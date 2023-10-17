High School Student Launches 'TRASH-2-MELODY' Project to Make Music Accessible to All using Recycled Material

New Delhi: A 12th-grade student at American High School in Fremont, California, Ainesh Basu has a unique passion for sustainability, physics, and music. His love of music dates back to his childhood when he watched Bengali films with his Dadaji and hummed classical tunes. This inspired Ainesh Basu to pursue music while growing up. He was awarded the prestigious North India High Achiever's Award in Grade 2 with 93% and is currently in Grade 8 at Rock School. Today, his music cover videos receive thousands of views on Instagram.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Basu is committed to ensuring music accessibility to every child who dreams of learning music. In pursuit of this mission, Ainesh embarked on a journey to create cost-effective instruments. Fueled by his passion for studying Physics, he delved deeper into sound engineering and conducted research on the comparative analysis of tonal characteristics & performance of upcycled vs standard guitars using Fourier Transforms, Phyphox Tools & signal processing. His research paper was published in the Journal of Applied Physics and Ainesh Basu was also awarded the Gold Crest award for the same.

After months of hard work, Ainesh was able to design and construct prototypes of musical instruments using recycled materials in the following categories: guitars, drums, xylophones, and flutes. These instruments have the capability to produce near-real sounds, perfect for beginners.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Earlier this year, Basu initiated the 'TRASH-2-MELODY' project in the impoverished urban area of Gurgaon to make music accessible to children, especially those who did not have the means to purchase these instruments. Basu conducted several workshops for underserved students at a Summer Camp in Bhawar Singh Camp, India where he taught them educational concepts of physics holistically. He also taught students the art of creating upcycled musical instruments. Basu personally conducts these workshops every month and is committed to his young learners.

Basu conducted several workshops for underserved students at a Summer Camp in Bhawar Singh Camp, India

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Basu when asked about his passion and journey states “I encountered numerous challenges and setbacks while building the prototypes but it also taught me patience, resilience, and the value of perseverance. Seeing how eager my students were to learn music, despite their challenges was truly a new experience for me.” Basu believes that “music is a universal language that transcends barriers by bringing people from diverse backgrounds together.”

Basu raised funds on Milaap and has created a safe and conducive space for these children to procure the necessary raw materials, build their own musical instruments from scratch, and receive education in physics. This initiative not only facilitates access to the world of music but also nurtures an understanding of the scientific principles involved in various musical instruments. Basu's dedication and innovation in combining his passions for physics, music, and social impact make 'TRASH-2-MELODY' a remarkable and inspiring project. Please support Ainesh Basu’s initiative through the Milaap fundraiser: https://milaap.org/fundraisers/support-underprvilged-children?utm_source=whatsapp&utm_medium=fundraisers-title&mlp_referrer_id=8614053

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

ainesh6630@gmail.com

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/subscribe to the content(s) of the article/advertisement and/or view(s) expressed herein. Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the view(s), opinion(s), announcement(s), declaration(s), affirmation(s) etc., stated/featured in the same.

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Click here!