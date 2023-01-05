Here’s Why Big Eyes Coin Might Surpass Dogecoin and Shiba Inu In The Market

Meme coins have become a cultural phenomenon. Not long ago, Dogecoin (DOGE) was ruling the meme coin market by capitalising more than $84B. To replicate its success, Shiba Inu (SHIB) was launched. However, even after various trials and errors, Shiba Inu couldn't come closer to Dogecoin’s unprecedented run.

But after the crash in 2022, Dogecoin has struggled to get back on track. Investors believe that the reasons can be graver than what it seems on the surface. Crypto enthusiasts are curious people. They look out for newer coins, stories and value. For that reason, investors might be losing their interest in dog-themed cryptocurrencies.

To tackle the problems posed by dog-themed meme coins, Big Eyes Coin (BIG) was launched several months ago. Since its launch, Big Eyes Coin has raised more than $11.9M so far. Investors have been pouring money into BIG token for its exciting roadmap and its cute mascot. Let’s find out what it has to offer and why the cat might surpass the dogs.

Dogecoin And Shiba Inu’s Relevance In 2023

There’s no denying the fact that Dogecoin is a pioneer in the meme coin industry. It paved the way for many meme coins that did considerably well in the crypto market. As a peer-to-peer digital currency, crypto analysts deemed it to be a better value coin than Bitcoin (BTC). Because Bitcoin is a store-of-value asset, daily transactions are almost impossible with it; hence dissolving all of its possibilities to become an alternate form of payment.

Dogecoin is also beneficial for day traders because of its volatile price index. Traders can use swing-trade strategies to enter and exit the trade at the right time. However, since the crash, Dogecoin’s price has lingered way below expectations. And with newer coins in the market, Dogecoin might be ancient in history after some years.

Shiba Inu, on the other hand, showed promise when it was launched. However, as time passed, the community stopped innovating. After some attempts to launch SHIB NFTs, the community has lost touch with the users and investors.

2023 Will Be The Year Of Big Eyes Coin

Big Eyes Coin has created a significant buzz by raising a phenomenal amount in its presale. As a community token, Big Eyes Coin is fully decentralised and runs on the Ethereum network. And there are many things that Big Eyes Coin offers.

The cat-themed crypto wants to revolutionise the DeFi (decentralised finance) ecosystem by pouring wealth into it. DeFi is becoming popular as users find new ways to raise capital and invest their money.

For Big Eyes Coin, NFTs were always an intrinsic part of the roadmap. Entering the NFT wave, the BIG community will be launching an NFT club where BIG token holders can easily exchange digital assets. There’s also an NFT collection in the making — Sushi Crew — which will directly compete with ApeCoin’s (APE) BAYC.

Big Eyes Coin has secured a CEX launch, and they also have a dedicated charity wallet where the community will help save the oceans.

Final Thoughts

With exciting offerings and a solid roadmap, Big Eyes Coin will only rise from here.

It is quite likely that Big Eyes Coin will surpass Dogecoin and Shiba Inu in 2023. With exciting offerings and a solid roadmap, Big Eyes Coin will only rise from here.

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/ editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/ subscribe to the contents of the article/advertisement and/or views expressed herein.

The reader is further advised that Crypto products and NFTs are unregulated and can be highly risky. There may be no regulatory recourse for any loss from such transactions.

Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the views, opinions, announcements, declarations, affirmations etc., stated/featured in same. The decision to read hereinafter is purely a matter of choice and shall be construed as an express undertaking/guarantee in favour of Hindustan Times of being absolved from any/ all potential legal action, or enforceable claims. The content may be for information and awareness purposes and does not constitute a financial advice.

