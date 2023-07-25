Hibox: Fun Shopping App Invests $20M, Pioneering Easy E-commerce Platform for All Ages

The official entry of HIBOX into the Indian market not only brings joy and excitement to consumers but also opens up opportunities for regional partnership. With the rapid development of the global e-commerce industry, HIBOX's entry further unlocks the potential of cooperation between India and neighboring countries, opening a new door for promoting regional economic integration.

HIBOX is a global mystery box e-commerce company headquartered in London, UK. The Vietnam branch was established in the second quarter of 2023, and HIBOX officially entered the Indian market in July. It is expected that the Indonesia and Philippines branches will be established in the third quarter of this year. The company also plans to further expand its business in 2024 to explore the South American and North African markets. HIBOX raised US$20 million in a Series A round led by Amaris Financial Partners, a well-known global investment firm, in the second quarter of this year for its global expansion and to boost its brand influence.

Hibox is known for its unique mystery box shopping mode. It's entry into the Indian market signifies India's further integration in the global supply chain. Respected COO Malek Salah of HIBOX said, “We see significant market opportunities in India, and we also know the young Indians love to try new things. Therefore, HIBOX chose to enter the Indian market and is willing to discover new opportunities with local partners.”

With HIBOX's arrival, there is an emerging opportunity for regional cooperation. First, HIBOX partners with Indian suppliers to ensure timely delivery and excellent services, further promoting the development of the local logistics industry. This creates local employment opportunities and boosts the local economy.

Second, HIBOX's entry injects new vitality into India's e-commerce sector. The success of HIBOX's mode inspires local companies and individuals to innovate, and many local e-commerce platforms are starting to explore similar mystery box shopping modes to attract more young consumers. The healthy competition and mutual learning will help fuel India's e-commerce growth.

https://youtu.be/j1Dd7UW0V9M

HIBOX brings a unique twist to the mystery box concept by introducing an innovative feature that sets it apart from the rest: customers have the option to resell any items they do not desire from their mystery boxes. To ensure the utmost customer satisfaction, HIBOX pledges to buy back the box if the resale is unsuccessful within 24 hours. This customer-centric approach addresses a significant challenge in the current market, providing peace of mind to shoppers and empowering them to participate in the mystery box market without any worries.

Hibox offers an exceptional affiliate marketing platform that empowers users to earn significant income by simply referring their friends, relatives, and acquaintances. With Hibox, users have the opportunity to tap into a vast audience by leveraging their existing social media platforms. By sharing their unique referral link or code, users can reach out to a wide network and generate lucrative earnings. The user-friendly interface of Hibox makes it easy for individuals to track their referrals, monitor their earnings, and withdraw their accumulated earnings. With the potential to earn in lakhs, Hibox provides a seamless and highly rewarding affiliate marketing experience for everyone involved.

HIBOX's new franchise system is also making a huge impact in India. In order to gain a foothold in India's mystery box market, the company provides rewards to all franchisees, making sure they have adequate support. The company has also appropriated funds to vigorously develop its franchising. HIBOX hopes to attract franchisees in more than ten large and medium-sized cities in India, including Mumbai, Delhi, Bangalore, Kolkata, Chennai, Hyderabad, Ahmedabad, Pune, Surat, etc., by the end of 2023, supporting competent teams to build their own sales systems and grow together with the company.

In addition to bringing joy and excitement to consumers, HIBOX also brings new opportunities for regional cooperation. HIBOX's successful entry boosts Indian companies' enthusiasm for innovation, promotes the development of the e-commerce industry, and strengthens cooperation between mystery box e-commerce platforms. In the future, we have reason to believe that HIBOX will continue to play an active role in the Indian market and make further contributions to regional economic integration. At the same time, we hope that the success of HIBOX can attract more international companies to pay attention to the Indian market and jointly create a better future.

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/subscribe to the content(s) of the article/advertisement and/or view(s) expressed herein. Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the view(s), opinion(s), announcement(s), declaration(s), affirmation(s) etc., stated/featured in the same.