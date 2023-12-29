Hero MotoCorp: Empowering Everyone to Be Road Heroes

'Hero We Care'! Hero MotoCorp's CSR initiative is on a mission to ignite a passion for road safety once more. From the essential act of wearing a helmet on two-wheelers to securing the seatbelt in your car, it's all about embracing safety. But we're not stopping there! We invite all riders to join us in our #BeARoadHero campaign, where every choice you make contributes to safer roads.

This is, after all, the need of the hour, since the latest MORTH (Ministry of Road Transport and Highways) report presents a grim picture. According to the report, the year 2021 saw a total number of 4,12,432 road accidents reported in the country, claiming 1,53,972 lives and causing injuries to 3,84,448 others.

The report also states that about 46,593 people were killed and 93,763 were injured due to the non-use of safety devices like helmets. The consequence of not wearing a seatbelt resulted in 16,397 people losing their lives and 39,231 being injured in 2021.

Calling himself a Road Hero, 34-year-old Deepak Choudhary says he is already doing his bit for the cause of road safety. Having lost a childhood friend in a road accident, he gets furious seeing youngsters zipping around even in smaller colony lanes without one. “I have sometimes actually stopped and told some of them that a helmet looks best on the head and not hanging on the handle of their bike,” he says. “Some of these kids look sheepish and quickly wear it, while others just smile at what they think is my unnecessary concern. Maybe they stop short of saying it’s none of my business. But, honestly, why do these kids forget that a head without this protective gear is easy prey to all kinds of dangers — not just from other reckless drivers and even jaywalkers, but also from badly lit and pothole-ridden roads?”

“Awareness campaigns about the importance of helmets are the need of the moment,” says Devender Singh, a senior media consultant who recently got his son a mobike. “The only reason my wife and I agreed to this is when Arnav promised he would never sit on his bike without a securely fastened helmet.” Indeed, all youngsters must realise that a helmet works as a kind of guardian angel, adds Singh. “It is like a protective cocoon that keeps the skull safe from great impacts and reduces the risk of traumatic brain injuries in case of an accident.”

Another 'guardian angel', this time for four-wheelers, is the seatbelt. Ruing the moment she wasn’t wearing one, Aruna Kapoor remembers the painful, traumatic time that landed her with a few broken ribs and an injured wrist. “I was sitting in the front passenger seat when my husband — in a bid to save a scooterist who suddenly zoomed in from a side lane — had to hit the brakes hard. And before I realised what was happening, my head hit the windscreen, and I passed out. I regained consciousness in the hospital and spent several months recuperating and regretting not wearing my seatbelt,” she adds.

At any given opportunity, especially when she sees off her guests, Kapoor insists that no one — not even those in the rear seat — leaves without their seatbelt snugly fastened. “This is a must because in the face of a collision, it lets your body stay in place, minimising injuries.”

Indeed, it is to reduce road mishaps that campaigns such as Hero We Care strive to create awareness among drivers that wearing a helmet and keeping their seatbelt fastened is not just about personal protection but also societal responsibility. It is about sending out the message: ‘Safety matters to me, and I'm taking it seriously! So must you.’

