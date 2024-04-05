Historic Collaboration: World Famous King's College Now Opens Its Wings in North India in Gurugram

In a momentous event held amidst the opulence of the illustrious 7-star Hotel Burj Al Arab in Dubai on March 18, 2024, Global Educational Venture (GEV) and SVIET formalized an agreement poised to redefine educational paradigms across North India while signing up an agreement to establish world famous King's College UK in Gurugram, North India. The signing ceremony, steeped in significance, marked the commencement of a profound partnership.

Among the distinguished attendees were luminaries such as Michael Sloan, the erudite headmaster of King's College based in the UK, alongside Mr. Justin Chippandale, stalwart Director of International Schools King's College Based in UK, and Simon Worthy, a visionary overseeing Administration and Finance of King's College based in the UK all of whom traversed continents to grace the event.

Adding to the virtual presence was Linda Nash, the esteemed Chair of Governors, King's College based in the UK, underscoring the global importance of this occasion.

At the heart of the ceremony lay the official signing of the agreement, orchestrated with solemnity, and promise by Richard Biggs, the accomplished CEO of GEV, and the astute Managing Trustee of SVIET, the trusted partner entrusted with the establishment of the new King's College in Gurugram. The auspicious moment was witnessed by an august gathering comprising members from King's College, sagacious trustees, distinguished governing body members of GEV, and esteemed representatives from SVIET.

In his inaugural address, Richard Biggs, a luminary in the educational sphere and former Headmaster of King's College based in UK, extended profound felicitations to all stakeholders, underscoring GEV's unwavering commitment to support this transformative endeavor. Dr. Thorston Brandt, a discerning governor at GEV hailing from Germany, elucidated the exacting selection process that led to the discerning choice of SVIET amidst a plethora of applicants, ensuring the highest standards for King's College in Gurugram.

Amidst the jubilant ambiance, Dr. Zoltan Fodor, an erudite board governor from Hungary, imparted heartfelt congratulations, while expounding upon the educational philosophy that would serve as the lodestar for their collective journey ahead.

Michelle Schneider, Member, Board of Governors, King’s College UK, Gurugram

Expressing heartfelt gratitude, Michelle Schneider, the discerning board of governor of King’s College UK Gurugram, extended appreciation to all stakeholders for their invaluable support and guidance, pledging to uphold the illustrious legacy and uncompromising standards of King's College in India.

Another member from the board of the upcoming King's College UK in Gurugram, Dirk Leidinger discussed the vision of the school and shared his plans for maintaining the standards, ethos and values as expected for being a King's College School.

This groundbreaking alliance between GEV and SVIET to establish King's College UK in Gurugram, North India heralds a new era in educational excellence, promising to illuminate the path to enlightenment for students in Gurugram and beyond, echoing the ethos and values that define King's College worldwide.

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/subscribe to the content(s) of the article/advertisement and/or view(s) expressed herein. Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the view(s), opinion(s), announcement(s), declaration(s), affirmation(s) etc., stated/featured in the same.