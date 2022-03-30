Himanshu Pareek takes you on an emotional ride with his new single “O Re Piya”

Himanshu Pareek, the mind behind hit songs “Chandni Si Raat” and “Tu Meri” is an independent singer, writer and composer who hails from Jaipur, Rajasthan. He adores Mohammed Rafi Sahab and A.R. Rahman who he considers his inspiration for his songs. He comes from an MBA background in Event Management and though he does not come from a musical background, he has made masterpieces that gained so much love and he has performed in 500+ live shows along with his band members in the past 4 years.

“Music is an integral part of my life and I only want to do Music till my last breath”, the artist quotes. Ever since he received so much love and support for his first two songs, he decided to treat his fans with another beautiful song “O Re Piya. “O Re Piya” will strive to make the listeners relate to it in much higher sense just like his other two songs. The music video of the song shows a guy seeking his long-lost love and tries to bring heaven and hell together in order to search for her. But this won’t be a typical “Happily ever after” fairytale. The music video will depict the reality of trying to find one’s long-lost love and the heartbreak he/she has to go through.

The music video is out on his official YouTube Channel and it has been showered with nothing but love and appreciation. All the beautiful scenes in the music video is shot in marvelous locations of Jibhi, Himachal Pradesh. The lyrics are penned by none other than Himanshu Pareek himself along with Pratap Singh and the music is produced by Akshai Biloniya.

The young lad wants to inspire aspiring musicians to be their own label in the industry. He is also working on more projects in the future for his fans like coming up with more singles as well as create his own album very soon.

Link for YouTube - https://youtu.be/wltYIlMToSg