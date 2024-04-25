HIMALAYAN PINE CO Hosted Global Sustainability Discussion & Awards 2024 in Support of World Earth Day

New Delhi, India- In a momentous celebration of environmental stewardship and global collaboration, HIMALAYAN PINE CO proudly presented the Global Sustainability Discussion Awards 2024 on April 23, 2024. This inspiring event, held at The Historic Red Fort (Lal Qila) in New Delhi, brought together distinguished guests, environmental advocates, and cultural luminaries to commemorate World Earth Day and champion sustainability efforts worldwide.

Amidst the iconic setting of Lal Qila, esteemed attendees engaged in insightful discussions on pressing environmental challenges and innovative solutions. The event served as a platform for knowledge exchange, fostering collaborations aimed at driving positive change on a global scale.

Notable guests in attendance included His Excellency Freddy Svane

Notable guests in attendance included His Excellency Freddy Svane, Ambassador of Denmark , His Excellency Roger Gopaul Trinidad Ambassador ,HE Guillermo Rubio El Salvador, Hissein OumarSeidoi DCM Chad Embassy, Juan Carlos Colombia DCM, Ivonne Bonilla DCM El Salvador, Joseph A Kawinga Malawi, Testalde Gebrauie Eritrea DCM, Atul Wassan, Celebrity Cricketer, Dr. Sanjanaa Jon, Filmmaker, Global Fashion Icon, and Philanthropist, Sangram Singh, Celebrity Actor, Payal Rohatgi, Celebrity Actor, Celebrity Actor, Shalu PVR, Payal Swami, Col SC Talwar, Ketaki Karnik, Partner at Xynteo, Bharat Joshi, Associated Containers Limited.

The event also featured captivating cultural performances, highlighting the intrinsic connection between sustainability and cultural heritage. Through music, dance, and art, attendees witnessed the power of cultural expression in fostering environmental stewardship and preserving our planet for future generations.

HIMALAYAN PINE CO is committed to preserving lower ranges of the Himalayas which are prone to widespread forest fires. The brand falls under its mother company, Vasshin Composites Pvt. Ltd.; an environmental engineering company which undertakes the crucial task of handpicking Pine Needles from the sub-shivalik forest regions to mitigate risk of wildfires. Furthermore, Himalayan Pine Co ingeniously repurposes these pine needles in a patent process to create a range of sustainable, plastic free yet durable tableware, hygiene and other products.

These products lead to not only displacement of plastic but also reduce our carbon footprint on a daily basis.

" We at, HIMALAYAN PINE CO are proud to host the Global Sustainability Discussion & Awards 2024, at such a historic venue. As a brand that combats plastic use on a daily basis, it is significant for us that this year the theme of World Earth Day is 'Planet vs Plastic'. After all, we are the first generation to see the adverse effects of climate change and perhaps the last one which can take notable measures to curtail it. Himalayan Forest fires is an environmental concern that has multi-faceted repercussions, and we are ecstatic that such notable guests are geared up to be a part of our cause and I am delighted that excellencies from so many countries have come together in solidarity against forest fires and recognizing that a bio-economy is possible around Himalayan Pine Needles." remarked Abhinav Talwar, Noted Climatepreneur, Author & Founder, Vasshin Composites Pvt Ltd.

"As custodians of our planet's green heritage, we are honored to participate in the Global Sustainability Discussion & Awards 2024. This gathering is not merely about dialogue; it's a catalyst for actionable change towards a more sustainable future for generations to come." - Sant Kalicharan, Evergreen Nursery, Delhi

"As actors, our stage extends far beyond the silver screen. Let's use our voices to amplify the call for global sustainability. On this Earth Day and every day, let's unite our efforts to protect our planet from forest fires. Together, we can be the change we wish to see." - Sangram Singh & Payal Rohatgi

As we convene at the Global Sustainability Discussion & Awards 2024 in honor of World Earth Day, let us embrace the urgent call to action for environmental stewardship. Together, let us forge alliances and champion innovative solutions towards a sustainable future for our planet and protect the third pole which is our Himalayas from forest fires." - HE Freddy Svane, Ambassador of Denmark

I am delighted that the Himalayan Pine Company has embarked on a course of action that will save our planet from emissions caused by Himalayan Forest Fires and simultaneously in a category creation exercise, provide green livelihoods to rural women. This heralds a new future and I am delighted to be a part of this gathering."Said Bharat Joshi, Celebrity, Noted Author & Director of Associated Containers Limited.

As we approach the Global Sustainability Discussion & Awards 2024, I am filled with hope and determination. This gathering of minds represents an opportunity to ignite a global conversation on sustainability and pave the way for actionable humanitarian solutions. Together, let us harness the power of collaboration to forge a path towards a more sustainable and equitable future for all." remarked Dr. Sanjanaa Jon, Filmmaker, Social Activist, Philanthropist, International Fashion Designer"

Link : www.himalayanpineco.com

