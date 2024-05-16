Here’s Why Everyone Must Maintain a Separate Bank Account for Their Daily Payments!

Do you know how much you spend on your daily expenses like groceries, recharges, coffee , etc., and how much money you save? Well, in today’s fast pacing digital life, keeping a track of your expenses is definitely challenging, especially if you use multiple payment modes.

You could be paying cash for online delivery using a payment scanner for offline purchases , or paying all your bills using your main account. The result is a cluttered bank statement with numerous transactions, big and small.

Why should one have a separate savings account?

Ease of budgeting and tracking– All you need to di is simply transfer your estimated monthly expenditure amount from your main account to your separate account and use it to make all your daily payments, making you budgeting and expense tracking seamless.

Guard your money from frauds– Using the same bank account for your salary, investments, insurance premiums, and for s daily payments is never a good idea

As you may lose all your savings in case your main account gets exposed to digital frauds. But how to avoid it? Simple; by maintaining a separate daily transaction account!

With many benefits of separating your accounts, choosing the right digital bank becomes imperative. A savings account with Airtel Payments Bank is a great option, because:

100% paperless, zero balance account: This is a 100% digital savings account which can be opened from the comfort of your home in minutes with no monthly average balance requirement.

You can use this digital savins account for online or offline payments, make recharges on the go, renew your OTT subscription, pay all your utility bills or even make a travel booking. Instant Money Transfers: With Airtel Payments Bank savings account, you can send and receive money to your family or friends instantly, and you can use the Scan & Pay feature when you are out on a shopping spree.

With Airtel Payments Bank savings account, you can send and receive money to your family or friends instantly, and you can use the Scan & Pay feature when you are out on a shopping spree. Buy FASTag for instant toll payments: With Airtel Payments Bank account you can also buy NETC FASTag for instant toll payments that gets delivered at your doorstep for free and instantly activated

Conclusion

Airtel Payments Bank Savings Account is a one-stop solution for all your day-to-day banking needs. So, what are you waiting for switch to Airtel Payments Bank - the Safe Digital Account for all your daily transactions in minutes from the comfort of your home!

Disclaimer: This article has been produced on behalf of the brand by HT Brand Studio.