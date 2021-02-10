Hindustan Times honours top developers, crowns them the Titans of Real Estate
Real estate is one of the most important sectors that drive India’s economy. It is the second-largest employment generator, after agriculture, and contributes nearly 7 percent to the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) of the country. Housing, retail, hospitality, and commercial properties all come under the ambit of the real estate sector, which reflects that much of our modern living is dependent on it.
According to the India Brand Equity Foundation, the Indian real estate market is expected to contribute 13% to the country’s GDP by 2025.
These predictions are promising, and show the industry’s relentless fight to bounce back, despite facing several upheavals in the last few years. Whether it was dealing with restructuring due to RERA and GST, or being nimble-footed when it came to other regulations, the real estate sector has shown its resilience in more ways than one.
2020, the year of the pandemic, when like several other industries, real estate received a huge blow. The migrant exodus crippled the sector, stalling all construction for several months. The health and safety of these workers was the primary concern of most developers, who went out of their way to help them reach their native villages safely.
Around the same time, the prices of key raw materials, including that of cement, went up by 30-50 percent, which made it even more difficult for the industry to survive.
But, once again, the industry fought against all odds, and overcame the crisis to emerge stronger. Some developers stood out because of their resilience, and proved to be titans with their praiseworthy contribution to the sector. Hindustan Times is proud to announce the Titans of Mumbai Real Estate to highlight the enterprise and genius behind the edifices that redefine city skylines.
These developers have delivered high standards of excellence, even during the pandemic, and Hindustan Times is proud to honour them as ‘titans’. The winners cover the entire spectrum of real estate - from first to second homes; from townships to gated communities and stand-alone buildings; and from luxury to affordable housing.
Below are the winners and categories.
