujutsu Kaisen is back again! Here are options for downloading or watching Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 streaming the full episode online for free on 123movies & Reddit, including where to watch Crunchyroll's latest anime adaptation tv shows at home. Is Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 available to stream? Is watching Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 on Peacock, Disney Plus, HBO Max, Netflix or Crunchyroll? Yes, we have found an authentic streaming option/service.

Jujutsu Kaisen has captured the hearts of anime fans worldwide with its intense action, intriguing plot, and captivating characters. After the tremendous success of its debut in the fall 2020 anime season, the highly anticipated second season is finally on its way.

“Jujutsu Kaisen” season 2 is premiering on Thursday, July 6 on Crunchyroll. It will air on the service about an hour after it does in Japan.

One of the most successful recent anime shows, Mappa’s Jujutsu Kaisen took the world by surprise when it hit the screens back in 2020. Fans were delighted to see a unique amalgamation of Naruto and Hunter x Hunter, two of the most popular animes of all time, both of which served as an inspiration for the original manga, written by Gege Akutami. The smash-hit series also gave way to the prequel movie, Jujutsu Kaisen 0, which became one of the top ten highest-grossing anime films ever released! Beginning as a Mangaka short series known as Tokyo Metropolitan Magic Technical School, which was later collected and retroactively renamed Jujutsu Kaisen 0, the anime series is based on the sequel, Jujutsu Kaisen 0: Jujutsu High, which follows the life of Yuji Itadori. Yuji is an abnormally strong youngster who is unintentionally pulled into the world of Curses and sorcery when his friends at the occult club attract Curses (physical manifestations of negative human emotions) to their school after they unseal a rotten finger talisman.

Fans have been eagerly awaiting Jujutsu Kaisen’s new season, especially after the massive success of the first season and the prequel movie. With its dark themes and plot lines, Jujutsu Kaisen executes Shonen tropes, unlike any other anime. Based on the previous season’s action-packed intensity, fans can expect no less from the upcoming season.

Here is everything you need to know about Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 , including how to watch and how much it costs.

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Episode 1: Release Date and Time

Season 2 of Jujutsu Kaisen is scheduled to premiere on Crunchyroll this Thursday, July 6th, 2023. The episode will drop on Japan's local network at 8:00 AM PT (Pacific Timing); however, global fans can catch the episode exclusively on Crunchyroll. The streaming platform will simulcast the new season and has officially confirmed that Episode 1 will be available to watch at 10 AM PT (Pacific Timing). However, the release timing will vary depending on your region, so here's the regional breakdown of the release time:

Pacific Time - 10 AM PT (Thursday, July 6th)

- 10 AM PT (Thursday, July 6th) Central Time - 12 PM CT (Thursday, July 6th)

- 12 PM CT (Thursday, July 6th) Eastern Time - 1 PM ET (Thursday, July 6th)

- 1 PM ET (Thursday, July 6th) British Time - 6 PM BST (Thursday, July 6th)

- 6 PM BST (Thursday, July 6th) European Time - 7 PM CEST (Thursday, July 6th)

- 7 PM CEST (Thursday, July 6th) Indian Time - 10:30 PM IST (Thursday, July 6th)

Where Can I Watch/Stream Jujutsu Kaisen Online?

Fans who are interested in watching the series should check their local streaming platforms to see if Jujutsu Kaisen is available for streaming. Some popular streaming services like Netflix, Crunchyroll, Disney Plus, Funimation, and Hulu may offer the show in some countries but not in others.

Jujutsu Kaisen has been a fan favorite since its debut, and the excitement for the upcoming second season is palpable. While there is speculation that the second season will eventually be available on Netflix, an official confirmation has yet to be made.

Fortunately, fans won’t have to wait much longer as the creators at MAPPA have officially announced the return of the anime in July 2023. Although the specific release dates have not been revealed yet, the announcement is a cause for celebration among fans who have been eagerly waiting for the continuation of the series.

What Streaming Platforms Can I Watch Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 On?

Each episode of Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 will be available for streaming as they drop weekly on Crunchyroll and Funimation. All three platforms currently have Season 1 available for streaming now.

If the new episodes follow Season 1’s release schedule, then each episode of Season 2 is expected to be available on these three platforms on Thursdays beginning July 6 around 11:30 am E.T.

When does ‘Jujutsu Kaisen’ join Crunchyroll?

“Jujutsu Kaisen″ will be added to Crunchyroll on Thursday, July 6. After the premiere, the series will remain on the service for the forseeable future, with weekly releases every Thursday.

Is Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Episode 1 on Netflix?

No, ‘Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Episode 1’ is not a part of Netflix’s expansive collection of manga and TV shows. But the streaming giant more than makes up for it by granting you access to similar Japanese manga, such as ‘The Adam Project‘ and ‘Rim of the World.’

Is Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Episode 1 on MAX?

HBO Max subscribers will have to look for 'Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Episode 1' on another platform as it is not available on the streamer. Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Episode 1 will not be on Max since it’s not a Japanese manga series. The platform — previously known as HBO Max — also no longer does direct-to-streaming releases. Instead, they’ve implemented a 45-day window between the theatrical release and the Max release.

Is Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Episode 1 on Funimation?

Crunchyroll, its official website may include the Animein its catalog in the near future. Meanwhile, people who wish to watch something similar can stream ‘Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – The movie: Mugen Train.’

How to Watch Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Episode 1 Online For Free?

There are a few ways to watch Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Episode 1 online in the U.S. You can use a streaming service such as Netflix, Hulu, or Amazon Prime Video. You can also rent or buy the Japanese manga on iTunes or Google Play. You can also watch it on-demand or on a streaming app available on your TV or streaming device if you have cable.

It is highly unfortunate that ‘Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Episode 1’ is unavailable on any digital platform at the moment, which means there is currently no way for you to stream the anime series for free. What you can do is keep your hopes and wait for it to land on any of the online platforms offering a free trial to its new users. Nevertheless, we urge our readers to pay for the relevant subscription in order to get access to their favorite content rather than looking for unethical ways to do so for free.

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Cast and Characters

The second season of Jujutsu Kaisen will feature the following characters and Japanese voice actors:

Yuji Itadori – Junya Enoki

– Junya Enoki Nobara Kugisaki – Asami Seto

– Asami Seto Megumi Fushiguro – Yuma Uchida

– Yuma Uchida Gojo Satoru – Yûichi Nakamura

– Yûichi Nakamura Ryomen Sukuna – Jun’ichi Suwabe

– Jun’ichi Suwabe Geto Suguru – Takahiro Sakurai

– Takahiro Sakurai Toji Fushiguro – Takehito Koyasu

– Takehito Koyasu Riko Amanai – Anna Nagase

Other important Characters with unknown voice actors:

Master Tengen

Yuki Tsukumo

What is Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 About?

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 will be divided into consecutive two-cour depicting the Hidden Inventory/Premature Death and Shibuya Incident arcs (which many manga readers believe to be the best in the series, so buckle up).

The first half of the season follows the manga’s Hidden Inventory/Premature Death arc, which is a series of flashbacks that take place in 2006, revolving around a high-school aged Satoru Gojo (Yūichi Nakamura) before he became Yuji and co’s teacher as well as the strongest sorcerer alive. Gojo and some of his friends (including plenty of familiar faces from Season 1) embark on a mission that will change their lives and the Jujutsu world forever.

The second half of the season will then cover the Shibuya Incident arc, which returns us to 2018, where we follow Yuji, Megumi Fushiguro (Yuma Uchida), Nobara Kugisaki (Asami Seto), and more as they face off against the deadly alliance between Cursed Spirits and Curse users forged by Mahito (Nobunaga Shimazaki) and Pseudo-Geto (Takahiro Sakurai) as the latter two villains attempt to do the seemingly impossible and incapacitate Satoru Gojo.

