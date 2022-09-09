Hindustan Gold Company: The Best Marketplace to Release Pledged Gold in India

While selling gold jewellery in India, most people remain skeptical and are often worried about not getting the right price for it. While selling gold at Hindustan Gold Company, you will have no such worries running through your mind. The Bangalore-based company was the first to introduce the concept of buying gold at its current valuation. Because of its transparent methods and professional approach, Hindustan Gold Company has become the most preferred destination for those who wish to sell gold. It is an ISO 9001:2015 certified company that has managed to earn the trust of countless satisfied customers over the years.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Talking about the same, a company spokesperson says, “Hindustan Gold Company not just values the gold but also the emotions behind it. Whatever the reason behind an individual wants to Release Pledged Gold from banks, Pawn Brokers, we ensure that they get a fair price for it. Our high-end spectrometers and computerized gold purity assessments help us arrive at the right valuation for gold at a given point of time. After evaluating it, we offer a price to our customers that is in sync with the market price of gold. We have multiple offices across India and the same set of procedures are followed at each of our branches.”

The value of gold goes up with time and this is something Hindustan Gold Company acknowledges. To determine the weight and purity of gold, the company uses a plethora of methods including electrical conductivity, XRF and acid. Everything is carried out in a transparent manner with the consent of the seller. On behalf of the customer, they also speak to private banks and pawn shops and carry out the necessary procedure to get the gold released that was promised to them. The company has always believed in prioritizing the needs or requirements of the customer over anything else.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Elaborating on this, the spokesperson states, “Hindustan Gold Company has been around for two decades or twenty years. One important factor that has contributed to our growth is that we have always been honest with our customers and ensured they get the best possible service. While we have new customers coming in all the time, we have had several individuals visiting us multiple times over the years to sell their gold, platinum and diamond jewellery or accessories. The growth rate we have seen in our business is much higher than that of our competitors.”

Apart from receiving the requisite training to evaluate gold, platinum and diamonds, the professionals employed with Hindustan Gold Company are trained to understand the needs of different customers and cater to them accordingly. If a customer has no knowledge about gold and how it is evaluated, the staff helps them get a good understanding of it. The customer is made an integral part of every important process while selling gold.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“While our country is going through a digital revolution, we understand that not everybody is comfortable with online payments or bank transfers. While we do perform bank transfers via NEFT or IMPS, we also offer to pay our customers cash as soon as the gold is evaluated and they are ready to sell it. Everything is done in accordance with the regulations stated by the Reserve Bank of India. We keep the preferences and convenience of our customers in mind while releasing the payment in exchange of the gold provided to us by them”, says the spokesperson.

Whenever a customer visits Hindustan Gold Company to sell their gold, they are sure about the fact that they will get the best possible price for it. Apart from gold, the company also buys platinum and diamonds. The wonderful experience each and every customer has had serves as a testimony to the fact that Hindustan Gold Company has been working in the most ethical manner. Apart from making it easy for people to sell gold and other jewellery pieces, the company has also set benchmarks for transparency, honesty and fair trading in this particular segment.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/subscribe to the content(s) of the article/advertisement and/or view(s) expressed herein. Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the view(s), opinion(s), announcement(s), declaration(s), affirmation(s) etc., stated/featured in the same.