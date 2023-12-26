Hey Kameeni: Girl Gone Badass - A Cinematic Adventure

Director: Mani Shankar

Cast: Aasheema Vardaan as Gauri, Drishika Chander as Kamini

Script and Screenplay: Mani Shankar and Anjali Joshi

Running Time: 120 mins

Genre: Soft thriller, Chic-flick

Streaming Platform: JioCinema

In "Hey Kameeni, Girl Gone Badass," Director Mani Shankar explores the dormant badass within us, providing a refreshing break from overpowering alpha male narratives. The film weaves a tale of determination, vulnerability, friendships, and the twists of fate.

Navigating the intricate struggles of self-discovery within societal expectations, the film strikes a balance between lightheartedness and the core elements of a thriller. Shankar and Joshi's narrative skillfully blends intrigue and emotion.

The story unfolds with a young woman, Kamini, alone in a bustling city, surviving by adopting different identities. Gauri, a kind-hearted individual, becomes entwined in Kamini's web of secrets, leading to a shocking revelation – Kamini has assumed Gauri's identity for a new life.

Aasheema Vardaan's portrayal of the complex Gauri is endearing, capturing the essence of her betrayals and missteps. Drishika Chander's Kamini adds subtlety and conviction to the narrative.

Drishika reflects on the director's meticulous approach, stating, “Mani Shankar's detailed analysis of the subtext for each scene brought a unique depth to our performances.”

Accoladed internationally and breaking away from debates on nepotism, the film showcases confidence in casting newcomers, extending to debutant music composers. With eight songs, including soulful tracks like 'Dice' by Ken Goma and 'Tu Hai Kahan' by Rinki Sharma, the music complements the storyline. Eddie's title track, 'Hey Kameeni,' adds a vibrant touch.

Noteworthy performances by Somnath Hotta, Avijit Dutt, Supriya Karnik, and others contribute to the film's success. Adesh Pandit's portrayal of SI Ankush and Praveen Samtaney's role as the café owner effectively enhance the narrative.

In a concluding statement by Supriya Karnik's character, Dragonfly, "Wakt aane pe, aurat se badkar koi aur mard nahin hota." "Hey Kameeni," the girl gone badass, lives up to its name—an entertaining watch that avoids preachiness. Definitely a worthwhile experience, now available on JioCinema.

