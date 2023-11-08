Here’s why the new Samsung Galaxy S23 FE is the perfect festive present at just 67 a day

The fairy lights have come up, and markets are brimming with festive fervour as we see some of the best deals and jaw-dropping discounts on our favourite brands. This is the best time of the year to introduce some cutting-edge tech in your home without burning a deep hole in your pocket. Add that extra dose of meetha to the twinkling lights and delicious delicacies this Diwali by bringing home the new Galaxy S23 FE at just ₹67 a day and giving yourself a smartphone experience that truly goes beyond the realm of the ordinary!

This brand new smartphone offers you an entry into the coveted world of Samsung S series flagships and offers an experience like no other. It comes with a lightning-fast processor that can take your productivity to new heights, an industry-leading pro-grade camera system for some outstanding clicks, a gaming experience like no other, and a design that is the perfect blend of style and functionality.

This Diwali, bring home the latest addition to Samsung’s iconic S Series — the iconic Galaxy S23 FE — at just ₹67 a day as part of a special ongoing festive offer through a 30-Months low-cost EMI. Continue reading to discover the standout features of this new launch that make it the perfect buy for this festive season.

Camera

What’s a celebration without some keepsake memories? Leave your loved ones spellbound as you capture all the special moments and share them to spread more joy. Whether it is that special Rangoli you created at the door, or a family portrait, or simply capturing the lighting around the city, the high-performance camera of the new Galaxy S23 FE 5G can take photos that will capture the true essence of the festivities with some of the most vivid photos you can imagine. The smartphone comes with an industry-leading pro-grade camera system consisting of a 50 MP Main camera with a detail enhancer, an Ultra Wide with a 12 MP sensor, and Telephoto lenses with an 8 MP sensor with 3X optical zoom. Armed with Samsung’s flagship Nightography feature, you can capture the festival of lights in all its glory with photos that are clear and blur-free. Furthermore, every photo goes through an array of built-in Pro-Grade features and AI enhancements before being featured on its display for a preview. What you get are images with studio-level perfection, which will elevate your celebrations to a new level.

Gaming

Gift the gamer in you the ultimate treat this Diwali as you dive into high-octane action or explore RPG worlds that transport you into an electrifying realm of joy and celebration. The new Galaxy S23 FE 5G is engineered to handle the most demanding gameplay with ease and without any lag or glitches. As you embark on enthralling new game quests, its high-quality graphics and smooth gameplay promise to take the experience one notch higher with every move. The new model also comes with ray tracing capabilities, which bring true-to-life lighting to mobile gaming, and a cutting-edge 4nm Exynos 2200 chipset that ensures that every click and every slide offers the utmost precision. It is designed with a 3.9X larger Vapour Cooling Chamber, which allows it to manage the heat better, and a large 4,500 mAh battery, which allows you to game without any limitation of time, so you can make the most of the extra time at hand during the festive break! The Galaxy S23 FE 5G can give you 22 hours of video playback on a single charge. The new smartphone promises to make this Diwali more vibrant as you embark on some new captivating gaming adventures.

Display

The Dynamic AMOLED 2X display of the Galaxy S23 FE 5G will bring all the celebrations to life as you capture the sparkle and shine of the festive season in all its splendour and preview the captures on the magnificent screen of this brand new smartphone. It comes with a peak luminance of 1450 nits, which brings pictures to life with its vibrancy and contrast, thereby making the viewing experience all the more real. The Galaxy S23 FE also features the Vision Booster feature, which automatically adjusts the colour contrast to the lighting conditions around you. This feature brings a great deal of convenience, as you can continue to do what you are doing on the smartphone as you walk indoors from the bright outdoors without having to turn off the display or adjust your eyes to the changing light conditions. The festive season is also the time of year when families connect with their loved ones over video calls and share greetings across long distances. The amazing display of the Galaxy S23 FE 5G makes you feel as though they are right with you in those special moments.

Design and Durability

As we are out and about with our smartphones during the festivities, the danger of damage due to an accidental fall or splash of water is always lurking, especially if the phone is a brand new acquisition! To give you all the peace of mind you need, the Galaxy S23 FE comes with the highest degree of durability with Corning Gorilla Glass on the front and back of the smartphone, is encased in a shell made from Aluminium to protect it from drops and scratches, and has an IP 68 rating for water resistance. The brand new Galaxy S23 FE is a harmonious fusion of form and function as it sports Samsung’s iconic flagship design — it has a slim profile set in a metal and glass design that you can coordinate with your favourite colours for that perfect Diwali look! The Galaxy S23 FE is being introduced in a range of exciting colours — Mint, Purple, and Graphite. You can select the one that you love! This smartphone is designed for long hours of holding and has been created using eco-conscious materials, making it kind for the planet and aligning with Samsung’s commitment to a greener future.

PricingSo, enjoy every moment of the festive season with the Galaxy S23 FE, which will ensure that every moment is with a smartphone that blends advanced features with stunning looks. The new smartphone made its debut on Samsung.com, Amazon. in, and all leading retail outlets on October 5 for an attractive price of ₹67 per day. This festive season, you can avail a slew of special offers to get the Galaxy S23 FE in 128 GB for an offer price of just ₹49,999 and the 256 GB variant for ₹54,999. The special offers include benefits worth ₹10,000, including bank cashback and upgrade bonus. Avail the special festive offers while they last and make this years’ festivities all the more special!

