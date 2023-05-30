Hidden ECO STAY in Dhanaulti - CAMP O ROYALE

New Delhi (India), May 29: Pushp Nagpal, an exceptional entrepreneur and avid explorer, is delighted to announce the grand opening of his latest venture, CAMP O ROYALE - hidden ECO STAY in the picturesque town of Dhanaulti. With its breathtaking views and serene surroundings, Camp O Royale offers a remarkable option for travelers seeking an unforgettable camping experience.

Situated in the heart of Dhanaulti, Camp O Royale has quickly become a sought-after destination for tourists seeking a memorable camping experience. The campsite's popularity can be attributed to its outstanding facilities, seamless check-in and check-out process, flexible policies, and warm and welcoming management.

Pushp Nagpal, the visionary founder of Camp O Royale, has successfully combined his passion for travel, adventure, and entrepreneurship to create an exceptional eco-friendly retreat for nature enthusiasts. With an impressive track record of exploring 33 countries across the globe, Pushp brings a wealth of experience and a deep understanding of what travelers truly seek.

"Camp O Royale is the culmination of my years of travel and exploration. I wanted to create a space that allows people to disconnect from their busy lives and reconnect with nature," said Pushp Nagpal. “Our aim is to provide our guests with an unforgettable camping experience where they can relax, unwind, and create lasting memories amidst the beauty of Dhanaulti.”

Camp O Royale offers a wide range of amenities designed to cater to the diverse needs of travelers. From cozy tents with comfortable bedding to well-maintained washrooms and showers, every aspect of the campsite has been thoughtfully curated to ensure guests' utmost comfort. The campsite also provides a delectable array of cuisine, combining local flavors with international dishes to tantalize the taste buds of visitors.

Surrounded by lush greenery and stunning panoramic views, Camp O Royale presents the perfect opportunity for guests to indulge in outdoor activities such as trekking, nature walks, and bird-watching. For those seeking a more relaxed experience, the campsite offers bonfire nights where guests can gather around, share stories, and stargaze under the clear night sky.

In addition to providing a memorable camping experience, Camp O Royale places a strong emphasis on sustainable and eco-friendly practices. Pushp Nagpal firmly believes in preserving the natural beauty of Dhanaulti and has implemented several initiatives to reduce the campsite's environmental footprint.

About Pushp Nagpal:Pushp Nagpal is a renowned entrepreneur, avid traveler, adventurer, and explorer who has ventured into 33 countries around the world. With his vast experience in the travel industry, Pushp strives to create unique and sustainable experiences for travelers while promoting the beauty of nature.

For more information or to book your stay at Camp O Royale

Please visit https://www.instagram.com/camp_o_royale/

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/subscribe to the content(s) of the article/advertisement and/or view(s) expressed herein. Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the view(s), opinion(s), announcement(s), declaration(s), affirmation(s) etc., stated/featured in the same.