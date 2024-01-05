HIBOX Company Announces Expected $50 Million Financing to Accelerate Innovation and Market Expansion

HIBOX Company today announced plans for an expected $50 million financing round to drive the development of its innovative products and market expansion.

HIBOX Company is a leader in the mystery box e-commerce industry, focusing on providing users with efficient and entertaining online shopping experiences. Since its establishment, HIBOX has upheld the principles of innovation and user-centricity, continually leading the industry's development.

In the third quarter of 2023, HIBOX secured a $20 million Series A financing led by the renowned fund Amaris Financial Partners, aimed at expanding into the Asian market. This round of financing will be co-led by Amaris Financial Partners and other leading investment institutions with extensive experience and strong backgrounds in the investment industry. It's anticipated that this funding round will be completed when HIBOX reaches 100,000 active users in its marketplace, marking the largest financing round in HIBOX Company's history.

Malek Salah, COO of HIBOX Company, stated: “We are very excited about this upcoming financing round. It will provide us with more resources to accelerate our pace of innovation, further enhance our products, and expand our influence in the market. Our goal is to continuously surpass ourselves and provide customers with even better products and services.”

This funding will be utilized to expedite HIBOX Company's research and development plans, upgrading existing products and developing new innovative ones. The company will also strengthen its market promotion and expand sales channels to meet the growing demands of users.

HIBOX Company has achieved significant success in the Vietnamese and Indian markets since its inception. Its mystery boxes and entertaining e-commerce have gained widespread recognition and earned customers' trust in the market. Through this financing, the company aims to further consolidate its leading position in the industry and continue to drive innovation and development.

About HIBOX Company: HIBOX Company is dedicated to providing efficient, innovative solutions for e-commerce platforms. Through continuous innovation and technological upgrades, it consistently meets customers' needs.

