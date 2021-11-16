Here’s why letting your car insurance lapse is a bad idea!

For most Indians, buying a car is a matter of great pride and accomplishment we boast every time we hit the road. But this feat also needs to be protected from all things evil with the help of a car insurance.

When you buy a four-wheeler, you are also mandated by law to buy a car insurance policy—one that gives you a bare minimum cover. Buying a policy is easy, but keeping it going by paying premiums year after year… Well, that’s a different ball game altogether—one that you must ace.

We understand it’s easy to let that insurance lapse, especially if you haven’t had to make any claims. Giving in to that urge, however, can make you vulnerable to a lot of costs. That’s why today we’re listing all the reasons why you need to be diligent with the upkeep of your policy, with the ease of renewing car insurance online.

How does a car insurance policy lapse?

Much like other insurance policies, a car insurance policy lapse occurs when you fail to pay the premium amount needed to renew it by the due date. As a result, your car insurance expires—making you ineligible to claim anything against the policy.

Driving without the safety net of a car insurance policy might not seem like a big deal, but in case of an accident, you will have to dig deep into your pockets to bear all the costs to cover the damage.

Here’s why you need to renew an expired car insurance policy ASAP

The longer you wait after your car insurance policy has lapsed, the higher your chances of requiring a fresh inspection during the subsequent renewal. You would also lose all accumulated NCB that would have otherwise helped in reducing premiums during renewal. Please visit the official website of IRDAI for further details.

There are also certain legalities to driving without a valid car insurance policy—especially if you meet with an accident on the road. For one, you are liable to pay a hefty fine, and your vehicle can be impounded by the traffic police. Your driver’s license can also be suspended—and depending on the extent of the damage, you might find yourself embroiled in court proceedings.

The many benefits of renewing your car insurance policy on time

Undoubtedly, the biggest advantage of having a valid comprehensive car insurance policy is the protection you get from all unforeseen events. Your policy documents are proof of you being a Good Samaritan because most insurers take care of:

- Damage or loss to a third party in case of accidents

- Legal liabilities in case of injury to a third party

- Costs of any damage that your insured vehicle has withstood

- Losses incurred because of theft of the vehicle

- Damage to or loss of insured vehicle because of natural calamities like a storm or earthquake

- Personal accident cover to pay for hospital bills or support your family in case of grave outcomes

*Standard T&C Apply

If you’re looking for a quick option for car insurance renewal online that offer all this and more, read below to know more about Bajaj Allianz Car Insurance that you can get within 3 minutes. Yes, you read that right!

Have a lapsed car insurance policy? Here’s what to do next

Get in touch with them and start the renewal process. If it’s just been a few days since the lapse and your policy falls within the grace period, you would be allowed to renew the same policy.

Keep in mind, your insurance company might just ask you to apply for a fresh policy once the grace period is exceeded, in which case, you must request an immediate inspection of your car so that you don’t have to wait far too long. Keep all your documents handy and details of your past claims ready to make the process smoother.

This is how you can avoid future lapses

Set reminders—as many as you can. Sync your calendar to your premium due date, add a task to the to-do list on your phone with an alarm, or pin-up a note on your fridge or your work desk, reminding you to renew your policy.

Leading insurance providers, like Bajaj Allianz General Insurance, also allow you to set a renewal reminder on their portal. Opting for this feature will ensure you get automated reminders via SMS alerts, e-mail, and phone calls so that you never let your car insurance lapse ever again. Insurance is the subject matter of solicitation. For more details on benefits, exclusions, limitations, terms and conditions, please read sales brochure/policy wording carefully before concluding a sale.