Hindustan Times Virtual Real Estate Expo gets thumbs up from prospective buyers!

Updated: Jul 30, 2020 09:47 IST

A first-of-its kind Virtual Real Estate Expo organized by Hindustan Times brought thousands of buyers one step closer to their dream of owning a property of their very own. The five-day event, which was hosted online, saw some of the country’s top names in real estate come together under one virtual roof as a one-stop solution for customers.

In these troubled times when site visits are being avoided due to the ongoing pandemic, the expo came as rare opportunity for those looking to invest into real estate. Home buyers got a chance to participate in virtual tours of sample apartments through 360-degree videos and got all the information about the projects at virtual stalls set up by developers, all sitting in the safety of their homes.

Also on offer were a range of commercial and retail options, which an increasing number of investors prefer to park their money into as they offer security of investment with appreciation of the capital and a high rate of returns. There is also a sense of pride associated with such ownerships. With a large number of businesses across metros giving up traditional office set-ups to work out of co-working spaces, the event caught on to the new trend and showcased such options, which are available in the market too.

Home buyers termed the experience “unique” and said the virtual expo gave them a chance to see what is available in the market without scanning multiple websites. “We can’t go to see sample apartments due to Covid but through my computer, I got a great perspective of the different kind of property choices available. For me the experience was as significant as an on-ground event. I feel such events should be organized for other cities as well,” said Anil Rao, an engineer working for an IT company.

For others, the digital expo offered an opportunity to view different projects by top builders under one roof without having to travel all across town.

“I had wanted to buy a house for some time now and then Covid-19 struck. I found the HT Virtual Real Estate Expo very beneficial. I live in Delhi and got a chance to view properties in Noida, Gurgaon and even Manesar without having to travel that far. Otherwise, each site visit would have been a day’s project. The expo allowed me to look at all the options and the realtors which I shortlisted have already contacted me and shared their detailed brochures,” said Ankit Joshi, who works with a MNC and wants to buy a home for his family.

The event had something on offer for everyone. Investors got a chance to get a real feel of the properties on offer and were guided by a live chat option, which was available to answer their real-time queries. And, for developers, the event came as a chance to showcase their properties to facilitate sale of flats and improve liquidity.

The Virtual Real Estate Expo was a great initiative by HT during these times. It turned out to be a success with excellent participation of customers and channel partners. We have received some good leads and are confident of converting a decent number into sales. Encouraged by the overall response, we are planning to participate in more of such virtual events,” shared Achal Raina, COO, Raheja Developers.

Similarly, Rahul Singla, Director of Mapsko Group expressed his happiness over participating in the expo. He said, “I must compliment the entire HT Team for taking this great initiative and organising Virtual Expo during this pandemic situation to boost realty sector. With COVID-19 keeping people at home, this virtual expo was a real successful show bringing all home-seekers as well as developers / builders together on a common platform. We found great traffic on our V-stall giving us potential buyers. Live chat bots helped to addressed queries of site visitors in real time. We are looking forward to participating in more of such V-Expos in future.”

The expo saw participation from some of the leading developers in the country including KLJ Developers Pvt. Ltd, Mapsko Group, Omaxe Limited, Raheja Developers, Sobha Ltd., Tata Value Homes, Unity Group, Wave Group and World Trade Centre.

While the pandemic has prompted numerous developers to turn to the web to showcase their under-construction and ready to move in projects, the Virtual Real Estate Expo was taken very well by both commercial and home buyers.