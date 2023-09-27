Hisense India Elevates Home Entertainment with Three Exciting TV Models: U7K, U6K, and E7K

U6K Delivers Exceptional Gaming with QLED Display, 120 Hz HRR Panel, and Dolby Vision & Atmos

E7K Features Vibrant QLED Display, Rich Colors, and Immersive Dolby Vision and Atmos Support

New Delhi, 26 September 2023: Hisense India, a global leader in consumer electronics and home appliances, is excited to unveil its latest television models, the U7K, U6K and the E7K in India. These advanced smart TVs are now exclusively available on popular e-commerce platforms like Flipkart and Amazon, as well as at major retail stores like Croma and Reliance Digital across India. These televisions, each distinguished by unique features and capabilities, serve as a testament to Hisense's steadfast dedication to providing unmatched viewing experiences. With extraordinary attributes such as Mini LED brilliance, billion-plus vibrant color palettes, and intelligent AI enhancements, these televisions are set to revolutionize the way we enjoy content. For a limited time offer, customers who buy the newly launched TV models from Hisense between October 1st and November 15th will receive an additional one-year warranty, in addition to the standard 2-year warranty. Furthermore, Hisense brings these technological advancements to consumers at compelling price points, with the U7K starting at just INR 59,999/-, the U6K at an attractive INR 26,990/-, and the E7K at an enticing INR 24,999/-.

Mr. Pranab Mohanty, CEO of Hisense India, stated, "We are excited to introduce our latest television lineup in India. These TVs represent our unwavering commitment to providing cutting-edge technology and the best viewing experiences to our customers. With features like Mini LED, Quantum Dot color, and intelligent AI enhancements, we are confident that these TVs will redefine entertainment in Indian households. Hisense is dedicated to bringing the latest innovations at affordable prices, further solidifying our promise to the Indian market, with more exciting announcements planned ahead. "

Specifications and Features:

Hisense U7K: Elevating Home Entertainment

The Hisense U7K takes home entertainment to a new pinnacle with its exceptional features. Mini LED technology ensures brilliant visuals, while Quantum Dot color technology delivers an expansive and lifelike color spectrum. Multiple HDR format support, including HDR 10+, HDR 10, and HLG, guarantees stunning contrast and clarity with Full Array Local Dimming Pro. Gamers will relish features like ALLM, e-ARC, and AMD FreeSync for a seamless and responsive gaming experience. Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos provide immersive audio-visual excellence. The promise of IMAX* at Home" available only on 75-inch and 85-inch models, offers a cinematic experience from the comfort of your living room, powered by the Hi-View Engine for smooth performance and exceptional picture quality.

Hisense U6K: Redefining Viewing Excellence

The Hisense U6K elevates your viewing experience with exceptional features. This QLED TV reproduces exceptional colors which ensures a rich and true-to-life color palette . Gamers will be delighted by the 120Hz HRR panel and Game Mode Plus, which includes ALLM and e-ARC support for seamless gaming immersion. The HI-view Engine keeps everything running smoothly, while Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos deliver cinematic audio-visual excellence. Whether you're watching sports or any content, AI Sports Mode optimizes the experience, and. With Google TV integration, the U6K provides easy access to content and smart functionality, making it the ultimate choice for an elevated entertainment journey.

Hisense E7K: High-Speed Entertainment for Everyone

The Hisense E7K, synonymous with high-speed entertainment, brings a host of immersive features to your living room. With Game Mode Plus boasting a 60Hz refresh rate, ALLM, and e-ARC, gamers can experience ultra-smooth gameplay. Enjoy cinematic brilliance with Dolby Vision and immerse yourself in audio excellence with Dolby Atmos. AI Picture technology ensures stunning visuals, while Quantum Dot color technology delivers a vibrant and lifelike color spectrum. The E7K is a complete package for an exceptional entertainment experience.

Price and Availability

U7K: The Hisense U7K, featuring an array of advanced technologies, is available in four different screen sizes - 55 inches, 65 inches, 75 inches, and 85 inches. This remarkable TV is exclusively available on Amazon, and the starting launch price for the U7K is INR 59,999/-, which goes up to INR 1,39,999/- for the 85 inches model. And as an inaugural launch offer the brand is giving 1 years extended warranty giving it a comprehensive 3 Years warranty.[Amazon Link]

U6K: The Hisense U6K offers a superb viewing experience with its QLED display and gaming enhancements. The 43U6K model is available on both Amazon and Flipkart, with prices starting at INR 26,990/-. And as an inaugural launch offer the brand is giving 1 year extended warranty giving it a comprehensive 3 Years warranty [Buy Link]

The 55-inch model, priced at INR 45,990 and 65-inch models priced at INR 62,990, will be available exclusively in offline large format retail stores, including Croma and Reliance Digital this festive season.

E7K: The Hisense E7K, designed for high-speed entertainment, offers a variety of screen sizes to suit different preferences. The TV is available in 43 inches, 50 inches, 55 inches and 65 inches and prices starting from 24,999/- for 43 inches and going upto 49,999/- for 65 inches. As an inaugural launch offer the brand is giving 1 year extended warranty giving it a comprehensive 3 Years warranty, this model is available exclusively on Flipkart, promising competitive pricing and an exceptional viewing experience. [Flipkart Link]

