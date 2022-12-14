Heritage Brand Figaro Olive Oil Ventures Into Baby Care Market With Figaro Baby

Mumbai, Maharashtra, India – Business Wire India

The heritage brand Figaro Olive Oil recently ventured into baby care industry with their new baby care range – “Figaro Baby” which consists of all the essential qualities required to cater to the needs of a baby’s skin. Figaro Baby has launched massage oil as well as baby lotion out of its entire range so far.



Now with the onset of winters, it is time to restock on the season essentials. Dry, flaky, and dull skin steals the natural oils and glow while the temperature goes down. Thankfully, there is olive oil which is also called a ‘liquid gold’- very healthy food ingredient and good for skin nourishment and hydration. It is one of the best natural remedies to fight the cold weather as it moisturizes the skin by nourishing it from within.



So, here’s how olive oil can be included in the self-care regime for yourself and your loved ones this winter –

Exfoliator: A home-made exfoliating scrub containing olive oil is simple to make and helps remove any impurities brought by the cold. Simply add some sea salt to it and massage it gently all over the body. It removes dead skin cells and leaves the epidermis looking renewed and glowing.

Olive oil is a great natural hair conditioner, especially during winters. Apply some warm olive oil on the scalp and along the lengths of hair and massage it well. Wrap a warm towel around for a steaming effect. Towel can be removed once it cools down and wash the hair with shampoo after an hour. Baby Massage: Frigid winds that accompany winter, can impact the soft skin of infants, and damage their immunity, making them susceptible to colds and infections. One of the prominent steps to protect infants during the cold season is to massage them with olive oil. Use the Figaro Baby massage oil that is designed for a baby’s delicate skin with natural olive oil. Besides providing the much-needed nourishment, it helps improve the circulation in the infant's body.

Frigid winds that accompany winter, can impact the soft skin of infants, and damage their immunity, making them susceptible to colds and infections. One of the prominent steps to protect infants during the cold season is to massage them with olive oil. Use the that is designed for a baby’s delicate skin with natural olive oil. Besides providing the much-needed nourishment, it helps improve the circulation in the infant's body. Moisturiser: Massage some quantity of olive oil on partially-damp skin to keep the skin nourished and flakiness at bay. One can also add some lemon juice to the oil to reduce the greasiness. This is a natural moisturizer and helps in getting rid of itchy skin in extremely dry conditions. As for the babies, Figaro Baby has also introduced baby lotion that is developed with olive oil at its core to maintain hydration levels and soothe a baby’s skin. All it requires is to do is rub the lotion between your palms and massage the baby gently in large circular motions.



Everyone needs a little bit of olive oil to be healthy and keep the skin and hair nourished during winters. Now with Figaro Baby, keep your baby healthy, happy, and active.



Figaro baby will be available in 100ml, 200ml, and 400ml, priced at INR 199, 375, and 699 for massage oil and 159, 299, and 579 for lotions respectively.



Disclaimer: The information available on this website is generic in nature and Figaro Baby makes no representation or assumes no responsibility for its accuracy. For any medicinal advisory please contact a medical practitioner.

