Here's Why Crypto Traders are Bullish on Dogeliens, Decentraland and PancakeSwap

Crypto enthusiasts are buying into tokens likeDogeliens (DOGET), Decentraland (MANA), and PancakeSwap (CAKE) for potential gains. This is because these projects have impressive features that can attract and keep users, which will, in turn, reflect on the value of their native tokens.

In this article, we'll explore the ecosystems of Dogeliens (DOGET), Decentraland (MANA), and PancakeSwap (CAKE) and highlight the reasons you should care about them. So let's get into it.

Join the Dogeliens's Dog-Aliens on an Intergalactic Exploration

Dogeliens (DOGET) is a new meme token targeting the dog-loving community and everyone who wishes to explore space. It introduces a new kind of dog species to the crypto community: alien dogs that will take users on a tour through space while offering other benefits.

The platform will offer several features to make its meme-space-rocket worth boarding. Users will enjoy decentralized finance (DeFi) features, such as staking and trading, and crypto learning resources through the platform's University of Barkington.

Furthermore, users will enjoy Dogeliens's (DOGET) Play-to-Earn (P2E) game. They'll also be able to mint NFTs, which they'll use in the game.

All interactions, trading, NFT minting, rewarding, and platform governance will be done using the DOGET token. As a result, these utilities will create massive demand for the token upon launch, thereby boosting its value.

However, the token is currently available on presale for a price cheaper than its future potential worth. Hence, enthusiasts are taking advantage of the pre-sale opportunity to bag the token for the coming bull run.

The team is also offering extra bonuses for buying. For example, you can receive up to 22% extra tokens if you deposit ETH, BTC, USDT, BNB, LTC, or XRP in the ongoing pre-sale. Further bonuses are also attached to the current pre-sale stage.

Explore Decentraland's Shared Metaverse

Decentraland (MANA) is one of the many cryptocurrencies that use the Ethereum blockchain. Its goal is to incentivize a global user community to run a shared virtual environment.

Users can buy and sell digital real estate on Decentraland (MANA). Within its virtual environment, one can explore, design clothes for avatars, engage with other users, and play games.

Owners of virtual estates can expand their space or create events that other users will pay to attend. Various stores are also opening virtual locations on Decentraland (MANA). If users need a break from reality, they can practically escape to the virtual world.

The platform runs on its native MANA token. The token rewarded early investors with massive gains before the bear market in 2022. However, the platform still has room for growth. This means the platform's token that supports activities and governance will also record significant growth.

Trade And Earn with PancakeSwap

PancakeSwap (CAKE) is a simple decentralized exchange built on the BNB Chain to make swapping BEP-20 standard tokens easier.

Digital assets are traded through permissionless liquidity pools. These liquidity pools accept deposits from lenders to support trading and crypto loans. Liquidity providers are subsequently compensated with an LP (liquidity provider) token for putting their assets up for trading and lending.

On the other hand, users of the deposited liquidity will pay a fee to the DeFi platform, and contributors to the pool receive a part of the fees.

Other features available to PancakeSwap users include staking, NFTs, lottery draws, and initial farm offerings (IFOs). However, these features require users to hold the platform’s utility and governance token, CAKE. The token has maintained its lead in the market and is now the second-largest DEX token after Uniswap (UNI).

A Quick Rundown

Dogeliens (DOGET), Decentraland (MANA), and PancakeSwap (CAKE) are some of the top cryptocurrencies in the market right now that can potentially offer you massive gains when the bull run begins. You can buy Decentraland (MANA) and PancakeSwap (CAKE) from various crypto exchanges; however, Dogeliens is only available on its pre-sale and is set to launch soon.

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/ editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/ subscribe to the contents of the article/advertisement and/or views expressed herein.

The reader is further advised that Crypto products and NFTs are unregulated and can be highly risky. There may be no regulatory recourse for any loss from such transactions.

Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the views, opinions, announcements, declarations, affirmations etc., stated/featured in same. The decision to read hereinafter is purely a matter of choice and shall be construed as an express undertaking/guarantee in favour of Hindustan Times of being absolved from any/ all potential legal action, or enforceable claims. The content may be for information and awareness purposes and does not constitute a financial advice.

