Here's Where To Watch 'The Nun 2' (2023) Online

Horror Movies! Here are options for downloading or watching The Nun 2 streaming the full movie online on 123movies & Reddit, including where to watch the latest Conjuring Universe movie at home. Is The Nun II 2023 available to stream? Is watching The Nun 2 on HBO Max, Netflix, Disney Plus, Hulu or Amazon Prime? Yes, we have found an authentic streaming option/service.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Watch Now: The Nun 2 Online

The Nun 2 is about to terrify us in cinemas as everyone's favourite demonic nun Valak is back on our screens.

We know it’s only September, but it’s never too late to start celebrating Halloween with a spooky movie. Coming five years after the original, The Nun II is finally set to make its way into theaters. Luckily, we have you covered on everything you need to know about how you can watch this new flick!

The Nun II lands in theaters five years and a handful of days after the first film. While The Nun became the highest-grossing entry in the $2.1 billion The Conjuring Universe, critics mauled it, and it accrued the lowest Rotten Tomatoes score of any film in the franchise.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

This ninth entry in the series, which kicked off a decade ago, sees filmmaker Michael Chaves take on directing duties. He's no stranger to the film series, having helmed 2021's The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It and 2019's The Curse of La Llorona.

The big question is, can he deliver a sequel to a spin-off of The Conjuring 2's antagonist that delivers the goods, makes money, and lands better with critics and audiences?

Set in 1956, four years after the events of The Nun, Sister Irene, played by Taissa Farmiga, is in a new convent, and all seems good. However, overhearing some of her fellow sisters telling the story of what happened brings it flooding back. Not long after, Sister Irene has a visitor who informs her that there has been a trail of supernatural slayings of priests and nuns that appears to have started in Romania, the location of her last showdown with Valak, the titular demonic entity.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Fearing that the evil might not have been extinguished as initially believed, it is her job to find out what connects the killings, where the nightmarish nun is headed, what the entity wants, and if she is somehow connected to everything that has been going on. Before too long, Sister Irene finds herself at a boarding school that harbors darkness and also happens to provide sanctuary and employment for Maurice, her savior, in the battle with the satanic sister a few years earlier. The school is where Sister Irene will lead the ultimate face-off against Valek to send the demon back to hell once and for all. Maybe.

The excellent Farmiga isn't the only returning cast member. Bonnie Aarons reprises her now iconic role as the unholy Valek, and Jonas Bloquet returns as Maurice, aka Frenchie. Joining the cast is the always-engaging Storm Reid as Sister Debra, an American sent to Sister Irene's convent by her family, who becomes Sister Irene's companion as they try to solve the sinister mystery. Another familiar and welcome face in the cast is Anna Popplewell, perhaps best known for playing Susan Pevensie in the Chronicles of Narnia trilogy.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The Nun II delivers more of everything, from fuller characterization to a richer and more complex narrative through gore, effective but never extreme, and scares. The sequel feels like a complete package and a much more solid movie than The Nun, which had the unenviable job of taking another film's villain, who was a last-minute addition to the film that introduced it. The Nun walked (or floated) so that The Nun II could walk, and, if anything, the building on the foundation will hopefully make the audience lukewarm on the previous installment look on it more favorably. The Nun II would not be able to be the movie it is had that not been laid.

As an evolving filmmaker, Chaves, the only director to helm three entries in the franchise, has also come a long way from his previous Conjuring Universe projects. The Nun II is a clear movement towards the peak of a learning curve for him. Here, he utilizes and refines his experiences from the other movies while mixing them with the lore played out in The Nun to create this gripping and tense, unholy trinity of terror. As a director, it's his most accomplished work from the franchise and should appease those not enamored by his previous efforts.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

A significant win for the Chaves is how, together with cinematographer Tristan Nyby, there is a distinct and confident embrace of the gothic often associated with European horror from Italian Giallo movies and even Hammer. Throughout The Nun II's one-hour and 50-minute runtime, some moments genuinely benefit from the willingness to lean into the visual tropes and elevate them instead of softening or sanitizing them to play it safe. The manifestation of the devil in a particular form is a specifically compelling and chilling moment. Chaves treats the audience like adults. They're almost like flourishes to enhance the experience for the casual film fan but morsels for those looking for something more in their mainstream entertainment. Everyone wins, including the cast who get to inhabit it.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The Nun II is one of the better films in the Conjuring Universe and certainly one of the best spin-off features in the series. Well-constructed, deftly executed scares and a few creative choices that elevate even the more expected frights make this a winner overall. Not only does The Nun II cement Valek as a titan of terror who fills the film's dark heart, but the character feels more fully realized than ever beyond just looking cool and creepy. If this isn't the last audiences have seen of the demonic nun (or whatever form the fallen angel decides to take), as a mid-credit sequence suggests, that's not a bad thing. Amen to that.

So where can you watch The Nun 2? Is it on Netflix? What about HBO Max? Here's your guide to everything you need to know about how to watch horror franchise The Nun 2 where to watch it.

The Nun 2 Release Date

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The Nun 2 release date is September 8, 2023, and will be exclusively in theaters. The Nun 2 release date is almost exactly five years after the first installment. During a chat with EW in 2019, The Conjuring franchise producer Peter Safran stated a sequel was being developed for The Nun 2, which will apparently have "a really fun storyline." He also stated for the potential follow-up, “I think there is an inevitability to another Nun movie."

The Nun 2 Streaming Release Status

The Nun 2 will eventually be released on (HBO) Max, rather than Netflix or Disney+, given it's a Warner Bros. film.

As for a potential streaming release date, Warner's last two movies to hit Max — The Flash and Evil Dead Rise — came to the service 70 and 63 days after their theatrical debuts, respectively. Should Warner follow suit here, you can expect The Nun 2 to hit Max around mid-November.

Where To Watch The Nun 2:

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

As of now, the only way to watch The Nun II is to head out to a movie theater when it releases on Friday, Sept. 8. You can find a local showing on Fandango.

Watch Now: The Nun 2 Online

Otherwise, you’ll just have to wait until it becomes available to rent or purchase on digital platforms like Vudu, Apple, YouTube and Amazon, or available to stream on HBO Max. Read on for more information.

How to Watch The Nun 2 Online

The Nun 2 is still currently in theaters if you want to experience all the film's twists and turns in a traditional cinema. But there's also now an option to watch the film at home.

As of October 25, 2023, The Nun 2 is available on HBO Max. Only those with a subscription to the service can watch the movie. Because the film is distributed by 20th Century Studios, it's one of the last films of the year to head to HBO Max due to a streaming deal in lieu of Disney acquiring 20th Century Studios, as Variety reports. At the end of 2023, it's likely 20th Century Studios' films will head to Hulu or Disney+ once they leave theaters.

Will The Nun 2 Be on Streaming?

The newly rebranded Max will almost certainly be the streaming home for the film once its theatrical run ends. The streaming service has become a hotspot for horror content with The Last of Us becoming a darling among fans and critics, so if you haven't jumped on the HBO Max bandwagon yet, there are both ad and ad-free subscription plans available.

When Is 'The Nun 2' Coming to Streaming and VOD?

Regarding when and where The Nun 2 will be available to stream, there's no news at present.

However, the movie's distribution company, Warner Bros. Pictures, leads us to speculate The Nun II will likely be hosted on Max when the time comes. 2018's The Nun is currently available to stream on Max with plans starting at $9.99 per month.

Additionally, some Warner Bros. movies are currently available to stream via Hulu, including The Conjuring Universe's Annabelle and James Wan's Malignant. Plans start at $7.99 per month.

The Nun II

When Will The Nun 2 Be Streaming On HBO Max?

The Nun II is being distributed by Warner Bros., so it will indeed join Max. Since the company no longer drops its movies on the streaming platform the same day they’re released in theaters, we are going to have to wait at least 45 days before we can watch from the comfort of our living rooms.

While there is no official streaming release date yet, Shazam! Fury of the Gods, another Warner Bros. movie, was released in theaters on March 17 and didn’t make its way to Max until May 23 — just over two months after it debuted. If The Nun II follows the same trajectory, it’s possible we won’t be able to stream it until early November 2023.

Will The Nun 2 Be On Netflix?

No, The Nun II is not on Netflix, and it likely won’t be any time soon, seeing as it is going to stream on Max. In the meantime, you’ll just have to head out to a theater or wait for it to become available on streaming and VOD.

Is The Nun 2 on Amazon Prime?

No, The Nun 2 isn’t on Amazon Prime yet, but it likely will be available to purchase digitally in October.

Amazon is a VOD haven, and we are pretty positive that the option to rent and buy The Nun 2 will be available just in time for Halloween. Amazon offers Max’s service on its platform as well, so there is no reason for Warner Bros to keep Amazon Prime away from the upcoming releases.

We’ll let you know as soon as a firm VOD release date gets announced. In the meantime, you can explore Prime by clicking our link here.

Is The Nun 2 On Hulu?

No, The Nun 2' is unavailable on Hulu. People who have a subscription to the platform can enjoy 'Afro Samurai Resurrection' or 'Ninja Scroll.' Is Michael Chaves: The Nun 2 on Amazon Prime? Amazon Prime's current catalog does not include ‘Michael Chaves: The Nun 2.’

How to Watch The Nun 2 Online?

Most Viewed, Most Favorite, Top Rating, Top IMDb movies online. Here we can download and watch 123movies movies offline. 123Movies website is the best alternative to The Nun 2 (2023) free online. We will recommend 123Movies is the best Solar movie alternatives.

There are a few ways to The Nun 2 online in the U.S. You can use a streaming service such as Netflix, Hulu, or Amazon Prime Video. You can also rent or buy the movie on iTunes or Google Play. You can also watch it on-demand or on a streaming app available on your TV or streaming device if you have cable.

When Will 'The Nun II' Be Available on Blu-ray and DVD?

As of right now, we don't know. While the film will eventually land on Blu-ray, DVD, and 4K Ultra HD, Warner Bros has not yet revealed a specific date as to when that would be. The first Nun film also premiered in theaters in early September and was released on Blu-ray and DVD in December. Our best guess is that the sequel will follow a similar path and will be available around the holiday season.

The Nun 2 Cast

The Nun 2 was written by Ian Goldberg, Richard Naing, Akela Cooper. It was directed by Michael Chavez and stars the following actors:

Taissa Farmiga as Irene

Jonas Bloquet as Maurice

Storm Reid as Debra

Anna Popplewell as Kate

Bonnie Aarons as The Demon Nun

What Is The Nun 2 About?

The Nun 2 is a sequel to the 2018 Conjuring spinoff The Nun. Here's a brief plot synopsis from Warner Bros.:

1956 – France. A priest is murdered. An evil is spreading. The sequel to the worldwide smash hit follows Sister Irene as she once again comes face-to-face with Valak, the demon nun.

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/subscribe to the content(s) of the article/advertisement and/or view(s) expressed herein.

Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the view(s), opinion(s), announcement(s), declaration(s), affirmation(s) etc., stated/featured in the same. The decision to read hereinafter is purely a matter of choice and shall be construed as an express undertaking/guarantee in favour of Hindustan Times of being absolved from any/ all potential legal action, or enforceable claims. Hindustan Times does not encourage/ promote piracy by any means. The links given here are not taking the users to pirated streaming contents.