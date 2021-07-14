High-speed connectivity for up to 60 devices at once, check out how!

The COVID-19 pandemic has upturned our lives in more ways than one. Most of us are still working from home, something that was unimaginable just two years ago. But while we have adopted it, working from home hasn't been without its problems. That’s because every member of the household is using the internet connection for work, education or entertainment. While broadband providers like Airtel introduced high-speed connections (1Gbps from Airtel), just faster internet wasn't enough.

Take Sharmila Sahay, for example. As a media professional, she has to take interviews all day long, which means a lot of video calls. Her two children have online classes every day, and her husband is working from home too. While their internet claims to be high-speed, Sharmila and other members of her family constantly deal with connectivity challenges.

She realised that their Internet speed drops when everybody is using it at the same time and sometimes disconnects altogether.

Is there any way to ease this issue?

Yes there is now. Along with the 1Gbps broadband connection, Airtel has also come out with an industry-first router. The best thing about this router is that not only is it capable of delivering the full 1Gbps bandwidth wirelessly, but it can also support up to 60 connected devices at the same time. Airtel recently conducted a stress test where they were able to deliver stable and fast internet to 60 devices at the same time. So, with Airtel Xstream Fiber, koi load nahi, because it is capable of taking care of the whole family's internet needs.

Now you can stream HD content on Netflix while somebody else in the house attends a video call and nobody will notice any speed drops. This router is also a necessity in 2021 because everybody in the house has not one but multiple devices that need to connect to the Wi-Fi. Be it smartphones, laptops, smart TV, smart speakers, tablets or anything else.

What are the other advantages of this router?

It is a dual-band router which mean it supports both 2.4 GHz and 5 GHz frequencies which decongests the network traffic and improves the performance. What this essentially means is that users have the freedom to connect to their preferred network, based on what they are doing.

What’s more, the high-gain antennas provide wider coverage, allowing your computers and mobile devices to access the Internet without any hassle. Faster downloads and smooth streaming will no longer be a dream.

Your dual-band router comes with various other advantages. For instance, the USB storage device can be connected to the USB port of the router, and the router can be easily used for data sharing. Further, the intelligent technology prioritises Internet traffic as well as wired and wireless network traffic.

It doesn’t end here - your internet connection is not just reliable, but also more secure. With cyber phishing and other suspicious activities being commonly prevalent today, Airtel offers Secure Internet to its customers. This service provides virus protection, malware detection, content filtering and even intrusion detection—all at an affordable cost of ₹99/month. Plus, it has a study mode and work mode that helps you use internet without any distractions.

Doesn't it sound like something that'll make our work-from-home much easier. It would definitely make Sharmila's work easier.