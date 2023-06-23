Here’s Where To Watch The New Movie ‘Fast X’ Free Online

The final 'Fast X' is almost here. Find how to watch Vin Diesel's highly anticipated 10th chapter of the Fast and Furious franchise Fast X movie online for free.

In the heart-pounding world of Fast X, where family reigns supreme, Dominic Toretto (Vin Diesel) stands as the unwavering patriarch. The Fast and Furious family returns again, embarking on their tenth adventure. However, this installment marks the beginning of an epic conclusion, as it kicks off a thrilling three-part finale.

It's time to get back into the world of motorcycles and intense car chases because the latest movie in The Fast and the Furious franchise just hit theaters.

Fast X will be available to watch and stream online, so viewers are wondering which streaming service it will appear on. Fast and Furious is Vin Diesel’s’ 10th entry in the superhero, featuring the unlikely band of heroes once again adventuring through the Fast and Furious. After the cataclysmic events of Fast and Furious 9.

The Fast & Furious film franchise is finally coming to an end after 12 years and a seemingly infinite number of sequels and spinoffs. Or at least, it's starting to: Fast X is the first half of an epic finale that will span two movies.

THE FAMILY-CREW IS starting their engines to face impossible odds once again with the latest Fast and Furious film, Fast X, drifting into theaters on May 19.

Buckle your seatbelts: the next iteration of the Fast and Furious franchise (one of the most anticipated films of the year) hits theaters May 19. The action-packed saga, which stars Vin Diesel, Dwayne Johnson, Michelle Rodriguez, and the late Paul Walker, has had our adrenaline pumping for two decades and we don't expect it to slow down in the new film.

Vin Diesel is back for Fast X, the tenth installment in the beloved Fast and the Furious franchise. Luckily, we have you covered on all the ways you can watch this new action flick!

Just like every other movie in the series, we're introduced to both beloved actors (hello, Vin Diesel and Michelle Rodriguez!) and new faces (Brie Larson and Helen Mirren are among them). But in the newest installment, Fast X, Dominic "Dom" Toretto and Letty Ortiz face off against a villain the duo already have ties to: Dante Reyes (Jason Momoa). Over a decade ago, Dom and Brian O'Conner (the late Paul Walker) took down Dante's father, noted criminal Hernán Reyes. Now, Dante is ready to get his revenge.

The latest film in the franchise introduces Jason Momoa as the villain against Vin Diesel. Already intrigued? We know you are, and we also know you're wondering how you can watch and stream Fast X from the comfort of your own home. Luckily, we did some research and have an idea of when this will happen.

Looking for a way to watch Fast X online for free? So where can you watch Fast X? Is it on HBO Max? What about Netflix? Here's how to watch Fast X, the 10th chapter of the Fast and Furious franchise, and if it's available on streaming.

When Does Fast X Release?

Fast X will finally zoom to the big screen on Friday, May 19. The release comes after a series of delays, which first began after the movie was slated to release over two years ago in April 2021. Its next release was scheduled for April 7 of this year. It was shifted once more to its current release, likely to capitalize on the approaching Memorial Day weekend. Fast X will join a theatrical lineup that includes Book Club: The Next Chapter, Fool's Paradise, and the forthcoming live-action The Little Mermaid.

If you would rather wait to watch it from the comforts of home, keep reading below, so you can learn more about the movie’s streaming and home media release details.

It will not be available on any streaming platform, nor will it be available to rent or buy via any digital or VOD service such as Peacock.

Where to To Watch Fast X

As of now, the only way to watch Fast X is to head out to a movie theater when it releases on Friday, May 19. You can find local shows on Fandango, IMAX, Regal, AMC Theatres, Cinemark, Cineplex, Landmark Theatres, Alamo Drafthouse and Harkins Theatres.

Otherwise, you’ll just have to wait for it to become available to rent or purchase on digital platforms like Amazon, Vudu, YouTube and Apple, or become available to stream on Peacock.

However, it will be available to stream on the Peacock platform soon. Peacock typically follows a 90-day period before its theatrical releases come to the streaming platform. That means we may see the live-action version of "Fast X" come to Peacock as early as August 2023.

How to Watch and Stream Fast X:

Like the previous Fast and the Furious movies, the only way you can see Fast X is by speeding to your local movie theater. But don't worry, because we may already have a clue as to where the film will live for streaming.

As for an exact date on when Fast X will move to streaming, it's hard to say. While there's no official word on a streaming date, most Universal films land on a site four months after they hit the box office. If this pattern continues to play out, viewers can start looking out for Fast X starting mid-September 2023.

When the time comes for Fast X to stream on Peacock, you'll need to make sure you're all ready to go. If you don't have an account yet, you can always sign up for a free version ahead of time. But as with many recent films on the site, you'll need to opt into plans that start at $4.99 per month or $49.99 per year in order to watch them. Once you're set up, click on the movie's title page on Peacock's official website or on the Peacock app.

Peacock does not offer a free trial, unfortunately, but there are other ways to stream Fast X for free when it comes to Peacock.

If you are a Verizon subscriber, you may be eligible for their “Peacock On Us” deal giving you access to six months of Peacock for free. Sign-up now or register for the free streaming deal with your Verizon plan here. Then, you’ll be all set to stream Fast X for free on Peacock as soon as it drops.

There are a few ways to watch Fast X online in the U.S, UK, Canada. You can use a streaming service such as Netflix, Hulu, or Amazon Prime Video. You can also rent or buy the movie on iTunes or Google Play. You can also watch it on-demand or on a streaming app available on your TV or streaming device if you have cable.

When Will Fast & Furious 10 Be On Streaming?

There's been no official announcement regarding Fast X's streaming release date, though we know it will eventually be released on Peacock, rather than Netflix or HBO Max, thanks to a deal between the streamer and Universal.

Fast X was released by Universal Studios on Friday, May 19—exclusively in theaters. This means the movie won't be available to watch on any streaming services for the time being. Once its cinematic run is over, you can expect a short wait before you can rent or buy it on home release. Fast X is also expected to stream on Peacock after its theatrical run as part of Universal Picture's deal with the streaming platform. A streaming date has not yet been announced.

While you're waiting to drive into the world of Fast X online, why don't you prep yourself with a Fast and the Furious movie marathon? That way by the time it drops, you'll be all prepared to properly race back into Toretto's atmosphere.

Is Fast X streaming on Netflix?

We’re sorry to report Fast X is not going to be streaming on Netflix. The movie is set for an exclusive theatrical release on Friday, May 19, 2023. That means the only way to see it is to head to your local cinema.

As the project is a Universal Studios production, that also means it won’t stream on Netflix following its theater run. That’s because Universal is owned by NBC, which has its own streaming service. Eventually, around 45 days after it being on the big screens, the sequel should begin streaming on Peacock. That puts us at around mid-July. However, with the expected popularity of the movie, the studio may choose to keep it in cinemas longer.

Fast X will not be available to stream on Netflix. This is due to the deals that Universal has in place with both Peacock and Prime Video.

Will Fast X Be On HBO Max?

No, Fast X will not be on HBO Max since it’s not a Universal Pictures movie. Last year, the company released its films in theaters and on the streamer on the same day. However, they now allow a 45-day window between the theatrical release and the streaming release.

Currently, the only Fast and Furious film on HBO Max is the newest one: F9 (2021). When HBO Max soon rebrands to Max, it's likely the film will be dropped altogether since the focus will mainly be on Warner Bros. Discovery content. Fortunately, F9 has already found a new home on Peacock as of May 12. Fast X will likely be streaming first on Peacock after its time in theaters as well. Universal currently has a deal with the streaming platform to bring their movies to Peacock following their time in theaters.

Will Fast X Be Streaming On Peacock?

Fast X seemingly falls into Universal’s exclusive streaming deal with Peacock, which stipulates that Universal’s new movies will begin streaming on Peacock within four months of their theatrical release dates (via NBCUniversal).

While a Peacock release date for Fast X has not yet been announced, we can make an estimate based on another recent film distributed by Universal Pictures. Cocaine Bear was released in theaters on Feb. 24 before joining the streaming platform on April 14 — a little over 45 days after its debut. If Fast X follows the same trajectory, it should come to Peacock by early July 2023.

However, other movies like Nope have taken a little longer to reach the streamer (more than 100 days, to be exact) so it’s best to take this estimate with a grain of salt.

Is Fast X on Prime Video?

No, Fast X isn’t on Prime Video for streaming or rental just yet. We’ll keep you posted when we know more about the streaming home for the latest movie in the high-speed franchise.

Is Fast X Available On Hulu?

Viewers are saying that they want to view the new action thriller Fast X on Hulu. Unfortunately, this is not possible since Hulu currently does not offer any of the free episodes of this series streaming at this time. It will be exclusive to the MTV channel, which you get by subscribing to cable or satellite TV services. You will not be able to watch it on Hulu or any other free streaming service.

When Will Fast X Be on DVD and Blu-ray?

Physical format releases for Fast X have yet to gain an on-sale date. Though viewers can expect DVD, Blu-ray, and possibly 4K HD options to hit stores, it will be at least a month's wait, give or take, from the theatrical release date. Additionally, the Digital and VOD releases will most likely arrive first, with DVD and Blu-ray following a few weeks after.

Fast X Cast and Characters

One of the things that fans have come to expect from the Fast and Furious movies is the long list of well known cast members it features. Fast X promises to maintain the reputation of previous films, with both old and new characters set to feature in the new entry.

Vin Diesel as Dominic “Dom” Toretto

Jordana Brewster as Mia Toretto

Michelle Rodriguez as Letty Ortiz

Jason Statham as Deckard Shaw

Jason Momoa as Dante

John Cena as Jakob Toretto

Brie Larson as Tess

Tyrese Gibson as Roman Pearce

Chris “Ludacris” Bridges as Tej Parker

Nathalie Emmanuel as Ramsey

Sung Kang as Han Lue

Scott Eastwood as Eric Reisner

Michael Rooker as Buddy

Helen Mirren as Magdalene “Queenie” Ellmanson-Shaw

Cardi B as Leysa

Rita Moreno as Abuela Toretto

Charlize Theron as Cipher

Meadow Walker

As well as this, there is heavy speculation Wonder Woman actress Gal Gadot will be reprising her role as Gisele Yashar.

Fans are hoping The Rock will make an appearance, but the chances of that actually happening are unlikely.

What Is Fast X About

Fast X continues the story of Dom Toretto and his street-racing "family." Here's the official overview for Fast X from Universal:

Over many missions and against impossible odds, Dom Toretto (Vin Diesel) and his family have outsmarted, out-nerved and outdriven every foe in their path. Now, they confront the most lethal opponent they’ve ever faced: A terrifying threat emerging from the shadows of the past who’s fueled by blood revenge, and who is determined to shatter this family and destroy everything—and everyone—that Dom loves, forever.

In 2011’s Fast Five, Dom and his crew took out nefarious Brazilian drug kingpin Hernan Reyes and decapitated his empire on a bridge in Rio De Janeiro. What they didn’t know was that Reyes’ son, Dante (Aquaman’s Jason Momoa), witnessed it all and has spent the last 12 years masterminding a plan to make Dom pay the ultimate price.

Dante’s plot will scatter Dom’s family from Los Angeles to the catacombs of Rome, from Brazil to London and from Portugal to Antarctica. New allies will be forged and old enemies will resurface. But everything changes when Dom discovers that his own 8-year-old son (Leo Abelo Perry, Black-ish) is the ultimate target of Dante’s vengeance.

