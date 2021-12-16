Hindustan Times Leadership Summit returned as a hybrid edition this year

The year 2020 came as a year of change, of learning afresh and an opportunity to hit the refresh button to usher in a new world order that is emerging after the pandemic. In a recent speech in Lok Sabha, Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke of the pivotal role India will play in this new world order.

Deliberating this theme further and discussing what the future holds for a country as vast and diverse as ours was the much-awaited Hindustan Times Leadership Summit (HTLS) 2021, which came back in a hybrid avatar this year. While four days of the event happened virtually, the final day sessions took place on-ground on December 04, at Taj Palace, New Delhi.

The summit saw the who’s who of the country decode the new world order that is emerging almost two years into the Covid-19 pandemic and what it means to live through the changes that India is currently witnessing. With the entire focus on Atma Nirbhar Bharat, India is preparing itself to a be a Global superpower whose claim to fame is not just its vast population. The five-day event, held from November 30 to December 4, 2021, was packed with power sessions by speakers from diverse walks of life, ranging from sports, politics, business and foreign affairs to judiciary, health and technology.

“We share HT’s perspective for this year’s Leadership Summit as that of acknowledging technology will play a pivotal role in setting the new world order and will permeate through all sectors and spaces. Education, of all the fields, stands to see the most tectonic shifts, given high device penetration and the need for a hybrid approach to learning. SpeEdLabs, India’s leading Personalised Practice Platform that aims to leverage technology and help students get closer to their dreams, supports any and every such cause and movement. SpeEdLabs looks forward to a continued partnership with HT and hopes, aspires and shall continue to work towards a more collaborative world where learning moves beyond traditional boundaries,” said Vivek Varshney, Founder of SpeEdLabs.

HTLS 2021 saw discussions around the new world order where powerful Indians from all walks of life came together and shared their views. This included politicians like Union Home Minister, Amit Shah; Finance Minister, Nirmala Sitharaman; External Affairs Minister, S Jaishankar; respective Chief Ministers of Punjab, Maharashtra and Chhattisgarh, Charanjit Singh Channi, Uddhav Thackeray and Bupesh Baghel, Justice Uday Umesh Lalit of Supreme Court.

It also saw representation from Bollywood, Sports and the Indian industry, all of whom have a part to play in the country’s growth. Hindustan Times Leadership Summit 2021 also saw in attendance Bollywood actors Anil Kapoor and Janhvi Kapoor; Olympians Usain Bolt, Abhinav Bindra, Neeraj Chopra and Bajrang Punia; Paralympians Avani Lekhara, Sumit Antil, and CEO, Google and Alphabet INC, Sundar Pichai; Hotelier and CEO of Soneva Sonu Shivdasani; Co-Founder and Director of MobiKwik, Upasana Taku; Biogerontologist and Cell Biologist Dr Valter Longo, among many others.

The first ever HTLS was held back in 2003 with an aim to enhance the level of discourse on critical issues, encourage interaction among leaders and stakeholders on important areas that affect the country and to offer a platform where international quality thoughts and exchanges can be presented with an approach to offer solutions.

Over the years, it has become a much-awaited event. The last 18 Leadership Summits, and this one in 2021, have each touched upon issues that are topical for the country and have been outstanding successes with attendance from top leaders and India and from overseas. The audience is comprised of senior politicians, bureaucrats, diplomats, business executives, thinkers, commentators and analysts.