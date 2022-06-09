High-Profit Potential with Logarithmic Finance, Bitcoin and Ethereum

Investments have always been the surefire way to put your money to work for you. Despite it being a risky venture, it's rather unwise to keep your hard-earned money in the bank, doing nothing.

Succeeding in crypto is a function of many things, one being having a solid portfolio with the best projects out there.

We have brought a couple of these gems to you. You can never honestly go wrong with Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH), two giants in the game. Also, novel altcoins like Logarithmic Finance (LOG) are making big moves in the industry.

Let's review these coins.

Bitcoin (BTC)

Bitcoin (BTC) is the most important virtual currency to invest in, as it is the most significant digital currency in circulation.

With a market value of approximately $804 billion, it is the most valuable asset in the sector. Investing in Bitcoin (BTC) entails a substantial amount of risk, but still, it is one of the most stable currencies on the market, and with its use case and utility increasing every day, there's more to come for this coin.

Bitcoin (BTC) paved the way for the gradual and inevitable adoption of digital assets in the financial system, and it just might pave the way for you in heavy pockets if you get in on it.

Ethereum (ETH)

Ethereum (ETH) debuted in 2015 and soon ascended to become the second-largest cryptocurrency globally, with its supply increasing by 3 percent annually. ETH is undergoing a merger as they transition from a proof-of-work (PoW) to a proof-of-stake (PoS) architecture (PoS).

This will make ETH more scalable, safe, and sustainable, but it will also be environmentally friendly. Currently, they use a proof-of-work methodology, meaning that mining Ethereum (ETH) requires a significant amount of computer power and is frequently criticized for its environmental impact. After the integration, Ethereum's mining will cease, resulting in a 99 percent decrease in its energy use.

Logarithmic Finance (LOG)

Logarithmic Finance (LOG) is paving the way to become a DeFi initiative to dominate the next generation of new cryptocurrencies.

Logarithmic Finance (LOG) has proprietary software that will revolutionize DeFi and enable developers to raise capital and launch businesses on the platform. This should motivate investors to increase their investments in Logarithmic Finance (LOG).

This platform is a cross-chain, multi-chain platform that utilizes a layer-3 protocol. Introducing a swapping protocol by the developers, who intend to transform the fintech business, will facilitate more accessible communication between investors and innovators.

Logarithmic Finance (LOG) will provide incentives for staking, enabling users to collect more LOG tokens over time. When LOG's prices stay constant or rise, a consistent income stream is generated.

Investing in cryptocurrency has much upside potential, so it's critical to keep an eye on ongoing market conditions. The tokens as mentioned earlier, as well as the innovative Logarithmic Finance (LOG), appear to be promising projects.

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/ editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/ subscribe to the contents of the article/advertisement and/or views expressed herein.

The reader is further advised that Crypto products and NFTs are unregulated and can be highly risky. There may be no regulatory recourse for any loss from such transactions.

Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the views, opinions, announcements, declarations, affirmations etc., stated/featured in same. The decision to read hereinafter is purely a matter of choice and shall be construed as an express undertaking/guarantee in favour of Hindustan Times of being absolved from any/ all potential legal action, or enforceable claims. The content may be for information and awareness purposes and does not constitute a financial advice.